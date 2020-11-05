Joe Biden Extends Lead in US Elections – November 5 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Biden 2020
Don Jr. Should be ashamed to say anything about cheating his father is the most dangerous crook you can think of. Giuliani is another Thief.
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Biden all the way go big boss
No one is not dying from n9 covid no corona i think that the Jamaica media is going to much with this hyping up this lying fake numbers ww are not stupid i did not say no one is not dying but stop use it to say they die of the virus stop letting the world Health Organisation plot to lie and i jack the world ppl ent and idiot…
You’re calling other people idiots? Sounds as if you’ve been drinking Donald J. Trump Kool Aid. In the United States, the press is NOT fake. Freedom of the Press is protected by the United States Constitution, and citizens take that seriously.
@Gayle Elliott mi a tell yuh
@Gayle Elliott well waan some a dem eediat yah get a taste of it essi
So if a nuh Covid-19 a you a kill them and yes you is stupid 😏
Even yesterday the new claim 200 and add dead from covid and you talking about reopen school!! It’s best my kids live and dunce than dead bright.
Scotia bank a the worst inna the world kmrt
Why you didn’t show the bridge in font hill where we had to carry a body across the river because the bridge was wash away. St Thomas has always been in this condition when it’s rain season.. Smh
I would leave the country if I was a p.o.s. democrat and go live in china.
Boy prime minister have a nice young boy trim ,yes daaA keep it up
Yes look sharp young an freshhhhhh
The government need to COLLECT the EDUCATION MINISTERY STOLEN money that is alleged stolen and used it for the children internet and tablets.
My respect goes out to those hard working nurses and doctors 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Jamaica Education is high Standards on Education. I used to Attend Seaward school my Sister used to play on the netball team. The headmaster name Mr.Willamson.Seaward school is a good school. At that young stay we of to write properly in the line with Penmanship,And Arithmetic the Teacher show you on the Black board how to work of the problem then call you up to the black board to solve on of the problem on your own. Jamaica have two different ways how you can solve the Arithmetic problem once you come to the answers,God Bless everyone be safe and be well.
go Biden whoo blue💙💙💙💙💙💙🔵🔵🔵🔵
As I say again tv j news is very good trust me love it
Just sent me news every single day ok love to watch it ok thank u very much
That Biden sounds professional and respected person to talk, he talks like a president . . I think US people should think of who their president should be since the world is laughing at ur country and orange president for the past 4 years 🙊🙈😅 Hope US can gain the world’s respect again by choosing this Biden than ur funny president 🤣😂
Tell trump go home…
