Joe Biden Arrives At Inaugural Platform To Be Sworn In As The 46th President Of The United States

TOPICS:
Joe Biden Arrives At Inaugural Platform To Be Sworn In As The 46th President Of The United States 1

January 21, 2021

 

Joe Biden arrives at the inaugural platform to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Aired on 01/20/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#Biden #InauguralPlatform #MSNBC

Joe Biden Arrives At Inaugural Platform To Be Sworn In As The 46th President Of The United States

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

50 Comments on "Joe Biden Arrives At Inaugural Platform To Be Sworn In As The 46th President Of The United States"

  1. AMERICA LOVE OF MY LIFE . | January 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    BRAKING NEWS :
    THE TRAILER TRASH HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN REMOVED FROM THE WHITE HOUSE.

    • Tyler Dorso | January 20, 2021 at 1:16 PM | Reply

      There’s “46” books in the “Catholic” Old Testament and JFK was the first “Catholic” president who died at age “46”. Now Joe Biden is the second “Catholic” president ever who is the “46th” president. Plus Joe Biden son Beau Biden died at age “46”. FACTS.

    • Eliminate All Zionists From Power | January 20, 2021 at 4:11 PM | Reply

      @AMERICA LOVE OF MY LIFE . You’re pathetic but amusing.

    • Eliminate All Zionists From Power | January 20, 2021 at 4:18 PM | Reply

      @Y H You’re welcome, bud! Your opinion is about as relevant as my opinion.

    • AMERICA LOVE OF MY LIFE . | January 20, 2021 at 4:20 PM | Reply

      @Eliminate All Zionists From Power
      Whatever. We are moving forward. You can remain behind. It’s your choice.

    • Eliminate All Zionists From Power | January 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM | Reply

      @AMERICA LOVE OF MY LIFE . I’m always moving forward. I accept Joe Biden as president of the United States of America. I don’t like it. But I’ll let you in on a little secret I wasn’t a fan of Donald Trump either. I did accept he was the President of the United States. Did you ever accept Donald Trump as president of the United States of America?

  2. Enrique Bonifacino | January 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    I thought it’s tomorrow. Is it now?

  3. Cubical Escapee | January 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Like rebuilding Rome after Nero got through with it

  4. Insignificant360 | January 20, 2021 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    *SDNY:* _”The Light is Green. Repeat, The Light Is Green. GO GO GO!!!”_

    • Insignificant360 | January 20, 2021 at 12:57 PM | Reply

      @Jesse Caple Oops. Looks like he deleted the comment. 😄

    • Jesse Caple | January 20, 2021 at 1:08 PM | Reply

      @Insignificant360 nah I reported him. I did warn him first tho🤗

    • Insignificant360 | January 20, 2021 at 1:12 PM | Reply

      @Jesse Caple It’s just hilariously sad that someone posts an inflammatory comment only to backpedal and delete it.

    • Tyler Dorso | January 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM | Reply

      There’s “46” books in the “Catholic” Old Testament and JFK was the first “Catholic” president who died at age “46”. Now Joe Biden is the second “Catholic” president ever who is the “46th” president. Plus Joe Biden son Beau Biden died at age “46”. THIS IS FACTS.

    • Jesse Caple | January 20, 2021 at 1:24 PM | Reply

      @Insignificant360 I find it telling that trolls like him usually only post in the comments & not the main stream huh? Stay safe over ther y’hear🇦🇺🤝🏻🇺🇲👍🏻

  5. Power Sonic | January 20, 2021 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    28 seconds to go .

  6. redchic | January 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    At this time 4 years ago, j was wondering if I’d be seeing another president sworn of if our democracy would be going down in flames. I can’t be happier to have been wrong.

  7. andrea Perry | January 20, 2021 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    12:00 Happy democracy day!

  8. Alvan 40 | January 20, 2021 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Let’s never speak of the cancer that was in charge of our country the last 4 years, we have a chance at a new future, good luck Joe – we stand with you

    • Dave | January 20, 2021 at 12:54 PM | Reply

      @Stiff Wit what corruption did trump call out? The only one’s that went to jail were his appointees.

    • Tyler Dorso | January 20, 2021 at 1:16 PM | Reply

      There’s “46” books in the “Catholic” Old Testament and JFK was the first “Catholic” president who died at age “46”. Now Joe Biden is the second “Catholic” president ever who is the “46th” president. Plus Joe Biden son Beau Biden died at age “46”. THIS IS FACTS.

