Joe Biden Delivers Blistering Rebuke Of President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Joe Biden Delivers Blistering Rebuke Of President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

August 8, 2019

 

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a blistering attack of the president, saying Trump offered no moral leadership and saying the presidency hasn't awakened his consciousness. The panel discusses.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Joe Biden Delivers Blistering Rebuke Of President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

36 Comments on "Joe Biden Delivers Blistering Rebuke Of President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. David J | August 8, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Now that’s the Joe that I grew to admire over the years. He’s not perfect, but I’ve always viewed him as a decent and principled human being.

    • Real Talk76 | August 8, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      This is when Joe Biden is at his best. There are moments where Presidents need to seize the moment and capture the conscience. Trump has this country lost in the maze of his fanatical ego and Joe just provided us with a reminder of who we aspire to be.

    • David Guelette | August 8, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      None of us are perfect. Biden has integrity and love of country. Something sadly missing in trump

    • S H | August 8, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      David M You described Trump PERFECTLY!

  2. Biggus Dickus | August 8, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    The victims in El Paso were soaked in blood thanks to the NRA, the indifference of the GOP and hate speeches of Donald Trump. The country will remember this betrayal on election day and flush white nationalism into the sewer where it was conceived.

  3. Jesus Says | August 8, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    *Little Donny Fail-Fail doesn’t represent America or the American people. He represents ONLY his mentally defective MAGAfilthy fans.*

  4. Jesus Says | August 8, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    *TRAITOR TRUMP – ONE AND DONE! JOE BIDEN 2020!*
    Too bad, MAGAfilth.

  5. Faye Banks | August 8, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Trump has no business leading this country and has disgraced the office. I’m so ready to vote next year and definitely believe Biden is a smart choice.

  6. padseven | August 8, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    John Durahm ——— Justice is COMING!

  7. BeachBum | August 8, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Even if chump stopped trade war tomorrow, economy growth will slow or stop and ALL will be chump’s fault, Not the incoming democratic pres.

  8. NEAL GOODWIN | August 8, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    TWO STATEMENTS MADE ABOUT TRUMP- HAS A TOXIC TONGUE AND LIVES IN HIS WORLD OF TWITTER!!!!!
    SO TRUE, SO TRUE, SO TRUE, SO TRUE, SO TRUE!!!!!

  9. Raymond Jay Johnson | August 8, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    As long as President Trump keeps adding on more federal judges that make the donors and GOP leadership happy they will protect him.

  10. A O | August 8, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Biden gave America the hug it needs right now. Biden 2020!

  11. Jailen Gills | August 8, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Vote Andrew Yang

  12. bellabana | August 8, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Joe Biden is Presidential unlike imbecilic narcissistic inarticulate childish Trump.
    Notice how many Russian trolls there are in the comments, proves they’re scared of Biden!

  13. Nate Santi | August 8, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Enough is Enough, I don’t care who the Dem Nominee is I’m voting for him or her. No more hate in the White House.

  14. oregelfilms | August 8, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Funny how this video edited out Sleepy Joes mistakes in this speech. 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Sleepy Joe loses to Trump if they go with him.
    #Bernie2020🔥🔥🔥

  15. Nate Santi | August 8, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Viewers take note, trolls are now saying vote for so and so who’s polling numbers are like 2% to diminish a strong democratic candidate by dividing the votes. Vote Common Sense. Young people voting independent to be cool is what got us this hate. USE YOUR VOTE AND MAKE IT COUNT.

  16. Bere.i.Damien 4EVER* | August 8, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    trump

    YOUR FIRED🔥

  17. roastbeefdinner | August 8, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    lol the only blisters from or with joe are from his hair plugs…remember when he had to drop out of the 1988 election due to plagiarism….40+ yrs in government and never an original idea…totally vapid this idot.

  18. Refined Insanity | August 8, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Biden is the Democrat version of Bush

    He will be a corporate puppet and ensure the rule of Corporate America

  19. foreigner fan | August 8, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Pedophile Joe Biden politicizing on a day of mourning. True lowlife. And he’s the lunatic lefties best choice lol.

  20. Fleddy Fretcher | August 8, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Of course! NOW his name is “Ttump”, his alter ego!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.