Joe Biden Arrives At Inaugural Platform To Be Sworn In As The 46th President Of The United States

Joe Biden arrives at the inaugural platform to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Aired on 01/20/2021.
#Biden #InauguralPlatform #MSNBC
BRAKING NEWS :
THE TRAILER TRASH HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN REMOVED FROM THE WHITE HOUSE.
There’s “46” books in the “Catholic” Old Testament and JFK was the first “Catholic” president who died at age “46”. Now Joe Biden is the second “Catholic” president ever who is the “46th” president. Plus Joe Biden son Beau Biden died at age “46”. FACTS.
@AMERICA LOVE OF MY LIFE . You’re pathetic but amusing.
@Y H You’re welcome, bud! Your opinion is about as relevant as my opinion.
@Eliminate All Zionists From Power
Whatever. We are moving forward. You can remain behind. It’s your choice.
@AMERICA LOVE OF MY LIFE . I’m always moving forward. I accept Joe Biden as president of the United States of America. I don’t like it. But I’ll let you in on a little secret I wasn’t a fan of Donald Trump either. I did accept he was the President of the United States. Did you ever accept Donald Trump as president of the United States of America?
I thought it’s tomorrow. Is it now?
The 20th is today.
Like rebuilding Rome after Nero got through with it
*SDNY:* _”The Light is Green. Repeat, The Light Is Green. GO GO GO!!!”_
@Jesse Caple Oops. Looks like he deleted the comment. 😄
@Insignificant360 nah I reported him. I did warn him first tho🤗
@Jesse Caple It’s just hilariously sad that someone posts an inflammatory comment only to backpedal and delete it.
@Insignificant360 I find it telling that trolls like him usually only post in the comments & not the main stream huh? Stay safe over ther y’hear🇦🇺🤝🏻🇺🇲👍🏻
28 seconds to go .
At this time 4 years ago, j was wondering if I’d be seeing another president sworn of if our democracy would be going down in flames. I can’t be happier to have been wrong.
i thought we would be playing nuclear football, i actually moved to the philippines in 2017. also glad i was wrong.
@Spencer PhilippineDream …. Glad you lived out your name though!
We was close!
@Darryl Stephens – Apparently, the ‘Q’ followers eagerly awaited a ‘storm at noon’ today…that *’bigly’ blew away.* 🌬
#BetterDaysAheadNow 🌞
12:00 Happy democracy day!
Let’s never speak of the cancer that was in charge of our country the last 4 years, we have a chance at a new future, good luck Joe – we stand with you
@Stiff Wit what corruption did trump call out? The only one’s that went to jail were his appointees.
@Stiff Wit Sooner or later you are going to have to come to terms with the simple fact that you’ve been lied to and believed those lies for 4 years.
The sooner you begin to rebuild your life around the truth the better it will be for you.
@Verruca Who have I been lied to by? I had to switch to watching the actual hearings and interviews, etc. because the media misreports everything. So I should not believe DeBlasio when he speaks about himself? I should not believe Biden when I watched the debates? I shouldn’t believe the various democratic senators screeching at Barr this August? Do you even understand what you are trying to say, because no one else does. If you are implying that I can’t believe democrats because they lie…then why do you support them.
@Verruca – We’re wagering that #45✳’s kids and cadre have been gulping Xanax by the ‘bigly’ handfuls and praying that SDNY *isn’t* outside their door…with *arrest warrants in hand.*
📑👋🏻💸
Can’t believe this nightmare is finally over🥳
Wrong…The nightmare is just beginning.
@Blue Moon 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Tyler Dorso forgot your pills this morning, or did you not wear you tin foil hat?
It shows how brainwashed you all are that you assume someone who doesn’t like Joe Biden is a Trump supporter. What a bunch of mouth-breathing cretins.
I know it is 9:20 AM, but we are enjoying Momosa’s for this AMAZING DAY IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES!!!
I’m a recovering alcoholic, please have 6 for me. 😳
Final episode : The return of honor and decency
God bless America
lmfao. Are you for real?
Beautiful, perfectly elegant his lavender tie & his wife’s outfit. Elegance I can relate to and admire.
Watching the Biden/Harris’ inauguration. It’s a beautiful and gorgeous day in Washington DC. A great day and a big contrast compares to four years ago during Trump/Pence’s inauguration, even God had to cry – a demonic bad sign indeed. Congratulations everyone for all your help in defeating the evil force that tried to take a democratic process down. Cheers!
I’m not even American but I feel a sense of relief now President Biden had been sworn in.
Go go SDNY!
On the light side, drums should have attended, he could have seen his only win in the last 2 mths, more people at his inauguration, loser
“IT’S A NEW DAY”
The last one is kinda morbid, isn’t it? Anyway thank you for the fun fact
Very Interesting. Thanks !! Who SAYS we aren’t all just chess pieces in a game… lol
Dr. Jill Biden who was the last lady? Oh yeah trophy wife air head who said little and did even less besides fumble a few words in broken english
Who cares?
fake inauguration looks more like a funeral
