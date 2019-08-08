Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a blistering attack of the president, saying Trump offered no moral leadership and saying the presidency hasn't awakened his consciousness. The panel discusses.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Joe Biden Delivers Blistering Rebuke Of President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC