Jobless Benefits Expire As Coronavirus Relief Talks Hit Impasse | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 2, 2020

 

As jobless benefits for Americans come to an end, negotiations in the Senate on the next round of coronavirus relief have come to an impasse. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill. Aired on 07/31/2020.
80 Comments

  1. Dittzx | July 31, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Donnie Bunker and his cronies will never understand that without containing the virus, the economy will never come back..Dumb & Dumber..🥴🤔

    • Sarah McCoy | July 31, 2020 at 3:47 PM | Reply

      Potatohead Trump and Moscow Mitch!

    • Kitt Songstad | July 31, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

      @Peter Robinson well number one he should have taken his Intel seriously when he was first told about it. He should have inacted a no fly zone then, stopped the cruise ships. But before all that he shouldn’t have wiped out Obama’s pandemic plan. And then he should have been a leader and helped the States get everything they needed instead of sitting around like Java the Hut blabbing a bunch of crap because he didn’t want any responsibility because he didn’t want to look bad. And lastly, he should have never down played the seriousness of this crap to the public. He’s not a doctor, and we can thank God for that much.

    • Greg James | August 1, 2020 at 9:18 AM | Reply

      Jessica Doty Whitaker.

      Greg Lewis
      Danyal Jones
      Angelo Bronson
      John Tiggs
      Lazarra Daniels
      Keishanay Holden
      Sharrod Turner
      Jaliel Jackson
      Darius Jelks
      Tyrel Clark
      Jaquan Newman
      Tommie Gatewood
      Maurice Jelks
      The black Americans who were murdered in Chicago on May 31st.

      Antifa flys the same flag, as the Communist Party, in Germany, in the 1930’s.

      I hope as many people who can, will buy a Sam Coonrod(MLB) and Johnathan Issac(NBA) jersey.

    • Kitt Songstad | August 1, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

      @Greg James antifa stands for anti fascist. They first hit the spotlight protesting white supremacist groups. They are not protesting the BLM, they’re on the same side. Hitler wasn’t a communist, that’s really far left. He was a nationalist like Trump, he was far right.

    • Greg James | August 1, 2020 at 9:54 AM | Reply

      @Kitt Songstad BLM and Antifa are Communist Organizations. Hitler believed in a country completely run by the Federal government. BLM and Antifa both want a country run by the Federal government.

  2. Dave Kostka | July 31, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Vote Blue in November. Get rid of them all.150,000+ of our fellow Americans have passed away because of the inaction of this administration. These republicans that are blocking this, are millionaires that don’t care about us. They think they are above the rest of us. Term limits, and oversight that can’t be eliminated.

    • Arch ibald | August 2, 2020 at 1:59 AM | Reply

      @Amaka Ikejiani Says who? “Hope and Change” gave us Trump. You think the demented Joe Biden will be the leader of a revolution? *tears*

    • Lisa Glynn | August 2, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

      Mueller Time Its not the Liberals doing the looting… It’s the other side!

    • Lisa Glynn | August 2, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      @ Elmosweed I just heard, no more government money to anyone.

    • Greg James | August 2, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

      Vote blue…if you want the 1st and 2nd Amendments to be revoked. Then we can defund the police, which in turn would lead to our inner cities become bloodbaths. But, since it won’t be in your back yard, what’s the big deal. I mean, on May 31st, 15 black Americans were murdered in Chicago. None by the police. Isn’t that enough?

    • Arch ibald | August 2, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      @Greg James Vote red if you support the continued destruction of the 1st, 4th, 5th and 10th amendments. Doesn’t really matter, voting red or blue is like asking left foot or right as you take a long walk off a short pier. Reading these comments genuinely makes me worried as someone who shares a planet with you people. The American corporate media has blinded you by these artificial red/blue partisan dynamics whilst they walk out the back with all your money and rights. 40+ million Americans are about to be homeless during a pandemic, similar numbers without healthcare, and congress went home. You literally live in a failed state. America has 1/4 of the worlds prison population, mostly on nonviolent drug offences because they’re poor and the drug war was used as a pretence to oppress these groups, profit through private prisons and slavery through the exception in the 13th amendment. You all have to wake up and realise they don’t care about any of you so stop bickering and point scoring actually try and engage each other with humanity and compassion. So if you have compassion for the 15 people shot, also consider the entire system that brought us from slavery to now. My broader point is that it is in your interest to understand and care for these people as you would yourself, because you will soon find they are your true brother, not the slave owning elite – they think you’re a slave too.

  3. Walter Godsoe | July 31, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    The Republican Depression is not the result of the Trump Virus, but rather republican inaction, greed and corruption. Where is all that money going? Republican Pockets.

    • TCL Tcl | August 1, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

      RIP. GOP DEAD PARTY

    • Willful Mystic | August 1, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Actually this started in 2008 with the Bush bailout of the big banks to avoid a depression. Obama continued the 0 interest rate and kept the bubble inflated. Then trump, even though he said that it was a bubble and Obama was doing everything wrong, got into office and continued the 0 interest until the FED tried to raise it and stabilize the economy. But the stock market began to go down and Trump mad the FED go back to 0 interest rates. We don;t have any money. All the “money” for all these individuals an corporate bailouts aren’t backed by anything real. We have to stop sometime, go into depression and let the individuals and business fail that didn’t save.

    • Lisa Glynn | August 2, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

      VOTE THEM ALL OUT!

    • Lisa Glynn | August 2, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      Whiten Lite The GOP rigged it! It’s against the law here. They don’t care about any of us! They are raping and pillaging our country! I just hope that we are able to vote them out! Very worried about that, seeing how they rigged the last election! They have to go, to jail I hope!

    • Walter Godsoe | August 2, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      @Lisa Glynn Imagine having to share a cell with Trump or any of his Goons. It would cruel and unusual.

  4. A pierro | July 31, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    They think 600 will make the hardworking, taxpaying Americans rich and they can’t have that.

  5. Jenna Abrams | July 31, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    This failed Senate and Mitch have to be gone.

    • happy expat | July 31, 2020 at 1:55 PM | Reply

      mitch and graham will cheat their way to a win

    • Wind J.R | July 31, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      Half of GOP Senat refused to give stimulus at all.
      What an insane.!

    • mark kimbrell | July 31, 2020 at 2:17 PM | Reply

      now if not sooner

    • mdavs2000 | July 31, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

      This failed congresspeople want to spend 3.5 trillion dollars so they can steal as much as they can. Hiring foreigners while we have so many Americans unemployed, that is one of the many stupid things demons want to sell in their heroes bill. Just one. RESEARCH AND LEARN, don’t follow like a sheep

    • N. deG | July 31, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

      @Lisa Linda I’ve been a day trader for a long time ‘n I know that there has never been a 300% swing up or down 48hrs in BTC since it’s inception.If you told me you bought BTC in the March dip around 5K as per his advice and held since , you’d be more credible. Plus if you started with 7K in BTC lately, you’d only be able to buy 1.Since BTC highest price was 20K at one point in Dec 0f 2018, the most you could have made 12/13K over a long period of time..So your story is a fairy tale.

  6. Mack Jr Bell | July 31, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Greed is just as deadly than a virus.

  7. Jason Boyce | July 31, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    Important note: Democrats in the House passed their Coronavirus relief bill 2.5 months ago. Republicans in the Senate sat on it until now.

  8. cynthia peralta | July 31, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    If making $15 an hour unemployed is making too much money then working $7.25 then maybe people should be getting paid $15 an hour to work especially since their health is literally at risk because this president thought COVID was a hoax and his republican enablers went along with him!

    • Richard Ball | July 31, 2020 at 1:13 PM | Reply

      I live in Southern California… can’t waste my time on anything less than $20/hr…

    • cynthia peralta | July 31, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

      @Richard Ball exactly so I am not sure why they thought that $600 was too much…its a freaking pandemic and the fact is that there is simply not enough jobs period!

  9. Dave A. | July 31, 2020 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    We here in the USA must rid ourselves of corrupt plutocracy or our nation will fall further into ruin!

  10. mike mann songs | July 31, 2020 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    “americans not being poor?
    oh the horror!”
    the GOP.

    • Mueller Time | July 31, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

      Lol!!!! You don’t have to be poor. Get a job

      Funny how you drooling inbreeding cultists don’t want to work. Must be why you idiots burned down everything but the welfare offices.

    • Just | July 31, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

      @Mueller Time as if getting a job means you’re not poor by definition even though many jobs don’t pay nearly enough to be not poor. Secondly, a third of the population just got fired and is currently jobless. Do you think that is because jobs are all available? You might as well have said: just win the lottery.

    • Jim | July 31, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

      @Just nah, just grab your boot straps and pull.

      Oh, you can’t afford boots because you lost your job, never got the stimulus check, and can’t cover your expenses without unmodified welfare because every job opening has over 100 additional candidates compared to normal? Touch luck, get a job lol

      This is why I’m moving, the Corona virus is too hot in Texas and there is no work.

    • TheUsername217 | July 31, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

      @Jim It’s like that everywhere right now. Where are you moving to? Montana? lmao

    • Jim | July 31, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

      @TheUsername217 northern Minnesota. The town I’m moving to actually has a worker shortage and a few good jobs. Perks of family in a small town. There’s also an open call for forestry service, if you got the quals for gov service and can pass a drug test.

  11. Vydeeoh Waatchur | July 31, 2020 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    …and yet somehow MCconnell and his GOP buddies still have their jobs – America needs to change that

    • Mario Lopez | July 31, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

      Cut their benefits and payroll for unrendered services and failure to fulfill their contractual obligations to America and it’s citizens.

