JLP MP Reveals Threatening Emails | Update on MP George Wright | TVJ All Angles – May 19 2021

In this evenings' programme of All Angles the threatening emails which have been highlighted by a female JLP MP have been revealed and we shall discuss that and what is harassment.
How ms miller face look like she get a mild strokes so and mek kamina gwey from yah so she a distraction
really? you don’t think BOTH are issues to be addressed?
What right do is worse than what the email address to u
This. County will never get better if we hide the bad apples instead put them out and put them aside from the good
ok, so she was threatened but what about the matter of a senator committing gross assault occasioning grievous bodily harm?
WRONG IS WRONG STOP BEAT AROUND WRONG DOING. IN JAMAICA A ONLY POLITICIAN DONT GET WRONG WHEN THEM WRONG …WHY WHEN POLITICIAN WRONG THEM ALWAYS A POINT 👉 ON THE NEXT WRONG FROM THE NEXT ONE ? YOU DID DO THAT SO ITS OK FOR ME TO DO THIIS 🔥
So long and u just a talk please udix like the email
God, Dear God! I hope women in this country can feel safe. It’s like nobody even care bout the women dem
When is Ruel going to prison. If the ordinary Jamaican steal ackee he would be in prison before the ackee cook. Ruel steal millions.