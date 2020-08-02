As jobless benefits for Americans come to an end, negotiations in the Senate on the next round of coronavirus relief have come to an impasse. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill. Aired on 07/31/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Jobless Benefits Expire As Coronavirus Relief Talks Hit Impasse | Stephanie Ruhle | MSNBC
Donnie Bunker and his cronies will never understand that without containing the virus, the economy will never come back..Dumb & Dumber..🥴🤔
Potatohead Trump and Moscow Mitch!
@Peter Robinson well number one he should have taken his Intel seriously when he was first told about it. He should have inacted a no fly zone then, stopped the cruise ships. But before all that he shouldn’t have wiped out Obama’s pandemic plan. And then he should have been a leader and helped the States get everything they needed instead of sitting around like Java the Hut blabbing a bunch of crap because he didn’t want any responsibility because he didn’t want to look bad. And lastly, he should have never down played the seriousness of this crap to the public. He’s not a doctor, and we can thank God for that much.
Jessica Doty Whitaker.
Greg Lewis
Danyal Jones
Angelo Bronson
John Tiggs
Lazarra Daniels
Keishanay Holden
Sharrod Turner
Jaliel Jackson
Darius Jelks
Tyrel Clark
Jaquan Newman
Tommie Gatewood
Maurice Jelks
The black Americans who were murdered in Chicago on May 31st.
Antifa flys the same flag, as the Communist Party, in Germany, in the 1930’s.
I hope as many people who can, will buy a Sam Coonrod(MLB) and Johnathan Issac(NBA) jersey.
@Greg James antifa stands for anti fascist. They first hit the spotlight protesting white supremacist groups. They are not protesting the BLM, they’re on the same side. Hitler wasn’t a communist, that’s really far left. He was a nationalist like Trump, he was far right.
@Kitt Songstad BLM and Antifa are Communist Organizations. Hitler believed in a country completely run by the Federal government. BLM and Antifa both want a country run by the Federal government.
Vote Blue in November. Get rid of them all.150,000+ of our fellow Americans have passed away because of the inaction of this administration. These republicans that are blocking this, are millionaires that don’t care about us. They think they are above the rest of us. Term limits, and oversight that can’t be eliminated.
@Amaka Ikejiani Says who? “Hope and Change” gave us Trump. You think the demented Joe Biden will be the leader of a revolution? *tears*
Mueller Time Its not the Liberals doing the looting… It’s the other side!
@ Elmosweed I just heard, no more government money to anyone.
Vote blue…if you want the 1st and 2nd Amendments to be revoked. Then we can defund the police, which in turn would lead to our inner cities become bloodbaths. But, since it won’t be in your back yard, what’s the big deal. I mean, on May 31st, 15 black Americans were murdered in Chicago. None by the police. Isn’t that enough?
@Greg James Vote red if you support the continued destruction of the 1st, 4th, 5th and 10th amendments. Doesn’t really matter, voting red or blue is like asking left foot or right as you take a long walk off a short pier. Reading these comments genuinely makes me worried as someone who shares a planet with you people. The American corporate media has blinded you by these artificial red/blue partisan dynamics whilst they walk out the back with all your money and rights. 40+ million Americans are about to be homeless during a pandemic, similar numbers without healthcare, and congress went home. You literally live in a failed state. America has 1/4 of the worlds prison population, mostly on nonviolent drug offences because they’re poor and the drug war was used as a pretence to oppress these groups, profit through private prisons and slavery through the exception in the 13th amendment. You all have to wake up and realise they don’t care about any of you so stop bickering and point scoring actually try and engage each other with humanity and compassion. So if you have compassion for the 15 people shot, also consider the entire system that brought us from slavery to now. My broader point is that it is in your interest to understand and care for these people as you would yourself, because you will soon find they are your true brother, not the slave owning elite – they think you’re a slave too.
The Republican Depression is not the result of the Trump Virus, but rather republican inaction, greed and corruption. Where is all that money going? Republican Pockets.
RIP. GOP DEAD PARTY
Actually this started in 2008 with the Bush bailout of the big banks to avoid a depression. Obama continued the 0 interest rate and kept the bubble inflated. Then trump, even though he said that it was a bubble and Obama was doing everything wrong, got into office and continued the 0 interest until the FED tried to raise it and stabilize the economy. But the stock market began to go down and Trump mad the FED go back to 0 interest rates. We don;t have any money. All the “money” for all these individuals an corporate bailouts aren’t backed by anything real. We have to stop sometime, go into depression and let the individuals and business fail that didn’t save.
