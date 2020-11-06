Joe Biden Now Leads in Pennsylvania – November 6 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Trusted News
There is nothing wrong with just wanting to do the test on your own,if you r having symptoms..my partner went to the doctor he ask him to go tek blood test,we the family told him to go get a covid test that he did,found out he has covid..been in quarantine ever since..and cleaning every day..smh..listen to your body ppl and not these health ministers
Schools are a breeding ground for diseases. You closed down other less risky institutions but you open the schools. We are being led by psychopaths.
Thank u Tvj for keeping inform
I’m away from home and still can get Jamaica news, big up u self Tvj
Are you sure,? ,I am seeing American news here. Even before Jamaican news. Shows how shitty Jamaica is
Why Unu nah report the recoveries Dem 😑
Agreed I thought January would have been better have time to prepare
💘They were 5ads in this 23min news broadcast…hmm. Oh and Moya’s Story is very depressing…she and 10,000×10 others. Yet still this country is decked and stacked with German vehicles & a multitude of great mansions?👮
Joe biden 💙💙💙💙💙
Bidens inevitable win will be better for Jamaica; notwihtstanding the potential Vice President having Yard roots. Democrats are smarter naturally. And No MORE MIKE MORON POMPEO- Whipeee!!!!!
Jamaica needs another wave of stimulus in decimated sectors and sectors on the cusp of sinking. Sigh. Nigel is a good man. He will figure something out.
Dose the girl have a phone number I would love to help her even if can give her some thing
Put enuh trust in jah jah turn to the Lord
Yes he is only way
Ppl need her information so they can help her
It’s best to get tested because you may have it and show’s no symptoms, I’m a health care worker and we all have to be tested every other week i was afraid of things going up my nose but it is not painful
You ago get help
I have been placed on quarantine 10th of October take the test and the 13 and I didn’t get back a result of pan to know I went to the Green Island Health Center
When aids come out no ond was asking anyone to get tested. When swin flue come no one asked for test. And how meny die so now covie 19 comes why are u testing. This is the bigest lie ever.
GO JOE!