    • Verruca | January 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM | Reply

      @Stiff Wit Sooner or later you are going to have to come to terms with the simple fact that you’ve been lied to and believed those lies for 4 years.
      The sooner you begin to rebuild your life around the truth the better it will be for you.

    • Stiff Wit | January 20, 2021 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      @Verruca Who have I been lied to by? I had to switch to watching the actual hearings and interviews, etc. because the media misreports everything. So I should not believe DeBlasio when he speaks about himself? I should not believe Biden when I watched the debates? I shouldn’t believe the various democratic senators screeching at Barr this August? Do you even understand what you are trying to say, because no one else does. If you are implying that I can’t believe democrats because they lie…then why do you support them.

    • CynAnne1 | January 21, 2021 at 1:18 AM | Reply

      @Verruca – We’re wagering that #45✳’s kids and cadre have been gulping Xanax by the ‘bigly’ handfuls and praying that SDNY *isn’t* outside their door…with *arrest warrants in hand.*
      📑👋🏻💸

  9. Evan Carrillo | January 20, 2021 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Can’t believe this nightmare is finally over🥳

    • Tyler Dorso | January 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM | Reply

      There’s “46” books in the “Catholic” Old Testament and JFK was the first “Catholic” president who died at age “46”. Now Joe Biden is the second “Catholic” president ever who is the “46th” president. Plus Joe Biden son Beau Biden died at age “46”. FACTS.

    • Blue Moon | January 20, 2021 at 1:54 PM | Reply

      Wrong…The nightmare is just beginning.

    • N | January 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM | Reply

      @Blue Moon 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Justus ten Berge | January 20, 2021 at 3:10 PM | Reply

      @Tyler Dorso forgot your pills this morning, or did you not wear you tin foil hat?

    • Phoenix Zappa | January 20, 2021 at 6:32 PM | Reply

      It shows how brainwashed you all are that you assume someone who doesn’t like Joe Biden is a Trump supporter. What a bunch of mouth-breathing cretins.

  10. Rocky Parent | January 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    I know it is 9:20 AM, but we are enjoying Momosa’s for this AMAZING DAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES!!!

  11. Muka Zero | January 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Final episode : The return of honor and decency
    God bless America

  12. oh my | January 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Beautiful, perfectly elegant his lavender tie & his wife’s outfit. Elegance I can relate to and admire.

  13. 6262742 | January 20, 2021 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Watching the Biden/Harris’ inauguration. It’s a beautiful and gorgeous day in Washington DC. A great day and a big contrast compares to four years ago during Trump/Pence’s inauguration, even God had to cry – a demonic bad sign indeed. Congratulations everyone for all your help in defeating the evil force that tried to take a democratic process down. Cheers!

  14. Rob M | January 20, 2021 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    On the light side, drums should have attended, he could have seen his only win in the last 2 mths, more people at his inauguration, loser

  15. Bigg Green | January 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    “IT’S A NEW DAY”

  16. Tyler Dorso | January 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    There’s “46” books in the “Catholic” Old Testament and JFK was the first “Catholic” president who died at age “46”. Now Joe Biden is the second “Catholic” president ever who is the “46th” president. Plus Joe Biden son Beau Biden died at age “46”. ALL FACTS.

  17. Dead Endz95 | January 20, 2021 at 1:17 PM | Reply

    Dr. Jill Biden who was the last lady? Oh yeah trophy wife air head who said little and did even less besides fumble a few words in broken english

  18. Jeleda Richardson | January 20, 2021 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Who cares?

  19. yuriy po | January 20, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    fake inauguration looks more like a funeral

  20. John K | January 20, 2021 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    Jesus Christ saves from sin.
    Romans 3: 23
    For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
    Hebrews 9: 27
    And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:
    Isaiah 64: 6
    But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.
    Revelation 21: 8
    But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.
    Romans 5: 8
    But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.
    John 3: 16
    For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
    John 14: 6
    Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
    Romans 10: 9-10.
    That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
    For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
    Jesus said John 5: 24
    Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.
    1John 5: 10-13
    He that believeth on the Son of God hath the witness in himself: he that believeth not God hath made him a liar; because he believeth not the record that God gave of his Son.
    And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son.
    He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.
    These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.
    Ephesians 2: 8-9
    For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
    Not of works, lest any man should boast.
    Romans 8: 1
    There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.
    1 Corinthians 15: 3-4
    For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
    And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
    2 Corinthians 5: 21
    For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
    ……………………………………………………………………………………………….

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.