VOTE THEM ALL OUT!
Whiten Lite The GOP rigged it! It’s against the law here. They don’t care about any of us! They are raping and pillaging our country! I just hope that we are able to vote them out! Very worried about that, seeing how they rigged the last election! They have to go, to jail I hope!
@Lisa Glynn Imagine having to share a cell with Trump or any of his Goons. It would cruel and unusual.
They think 600 will make the hardworking, taxpaying Americans rich and they can’t have that.
As of last night Moscow Mitch was unable to get even his own mob to agree on a bill.
There are republican senators who will not vote for **any** relief aid.
Half of GOP Senat refused to give stimulus at all.
What an insane.!
Absolutely ridiculous! It’s a pittance!
T Electronix that’s what amazes me, Trump and his lackey puppets in the Senate not only divided America but also are dividing the Republican Party.
They just said, there will be no more money coming to us!!!
This failed Senate and Mitch have to be gone.
mitch and graham will cheat their way to a win
Half of GOP Senat refused to give stimulus at all.
What an insane.!
now if not sooner
This failed congresspeople want to spend 3.5 trillion dollars so they can steal as much as they can. Hiring foreigners while we have so many Americans unemployed, that is one of the many stupid things demons want to sell in their heroes bill. Just one. RESEARCH AND LEARN, don’t follow like a sheep
@Lisa Linda I’ve been a day trader for a long time ‘n I know that there has never been a 300% swing up or down 48hrs in BTC since it’s inception.If you told me you bought BTC in the March dip around 5K as per his advice and held since , you’d be more credible. Plus if you started with 7K in BTC lately, you’d only be able to buy 1.Since BTC highest price was 20K at one point in Dec 0f 2018, the most you could have made 12/13K over a long period of time..So your story is a fairy tale.
Greed is just as deadly than a virus.
It’s a shame before God.
Important note: Democrats in the House passed their Coronavirus relief bill 2.5 months ago. Republicans in the Senate sat on it until now.
Ryan Boehm you said burn the flag twice. Dip dodge dive duck dodge.
@Ryan Boehm 😂😂. the military is already on stand-by to remove him!!
A vote for Democrats is a vote for P€D0PH!I€S! 🍕
https://youtu.be/SZIKrPXltrA
https://youtu.be/kSkY1BPwuew
@FIGHTING FOR GOODNESS
👆👆👆👆Russian and/or QAnon.
Jessica Doty Whitaker.
Greg Lewis
Danyal Jones
Angelo Bronson
John Tiggs
Lazarra Daniels
Keishanay Holden
Sharrod Turner
Jaliel Jackson
Darius Jelks
Tyrel Clark
Jaquan Newman
Tommie Gatewood
Maurice Jelks
The black Americans who were murdered in Chicago on May 31st.
Antifa flys the same flag, as the Communist Party, in Germany, in the 1930’s.
I hope as many people who can, will buy a Sam Coonrod(MLB) and Johnathan Issac(NBA) jersey.
If making $15 an hour unemployed is making too much money then working $7.25 then maybe people should be getting paid $15 an hour to work especially since their health is literally at risk because this president thought COVID was a hoax and his republican enablers went along with him!
I live in Southern California… can’t waste my time on anything less than $20/hr…
@Richard Ball exactly so I am not sure why they thought that $600 was too much…its a freaking pandemic and the fact is that there is simply not enough jobs period!
We here in the USA must rid ourselves of corrupt plutocracy or our nation will fall further into ruin!
Agree, but you guys just upped yourselves. It’s a Kleptocracy now!
“americans not being poor?
oh the horror!”
the GOP.
Lol!!!! You don’t have to be poor. Get a job
Funny how you drooling inbreeding cultists don’t want to work. Must be why you idiots burned down everything but the welfare offices.
@Mueller Time as if getting a job means you’re not poor by definition even though many jobs don’t pay nearly enough to be not poor. Secondly, a third of the population just got fired and is currently jobless. Do you think that is because jobs are all available? You might as well have said: just win the lottery.
@Just nah, just grab your boot straps and pull.
Oh, you can’t afford boots because you lost your job, never got the stimulus check, and can’t cover your expenses without unmodified welfare because every job opening has over 100 additional candidates compared to normal? Touch luck, get a job lol
This is why I’m moving, the Corona virus is too hot in Texas and there is no work.
@Jim It’s like that everywhere right now. Where are you moving to? Montana? lmao
@TheUsername217 northern Minnesota. The town I’m moving to actually has a worker shortage and a few good jobs. Perks of family in a small town. There’s also an open call for forestry service, if you got the quals for gov service and can pass a drug test.
…and yet somehow MCconnell and his GOP buddies still have their jobs – America needs to change that
Cut their benefits and payroll for unrendered services and failure to fulfill their contractual obligations to America and it’s citizens.
Practically everything that’s wrong with America, can be traced right back to the Republican party.
@Toward Treatise 1917 Revolution…YES!
A vote for Democrats is a vote for P€D0PH!I€S! 🍕
https://youtu.be/SZIKrPXltrA
https://youtu.be/kSkY1BPwuew
It sharted in 1980.
Jessica Doty Whitaker.
Greg Lewis
Danyal Jones
Angelo Bronson
John Tiggs
Lazarra Daniels
Keishanay Holden
Sharrod Turner
Jaliel Jackson
Darius Jelks
Tyrel Clark
Jaquan Newman
Tommie Gatewood
Maurice Jelks
The black Americans who were murdered in Chicago on May 31st.
Antifa flys the same flag, as the Communist Party, in Germany, in the 1930’s.
I hope as many people who can, will buy a Sam Coonrod(MLB) and Johnathan Issac(NBA) jersey.
Whiten Lite The GOP rigged our election! That how Dump won! They are the bad people, The Republicans!
So, old rich men, that do nothing, have decided citizens are not worthy of help.
Bildgesmythe so true. $600 would not make any become rich. But it helps a lot to poor/ middle class families. This stimulus is not given this to Americans forever. I am not complaining even though I do not get any penny on that $600. I am not part of the 1% but I do pay taxes. I am not greedy to let some get that stimulus. Why are the GOPs sooo greedy in giving it away ?
That’s the GOP for ya
AND… IT’S OUR MONEY!!! THE TAXPAYER!! SO EVERY TAXPAYER SHOULD HAVE THE RIGHT TO USE THEIR OWN MONEY IN A TIME OF CRISIS. If every working American quit paying their taxes – where would the government be?? Dead!!
THERE AREN’T THAT MANY JOBS
20 MILLION AMERICANS OUT OF WORK, NEED FUNDS FOR FOOD, RENT, UTILITIES, ETC
REPUBLICANS ARE CLUELESS
THEY WILL DIG A BIGGER ECONOMIC HOLE IF THEY FALE TO SUPPORT AMERICANS DURING COVID-19
*Fail* … irony. 🤣
Support only for their old cronnie buddies….could care less about people who work….
Well your Congress is useless as they are out right now where and doing what, the only part that caress is the Dems whether you like them or not they are fighting for the people not Trump. The only jobs that Trump brought back are parting with no benefites he’s done nothing but stole from the people and some are to stupid to see it that’s what brainwashing does.
Trump is only doing what Putin tells him to do when they have their secret phone calls!
Putin must have also told Trump to send lethal aid to Ukraine, unilaterally tear up ballistic missle treaties and plan to re-start nuclear weapons tests? No, “Putin” is a code word for something else. Something far more sinister 🙂
WOULDN’T IT BE FUNNY IF ALL THE WH PHONE LINES AND OVAL OFFICES PHONE LINES WERE BUGGED ???????
Biden will appoint Yang to a Cabinet position, the dems will control both houses, and living wages will become a reality.
I was thinking the same when Yang showed up in the media. In the next week we will know who the VP is, ought to be interesting.
The passive aggressive president is proud to make his citizens suffer because “they don’t love me”
Tell me…
What is there to love….absolutely nothing!!@
Finally I have got some skill that keep me earning a lot from home bitcoin invest is the best I started with the capital of $7000 and earn $25000 within 48hrs investing with me Harrison his the best broker ever with the best strategy of making a lot of profit from bitcoin dm mr Harrison on WhatsApp +1 (469) 445‑1386 and start making a lot of profit from home
YEP – he is killing you cos you dont love in him the polls
America/MSNBC…
Trump, Pence, McConnell, and Senate Republicans, will answer to their voters!!!
Why extra 600 for unemployed? what about the rest of America? Doesn’t make sense, seniors? Disabled? Stay at home parents?
To all voters it’s your right to vote any way you see fit mail in ballots are a good thing it will stop trump from tampering with the ballots cause he’s trying to cheat again . He knows he’s losing and he’s desperate now
VOTE HIM OUT!!!
They only take care of the rich forget everyone else we just have to vote them out period
We are officially a third world country thanx to Republican greed and incompetence. Vote like your life depends on it…because it does.