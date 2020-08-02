As jobless benefits for Americans come to an end, negotiations in the Senate on the next round of coronavirus relief have come to an impasse. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill. Aired on 07/31/2020.

Jobless Benefits Expire As Coronavirus Relief Talks Hit Impasse | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC