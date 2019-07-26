Joe Biden Readies For Pile-On In Next Week’s Debate | Morning Joe | MSNBC

July 26, 2019

 

The panel discusses the areas of debate among the 2020 Democrats, including criminal justice reform and busing as well as Joe Biden's frontrunner status.
9 Comments on "Joe Biden Readies For Pile-On In Next Week’s Debate | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. texas thunder | July 26, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Hillary Clinton paid for the fabricated Russian dossier!
    14 Hillary Clinton lawyer tried to frame Mr. President Donald J Trump!

    Obama Joe Biden James clapper John Bannon James Comey Peter Strzok Lisa Page all participants in the coup d’état

    Google YouTube Facebook Twitter censoring speech manipulating elections! Participated in the coup d’état!

    former MSNBC Krystal Ball MSNBC CNN Russian conspiracy theories did more damage to the Democrat party then President Trump could’ve ever done!! Rachel Maddow has a lot of explaining to do!

    The biggest hoax in the history of United States and all them Democrats walking around free

  2. BD | July 26, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    I really don’t expect him to be the target in the next debate, Trump has had quite the month.

  3. TCt83067695 | July 26, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Corporate dem on corporate dem crime is okay with me.
    Each other alive for all I care

  4. Danish | July 26, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Go get them Biden !

  5. texas thunder | July 26, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Illegals are above the law

    —AOC +3

  6. Lucretia McSwain | July 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Why is race so unimportant… Race is important to most people of color… Ask the squad of 4… Joe Biden has some of the characteristics of Donald Trump…

  7. Joe Scott | July 26, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Please run Biden! It will be so much fun to watch!

  8. James Christianson | July 26, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Biden…China…Ukraine…Groping.
    Many things will take him down.