  12. David J | July 31, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    Practically everything that’s wrong with America, can be traced right back to the Republican party.

  13. Bildgesmythe | July 31, 2020 at 1:01 PM | Reply

    So, old rich men, that do nothing, have decided citizens are not worthy of help.

    • Priscilla Robb | July 31, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

      Bildgesmythe so true. $600 would not make any become rich. But it helps a lot to poor/ middle class families. This stimulus is not given this to Americans forever. I am not complaining even though I do not get any penny on that $600. I am not part of the 1% but I do pay taxes. I am not greedy to let some get that stimulus. Why are the GOPs sooo greedy in giving it away ?

    • Jason Vegan | July 31, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

      That’s the GOP for ya

    • PKay Gray | July 31, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

      AND… IT’S OUR MONEY!!! THE TAXPAYER!! SO EVERY TAXPAYER SHOULD HAVE THE RIGHT TO USE THEIR OWN MONEY IN A TIME OF CRISIS. If every working American quit paying their taxes – where would the government be?? Dead!!

  14. Carol | July 31, 2020 at 1:01 PM | Reply

    THERE AREN’T THAT MANY JOBS

    20 MILLION AMERICANS OUT OF WORK, NEED FUNDS FOR FOOD, RENT, UTILITIES, ETC

    REPUBLICANS ARE CLUELESS

    THEY WILL DIG A BIGGER ECONOMIC HOLE IF THEY FALE TO SUPPORT AMERICANS DURING COVID-19

    • Richard Ball | July 31, 2020 at 1:11 PM | Reply

      *Fail* … irony. 🤣

    • Connie Hahn | July 31, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

      Support only for their old cronnie buddies….could care less about people who work….

    • Leeanne Bishop | August 2, 2020 at 9:29 AM | Reply

      Well your Congress is useless as they are out right now where and doing what, the only part that caress is the Dems whether you like them or not they are fighting for the people not Trump. The only jobs that Trump brought back are parting with no benefites he’s done nothing but stole from the people and some are to stupid to see it that’s what brainwashing does.

  15. Doug Schaufele | July 31, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    Trump is only doing what Putin tells him to do when they have their secret phone calls!

    • Weapon X | July 31, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      Putin must have also told Trump to send lethal aid to Ukraine, unilaterally tear up ballistic missle treaties and plan to re-start nuclear weapons tests? No, “Putin” is a code word for something else. Something far more sinister 🙂

    • Leeanne Bishop | July 31, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

      WOULDN’T IT BE FUNNY IF ALL THE WH PHONE LINES AND OVAL OFFICES PHONE LINES WERE BUGGED ???????

  16. timber_beast | July 31, 2020 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    Biden will appoint Yang to a Cabinet position, the dems will control both houses, and living wages will become a reality.

    • Debra Cottrill | July 31, 2020 at 2:53 PM | Reply

      I was thinking the same when Yang showed up in the media. In the next week we will know who the VP is, ought to be interesting.

  17. Al | July 31, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    The passive aggressive president is proud to make his citizens suffer because “they don’t love me”

    • Connie Hahn | July 31, 2020 at 1:21 PM | Reply

      Tell me…
      What is there to love….absolutely nothing!!@

    • Lisa Linda | July 31, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

      Finally I have got some skill that keep me earning a lot from home bitcoin invest is the best I started with the capital of $7000 and earn $25000 within 48hrs investing with me Harrison ‪his the best broker ever with the best strategy of making a lot of profit from bitcoin dm mr Harrison on WhatsApp ‪+1 (469) 445‑1386 and start making a lot of profit from home

    • DATING HARLEY QUINN | August 1, 2020 at 6:01 AM | Reply

      YEP – he is killing you cos you dont love in him the polls

  18. Angelica RoseMarie | July 31, 2020 at 1:10 PM | Reply

    America/MSNBC…
    Trump, Pence, McConnell, and Senate Republicans, will answer to their voters!!!

    • Indi Pillai | August 1, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

      Why extra 600 for unemployed? what about the rest of America? Doesn’t make sense, seniors? Disabled? Stay at home parents?

    • Leeanne Bishop | August 2, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

      To all voters it’s your right to vote any way you see fit mail in ballots are a good thing it will stop trump from tampering with the ballots cause he’s trying to cheat again . He knows he’s losing and he’s desperate now

    • Lisa Glynn | August 2, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

      VOTE HIM OUT!!!

  19. Victor Perez | July 31, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    They only take care of the rich forget everyone else we just have to vote them out period

  20. Doug Lowe | July 31, 2020 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    We are officially a third world country thanx to Republican greed and incompetence. Vote like your life depends on it…because it does.

