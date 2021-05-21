JLP MP Reveals Threatening Emails | Update on MP George Wright | TVJ All Angles – May 19 2021

TOPICS:
JLP MP Reveals Threatening Emails | Update on MP George Wright | TVJ All Angles - May 19 2021 1

May 21, 2021

 

In this evenings' programme of All Angles the threatening emails which have been highlighted by a female JLP MP have been revealed and we shall discuss that and what is harassment.

9 Comments on "JLP MP Reveals Threatening Emails | Update on MP George Wright | TVJ All Angles – May 19 2021"

  1. Brandon Brown | May 20, 2021 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    How ms miller face look like she get a mild strokes so and mek kamina gwey from yah so she a distraction

  2. Carlene Garvey | May 20, 2021 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    What right do is worse than what the email address to u

  3. Carlene Garvey | May 20, 2021 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    This. County will never get better if we hide the bad apples instead put them out and put them aside from the good

  4. jussayin mipeece | May 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    ok, so she was threatened but what about the matter of a senator committing gross assault occasioning grievous bodily harm?

  5. david bryan | May 20, 2021 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    WRONG IS WRONG STOP BEAT AROUND WRONG DOING. IN JAMAICA A ONLY POLITICIAN DONT GET WRONG WHEN THEM WRONG …WHY WHEN POLITICIAN WRONG THEM ALWAYS A POINT 👉 ON THE NEXT WRONG FROM THE NEXT ONE ? YOU DID DO THAT SO ITS OK FOR ME TO DO THIIS 🔥

  6. Reidred yak | May 20, 2021 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    God, Dear God! I hope women in this country can feel safe. It’s like nobody even care bout the women dem

  7. althea nelson | May 21, 2021 at 3:56 AM | Reply

    When is Ruel going to prison. If the ordinary Jamaican steal ackee he would be in prison before the ackee cook. Ruel steal millions.

