JFJ Reacts to Plan for a Minimum Prison Sentence if 30 Yrs in Convicted of Murder | TVJ News

25 comments
Worry about the victims instead of the criminals…death sentence for murder
JFJ obviously don’t care about Jamaica
They should get lethal injection
Jackson shut ur damn mouth a life has been taken that’s life ur taking about death penalty not until it reach ur door step my girl
As long as these murderous police will be charged as well, I agree
Shut up you mouth woman and go and sit down u want until it reach your door
That right if you can do the crime you can do the time.
So the family should not get justice. Mr. Jackson need to stop.
Sorry about that Ms Jackson.
🇯🇲 Jamaica laws too soft 💯
These JFJ ppl are so silent when it comes to the victims of murder but are so vocal in defending murderers
They’re not concerned about the victims bcoz the perps have big money 2 circumvent the system n the benifit big time, those hypocrites.
JFJ’s way of thinking is truly backward. It’s time to really question their motives and DEFUND THE JFJ!!
Mark Golden want to see alot of dead Jamaicans at the end of the year so he can say the prime minister is not doing anything . So sad these people keep playing politics with people lives
If you don’t want 30 years then dont commit murder. In other countries it’s the death sentence
YES YES YES!!! LET CRIMINAL SERVE 30 YEARS BECAUSE I WANT TO COME BACK HOME AND VERY MUCH AFRAID
Harsh Penalty is the only deterrent to crime and i agree with the government 100%
This government don’t have good plan.andrew get out now
Agree with the PM on that… but wouldn’t death penalty save tax payers money.
First and second degree murder should be discussed with appropriate punishment.
The current sentence for murder in Jamaica is much too lenient. There seems to be no consideration for the victims and their families.
J F J is only trying to stay relevant
That is all they really care about
Keeping their jobs that’s their priority
Not a Jamaica with less crime
These people human rights, and attorneys in Jamaica don’t want to see crime reduce, I guess they making too much money off crime, is like the killer become the victims instead of those who been murdered on their family.
Fingers print please what happened to the body camera how long for police all of you have something to hide nothing works in Jamaica but it’s works else where in other countries
JFJ love 2 see murder rate over 1000. They also love 2 know that Jamaicas murder rate is in the 1st five in the world. He who knows not that he knows not is a fool.
That is their problem them can go truck up in a prison it’s inhumane fi kill people