Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a blistering attack of the president, saying Trump offered no moral leadership and saying the presidency hasn't awakened his consciousness. The panel discusses.
Joe Biden Delivers Blistering Rebuke Of President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Now that’s the Joe that I grew to admire over the years. He’s not perfect, but I’ve always viewed him as a decent and principled human being.
This is when Joe Biden is at his best. There are moments where Presidents need to seize the moment and capture the conscience. Trump has this country lost in the maze of his fanatical ego and Joe just provided us with a reminder of who we aspire to be.
None of us are perfect. Biden has integrity and love of country. Something sadly missing in trump
David M You described Trump PERFECTLY!
The victims in El Paso were soaked in blood thanks to the NRA, the indifference of the GOP and hate speeches of Donald Trump. The country will remember this betrayal on election day and flush white nationalism into the sewer where it was conceived.
GOP = Guns/Greed Over People
*Little Donny Fail-Fail doesn’t represent America or the American people. He represents ONLY his mentally defective MAGAfilthy fans.*
RED FLAG!!!!!
*TRAITOR TRUMP – ONE AND DONE! JOE BIDEN 2020!*
Too bad, MAGAfilth.
Comcast/Zionist Joe has less than zero chance of beating Trump. Bernie✊His voting record vs Biden- review it.
Bernie 2020
Trump has no business leading this country and has disgraced the office. I’m so ready to vote next year and definitely believe Biden is a smart choice.
Are you sure? Does TDS hurt?
Dave Schultz doesn’t matter what you think. Farm trolls can’t vote in our election
John Durahm ——— Justice is COMING!
It’s BARR TIME! 🍹🍷🍻🍺
Even if chump stopped trade war tomorrow, economy growth will slow or stop and ALL will be chump’s fault, Not the incoming democratic pres.
Of course it wouldn’t be. Setting up ppl for a fall I see.
TWO STATEMENTS MADE ABOUT TRUMP- HAS A TOXIC TONGUE AND LIVES IN HIS WORLD OF TWITTER!!!!!
SO TRUE, SO TRUE, SO TRUE, SO TRUE, SO TRUE!!!!!
As long as President Trump keeps adding on more federal judges that make the donors and GOP leadership happy they will protect him.
If trump needs to be dragged out by his feet after losing in 2020 then so be it
Biden gave America the hug it needs right now. Biden 2020!
And Trump the smack in the face!
Vote Andrew Yang
Joe Biden is Presidential unlike imbecilic narcissistic inarticulate childish Trump.
Notice how many Russian trolls there are in the comments, proves they’re scared of Biden!
I don’t know why. Biden wouldn’t be able to remember the nuclear codes, that is after he had his nanna nap.
biden coundn’t run a lemonade stand he’s so stupid !
Enough is Enough, I don’t care who the Dem Nominee is I’m voting for him or her. No more hate in the White House.
Yes! Thank you.
Funny how this video edited out Sleepy Joes mistakes in this speech. 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Sleepy Joe loses to Trump if they go with him.
#Bernie2020🔥🔥🔥
Viewers take note, trolls are now saying vote for so and so who’s polling numbers are like 2% to diminish a strong democratic candidate by dividing the votes. Vote Common Sense. Young people voting independent to be cool is what got us this hate. USE YOUR VOTE AND MAKE IT COUNT.
trump
YOUR FIRED🔥
lol the only blisters from or with joe are from his hair plugs…remember when he had to drop out of the 1988 election due to plagiarism….40+ yrs in government and never an original idea…totally vapid this idot.
Biden is the Democrat version of Bush
He will be a corporate puppet and ensure the rule of Corporate America
Pedophile Joe Biden politicizing on a day of mourning. True lowlife. And he’s the lunatic lefties best choice lol.
Of course! NOW his name is “Ttump”, his alter ego!