Joe Biden calls for unity in first address as President-elect | USA TODAY

In first address since securing the presidency, Joe Biden called for unity between all Americans.

President-elect Joe Biden delivered a celebratory message but also a message of healing for the nation in his first remarks Saturday following a bitter and divisive battle for the presidency.

“America has always been shaped by inflections points, by moments in time we’ve made hard decisions about who we are what we want to be,” Biden said at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, where the horns from hundreds of cars and cheers could be heard between his words. “Folks, we stand at an inflection point.”

