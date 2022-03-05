Recent Post
Condolences to all the mothers, fathers and families who lost their loved ones in Ukraine.
@The that Why are you replying to me with Bullshit Bruh? You make no sense!
@name1.1 name 2.1 I would just love to know why people like you blame others for what’s happening in other countries. For some reason you think the US is suppose to be Superman for every country. The US does not need to send our people into every country because they have a dictators that’s running over the people. What does need to happen is the people of these countries need to rise up and take control. There are more of you then there are dictators, fight for your country or you will have to live under the savageness of who’s leading it. Even a rock can be a weapon, use the weapons you have at had and take control.
@Lucanious Petrenko I would just love to know why people like you blame others for what’s happening in other countries. For some reason you think the US is suppose to be Superman for every country. The US does not need to send our people into every country because they have a dictators that’s running over the people. What does need to happen is the people of these countries need to rise up and take control. There are more of you then there are dictators, fight for your country or you will have to live under the savageness of who’s leading it. Even a rock can be a weapon, use the weapons you have at had and take control.
@SMS the US has done enough… they are the fucking problem…
Ukraine people face this few weeks ago and Phelisten people facing this 70 years almost but world think Ukraine people are Human being and Phelisten people are only Muslims
Being a mother and grandmother, I’m crying my eyes out watching this. I can’t even ….
I’m with you
@Jason Bontrager We need to sanction Russia back to dark ages. Every Russian who is quiet is complicit with Putin. You may be arrested if you speak up, but your soldiers supported by your government and propped up by your tax money are killing innocent people in a sovereign country. Russians couldn’t access their Visa accounts or buy Iphones? Good. Russian rubles worthless? Excellent. The Ukrainians couldn’t return to their homes and Ukranians are dying because of Russian invasion. Quit whining.
This is just so horrible wrong for this to happen to human beings, and our children suffer. Yes, our children. I pray that these people find peace.
@I Care Good for you, I guess we are on the same page then….
I don’t know how Arwa can go from war zone to war zone and not be overwhelmed with sorrow.
I’m grateful to her for having the courage to show the rest of us.
*never Will we surrender* 🇺🇦
She may very well be, quite often for all we know. What we see is just a few minutes of their day.
She could very well be like some medical personal, we often care deeply for our patients and when we lose one or something bad happens to them we go to the med room to cry and get ourselves back under control if we can’t hold it in till we get home.
As for Syria she was lying round the clock! I can understand Arabic. Whenever Assad was on the verge of victory the media predicted “a suspicious chemical attack” and dang! It happened every time and Arwa was at Turkish borders reading the news sent to her from Atlanta.
This is so traumatic for both parents and kids .. It’s really difficult to watch . May God help them ..
Deuteronomy 18:10-13 – There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire [such as with Moloch], or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. For all that do these things are an Obamination to the lord:…
@Nameless Darkness Thanks for the compliment.
The USA and Great Britain must join in and help Ukraine.
@Nameless Darkness What about? Stop trying to negate the suffering of the Ukraine people.
My heart breaks into a million pieces for these children and their families 💔 Love, prayers and support from Dubai ❤️
Feeling the same here in Iowa USA 💔
I hope the UAE stop killing Yemenis and turning into the Israeli military base. I know Dubai is not Abu Dhabi, but when the country pose a threat to the regional power, you’ll get what you ask for. Neighbors are there to stay forever.Take a note!
I pray that all children, old people and Ukrainians are safe and sound. You all will come out as a stronger nation. Glory to 🇺🇦. Support you from 🇲🇲
@SMS We (the US) promised to protect them (the Ukraine) to entice them to give up their nuclear weapons. They set an example and did that. Now we have to do our part. If Ukraine had retained their nuclear weapons, nobody would dare invade them (as a terrible but realistic example, see North Korea). Yes, the US (and UK and Russia) are all part of this.
@SMS exactly.
@Juri_XIII whataboutism is a valid argument… US can get away with warcrimes, atrocities, extrajudicial killing and human right abuse, creating bad precedent….
CCP & Russia too can do whatever they like without consequence …..just like what US has done…
@Joseph Nguyen Unfortunately, no. The nuclear weapons belonged to the Soviet Union and they were controlled from Moscow. Ukraine could not have actually used the weapons on their territory. They were removed so they didn’t end up with terrorists.
I hope things get better, feel so sad for the lives of the civilians out there. 🥺
Things will get better but Ukraines will never forget for generations.
Omg. This is soo hard to watch. The children & their parents seem so strong sad. My prayers go out to all of the Ukraine 🇺🇦.
