Jim Scuitto presses Trump campaign director: This belies your claim

Jim Scuitto presses Trump campaign director: This belies your claim

June 26, 2020

 

CNN's Jim Sciutto speaks with the director of strategic communications for President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, Marc Lotter, about the White House response to the coronavirus pandemic. #CNN #News

65 Comments on "Jim Scuitto presses Trump campaign director: This belies your claim"

  1. Oracle Of Delphi | June 26, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    Pressing any Trump speaker seems to just squeeze out more crap.

    • blonde lebanese | June 26, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Why can they never answer a single question?

    • Ellen C | June 26, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @The Truth Wait till he takes Pence off the ticket for his “job performance” on Covid and picks a woman..Niki Haley..so he can try to pull the women’s vote. He can’t win without the women’s vote and he knows it! Question is will Pence take revenge and tell everything he knows?

    • C. H. | June 26, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      Host: Why did tRump do this stupid yada yada? tRump official: Because Freedom. Host: Why did tRump say stupid something something? tRump Official: Because Freedom. Host: Why do you keep saying ‘Because Freedom’? tRump Official: Fake News.

    • C. H. | June 26, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      Hahahahahaha!!!!

    • Craig Host | June 26, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      So true

  2. loony loony | June 26, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    Is America sick of winning yet?

    • Kyuss Qotsa | June 26, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      Nope…The deep state is attempting a Hail Mary. They will fail as usual. Trump has my vote again.

    • Kyuss Qotsa | June 26, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @Mitch Butler It is a plandemic. Why in the hell did Democrat governors send kung flu infected patients into nursing homes? The elderly are the most vulnerable. Does that make sense to you? How could Democrats jack up the numbers? They just showed you.

    • 9000ck | June 26, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @Kyuss Qotsa Why? Because he’ll take health care away from millions in the middle of the pandemic? Or because he has no plan for his second term? Woo-hoo! Nihilism! Bleach! But please; wear a mask.

    • Yusuf Ginnah | June 26, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @loony loony
      Nope…
      But _still_ *winning* at being sick…
      👍🏼👍🏼😔

  3. Lumen Drops | June 26, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Their hate paralyzes them on all counts, rendering them incapable of governing. It is at their core being and everything else just succumbs to it.

  4. Biggus Dickus | June 26, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    Bunker Boy: “That’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”

    120 thousand Covid-19 victims: Only the dead clearly understand what you’ve done.

  5. Joe Brice | June 26, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    So, the logic of this jerk is that we all should move to Montana.

  6. Eyehayt Apricots | June 26, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    GOP = Basket of Liars

  7. Lou Eye Guy | June 26, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    “We flattened the curve”
    Is he not able to read a graph?

    • Christine Stange | June 26, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      I couldn’t believe he said “we’ve flattened the curve” …. all the while showing the graphs showing otherwise. He’s relying on people being very foolish.

  8. Mario Antonio Crespo | June 26, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    I’m not ashamed that I was born in Mexico 🇲🇽 nothing wrong being born in Mexico.

  9. Jeremy Sean Hector | June 26, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    “History overwrites even the best propaganda”

    • David Mc | June 26, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      VOTE FOR TRUMP NOVEMBER TO SAVE AMERICA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • Paul Weatherby | June 26, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @David Mc …absolutely. My best friend has always been a hardcore liberal. She is voicing her opinion and losing most of her longtime lib buddies. It happens.

  10. Naveen Seth | June 26, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    What a waste of time to try and push for an honest answer from a Trumpette.

  11. Wilman Wong | June 26, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    How many more live need to die to make American realise wearing a mask save live?

    • Jim | June 26, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      We are not dealing with people who believe they have a social responsibility. It is unlikely they will ever care until it impacts them hard enough that they have to confront it.

  12. Pj Millah | June 26, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Pence “It’s a constitutional right as long as your not standing where the president wants to do a photo op holding the Bible upside down.”

  13. David J | June 26, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Trump thought he could just BS his way through the  presidency the same way he has BS’ed his way through life, and everything would be just fine.
    Trump has never solved a problem in his life, because Trump IS the problem. He has always been an agent of chaos and destruction.

    In the end, Trump doesn’t care what happens to the country. It’s all just a game to him, and the objective of the game, is for him to extract as much personal wealth as he can, and in the midst of all the chaos that he’s created, sneak out the back door before everyone finally catches on to his con, and realizes that he has no clue what he’s doing. He has done the exact same thing with his fake charity foundation , his fake university, and his casinos. And He’s doing the same thing now with America and the American people.

  14. Thomas Cloutier | June 26, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    The US simply did not try to contain this thing right from the beginning…

  15. Pierrr | June 26, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    Right to peaceful assembly?
    Where was the follow up “what about the use of force and gas on peaceful assembly for a photo op with a bible?”

  16. David J | June 26, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    The only curve Trump is flattening is the IQ curve.

  17. David Ellis | June 26, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    The Curve , Is Not Flattening. Pence Is Intentionally Misleading The Country.

  18. Thrasymachus Monk | June 26, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Why would anyone interview this liar?!?!?! This is unwatchable.

    • Bkind2 all | June 26, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      I was hoping it would be Dr. Faucci out front, but same old crap, I won’t waste my time again watching.

  19. Oba*** Man | June 26, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    The SOB Pence did not answer the question, the question was
    Why is your effing campaign having a rally in the middle of a pandemic.

  20. bill t | June 26, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    your freedom of speech is more important than the American peoples health……….Pence……what a fool

    • BigBoss1228 | June 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      No kidding and it’s been constantly stated that their freedoms aren’t even being suppressed. Like seriously, it’s only wearing a mask, they’re not saying you can’t say this or that or you’ll get arrested, they’re saying for the safety of people around you, wear a mask. It’s not that hard of a concept to draw.

