Jim Scuitto presses Trump campaign director: This belies your claim

CNN's Jim Sciutto speaks with the director of strategic communications for President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, Marc Lotter, about the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic. #CNN #News
CNN's Jim Sciutto speaks with the director of strategic communications for President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, Marc Lotter, about the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic. #CNN #News
Pressing any Trump speaker seems to just squeeze out more crap.
Why can they never answer a single question?
@The Truth Wait till he takes Pence off the ticket for his “job performance” on Covid and picks a woman..Niki Haley..so he can try to pull the women’s vote. He can’t win without the women’s vote and he knows it! Question is will Pence take revenge and tell everything he knows?
Host: Why did tRump do this stupid yada yada? tRump official: Because Freedom. Host: Why did tRump say stupid something something? tRump Official: Because Freedom. Host: Why do you keep saying ‘Because Freedom’? tRump Official: Fake News.
Hahahahahaha!!!!
So true
Is America sick of winning yet?
Nope…The deep state is attempting a Hail Mary. They will fail as usual. Trump has my vote again.
@Mitch Butler It is a plandemic. Why in the hell did Democrat governors send kung flu infected patients into nursing homes? The elderly are the most vulnerable. Does that make sense to you? How could Democrats jack up the numbers? They just showed you.
@Kyuss Qotsa Why? Because he’ll take health care away from millions in the middle of the pandemic? Or because he has no plan for his second term? Woo-hoo! Nihilism! Bleach! But please; wear a mask.
@loony loony
Nope…
But _still_ *winning* at being sick…
👍🏼👍🏼😔
Their hate paralyzes them on all counts, rendering them incapable of governing. It is at their core being and everything else just succumbs to it.
120 million dead from Covid-19 – Joe Biden
TRUMP KAG 4 MORE YEARS 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👏👏👏👏
Bunker Boy: “That’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
120 thousand Covid-19 victims: Only the dead clearly understand what you’ve done.
Basement boy: 120 million people died of Coronavirus.
@Zero Cool Basement boy could be a cardboard cutout and he’ll still beat trump.
VOTE TRUMP NOVEMBER TO SAVE AMERICA 👏👏👏👏👏👏
David Mc Vote tRump so he can leave this country the way he did EVERY business he owned…bankrupt!
@David Mc obviously you’re not an American are you
So, the logic of this jerk is that we all should move to Montana.
@Ronda Leistiko
Many from AZ are leaving too.
Montana doesn’t want people to move there
@P Le ND agreed y’all stay away from us
@Amanda English folks from Florida need to stay away from Massachusetts.
TRUMP KAG 4 MORE YEARS 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👏👏👏👏👏👏
GOP = Basket of Liars
“We flattened the curve”
Is he not able to read a graph?
I couldn’t believe he said “we’ve flattened the curve” …. all the while showing the graphs showing otherwise. He’s relying on people being very foolish.
I’m not ashamed that I was born in Mexico 🇲🇽 nothing wrong being born in Mexico.
You guys are great landscapers!
“History overwrites even the best propaganda”
VOTE FOR TRUMP NOVEMBER TO SAVE AMERICA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
@David Mc …absolutely. My best friend has always been a hardcore liberal. She is voicing her opinion and losing most of her longtime lib buddies. It happens.
What a waste of time to try and push for an honest answer from a Trumpette.
How many more live need to die to make American realise wearing a mask save live?
We are not dealing with people who believe they have a social responsibility. It is unlikely they will ever care until it impacts them hard enough that they have to confront it.
Pence “It’s a constitutional right as long as your not standing where the president wants to do a photo op holding the Bible upside down.”
Trump thought he could just BS his way through the presidency the same way he has BS’ed his way through life, and everything would be just fine.
Trump has never solved a problem in his life, because Trump IS the problem. He has always been an agent of chaos and destruction.
In the end, Trump doesn’t care what happens to the country. It’s all just a game to him, and the objective of the game, is for him to extract as much personal wealth as he can, and in the midst of all the chaos that he’s created, sneak out the back door before everyone finally catches on to his con, and realizes that he has no clue what he’s doing. He has done the exact same thing with his fake charity foundation , his fake university, and his casinos. And He’s doing the same thing now with America and the American people.
@David Mc You miss-spelled republican, It’s spelled R-E-P-U-B-L-I-C-A-N. And you have a typo. You mean blue, not red.
Guess what? You just said a lot of bs😁😁
@Ramon Serrano atleast we don’t go nuts over a guy who can drink water with 1 hand..🤣
@rxgirl rx trump supporters go nuts over him drinking water with 1 hand, I wouldn’t bother lol.🤣
@David Mc polls are just public opinion and public opinion changes by the minute.
The US simply did not try to contain this thing right from the beginning…
How would you have did it? Break it down for me_____would ya?
TRUMP 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Right to peaceful assembly?
Where was the follow up “what about the use of force and gas on peaceful assembly for a photo op with a bible?”
yup would have been a good spot to follow up with that ?
The only curve Trump is flattening is the IQ curve.
TRUMP 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👏👏👏👏👏👏
Do you think Biden could score higher on an IQ test?
He’s so senile, probably ask for crayons, then forget where he was and start groping people.
VOTE TRUMP NOVEMBER TO SAVE AMERICA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👏👏
@David Mc kung flu decapitates maga
cant -he never had one
The Curve , Is Not Flattening. Pence Is Intentionally Misleading The Country.
VOTE FOR TRUMP NOVEMBER TO SAVE AMERICA 🇺🇸🙌🙌🙌🙌
Not misleading…. LYING
Why would anyone interview this liar?!?!?! This is unwatchable.
I was hoping it would be Dr. Faucci out front, but same old crap, I won’t waste my time again watching.
The SOB Pence did not answer the question, the question was
Why is your effing campaign having a rally in the middle of a pandemic.
Coz he is a puppet, an adult puppet.
VOTE ♥️ RED Remove Every Democ-rat 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👍
your freedom of speech is more important than the American peoples health……….Pence……what a fool
No kidding and it’s been constantly stated that their freedoms aren’t even being suppressed. Like seriously, it’s only wearing a mask, they’re not saying you can’t say this or that or you’ll get arrested, they’re saying for the safety of people around you, wear a mask. It’s not that hard of a concept to draw.