And to Palestinian and Yemeni human beings experience extreme violent oppression too! I wish right wing capitalist channel CNN covered them too!
I don’t even have children and I’m crying. Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦!
@Robb Nugie1 I cry everytime children die no matter who’s the victim or aggressor. It’s not about where they’re from, children are innocent.
@Equality For All Pentagon admits killing 10 civilians, including up to 7 children, in Kabul drone strike last month ( CNBC september 2021 )
Any consequences for the aggresors? NONE
Any sympathy from the West? ZERO
Stop your crocodile tears….
Did you cry when you heard Trump praising Putin?
Did you cry when you heard about all the criminal cases piling up on Trump?
Did you cry when you found out Trump was trying to overturn a fair election?
Did you cry when you found out he committed treason?
That woman has a child in hospice and her home was bombed and don’t know if her family is alive! I can’t imagine what that must be like. Having a child in hospice is already horrible as is. My heart breaks for her and all of them. 🥺💔
And the people experiencing similar horrors in Yemen and Somalia too!
My tears is falling… I’ve been praying and praying… And I will continue to do so..
Taking care of your terminaly ill child must be heartbreaking. Being forced to run away from your country because of war incredibly traumatising. Those two situations combined…i can’t even imagine how they feel, Those mothers are the strongest and the bravest people on Earth. I wish they didn’t have to be though.
Palestinians are the bravest people on earth fighting occupation for decades from.an entity far more brutal but apparently no one cares about Palestinians.
@Amir Monem who says nobody cares?
@Amir Monem I understand your statement , but all people do NOT fall under the same ability , or mental placement.
@Amir Monem It’s not like we can’t care about more than one thing at a time.
@Amir Monem some of us care about both
Some things are profoundly painful. Nothing that i can say will make it easier but I’m very sorry to the Ukrainians for what they are going through.
Hospice children being transported is utterly heartbreaking, may they reach safety quickly. 💕🌿🌱🌷
May you decide to travel to Ukraine and help
@Curious Cat Having worked in the former Yugoslavia during the war, your recommendation shows you know nothing of these situations. the last thing required is civilians stumbling around with good intentions. People should send money to Red Cross or other appeals. Thanks.
@Tab Ford Ukrainian negotiator who took part at the first Russian-Ukrainian meeting in Gomel Kireev Denis Borisovich killed in the center of the capital. He was shot in his head.
I am not buying the media propaganda yes is sad what happens to those children 40 other conflicts going on around the world and in the US 840,000 children go missing every year and no one does anything, the US has plenty of wars going on at home, like mass reincarceration and police trigger happy killing1,000 to 1,100 people a year.
Wow. Words cannot express the pain and hurt from watching what these children and adults with medical disabilities are going through all because of hate and lies.
It’s beyond my comprehension, how someone can have so mutch hate in them to cause this kind of pain and suffering to people💔😢
I felt that way about the children of Iraq no long ago
I understand your feelings but it’s not about hate it’s about Putins greed for power. He probably doesn’t feel anything for the people he’s inflicting this horror on, and in my opinion that’s just evil.
@Curious Cat 2 wrongs don’t make a right. And Putin unleashed hell on Syria as well.
My G-D I am a retired RN. I could not imagine. The doctor, parents and children are heroic. Thank you Polish government for providing the train.
well , they are going to need skilled and trained people like you , RNs in massive numbers to save lives. In moments like these is when the Nurses Become as important as soldiers in the battlegrounds. god bless
I am crying as well. I feel for these people and their children. What a tragedy unfolding every moment. The emotion I feel is palpable.
I spent months at a Children’s Hospital with one of my children, this journey these people must take is yet another deep heartbreak coming out of Ukraine ~ trying to imagine this is unreal! May peace and well being return soon!
I cannot begin to fathom as a mother carrying my daughter for 3 days like that. Fleeing from your own home and to know the city of your family’s was bombed and then not be able to get a hold of them, but hear beeps when calling. Oh my God. My hearts hurts for these mothers, children, and loved ones. I’m mourning with them and praying for them. 🇺🇦
Pentagon admits killing 10 civilians, including up to 7 children, in Kabul drone strike last month ( CNBC september 2021 )
Yemen war: US backed Saudi air strike on bus kills 29 children ( BBC August 2018 )
Any consequences for the aggresors? NONE
Any sympathy from the West? ZERO
Stop your crocodile tears….
@Robb Nugie1 crocodile tears? Go off robb nugie LMAO
