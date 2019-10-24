Former VP Joe Biden is maintaining his lead among 2020 Democrats in new polling, and could Trump's attacks on him be helping his numbers? Also, a new Quinnipiac Poll shows Sen. Warren in the lead. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/24/19.
Joe Biden, Warren Leading 2020 Field In Separate Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Go Bernie !
Center Democrats will never vote for socialism.
Yeah go away
Bernie or bust.
Not again!?
In other words, if you don’t get your way you’ll abandon the nation to Trump. That’s what you people did last time.
@Daniel Schaeffer yes. If they try to shove Biden down or throats like they did with Hillary. Biden and the DNC are not too different than trump, so it doesn’t matter who gets elected if THEY are chosen. You will only disagree with me because you watch CNN and MSNBC. You guys aren’t that much different than the FOX viewers. 🤣🤣🤣
Do Trump’s attacks help Biden?
Or are the results of some polls “adjusted”?
Attacks or no attacks Biden is a good man, we don’t need circuses anymore, please vote blue no matter who wins bless America
Bernie Sanders is the working class choice.
How can Bernie be a millionaire?.. he’s a career politician. Do the math
@nunya business , Amen to that!.
Morning Joe is totally biased for Biden. As soon as Warren comes out with details on paying for Medicare for all her numbers will go back up. Joe should stop chest-beating for Biden. It’s a good way to lose an election. Pushing the do nothing Centrist won’t move the base. Hillary 2.0
Yea, “they know Joe, they know his story.” He’s been a bumbling, mediocre politician for decades, more often than not befuddled and ineffective, often as not on the wrong side of important issues. If you’re comfortable with that, Joe’s your man!
The poll only has a sample of 402.
Enough for the Comcast news readers
Watching Morning Joe any more feels like talking to a used car salesman that’s trying to sell you a lemon , Joe Biden the lemon !!!
A Zastava Yugo?
Small polling sample, 58% over 50, and landline and cell. Salt heavily before consumption.
*MSNBCannibal Stuffed ANIMAL Beanie BABIES!!!!*
Trash poll. Bernie or Bust. If Dems cheat Bernie again I’m leaving the party 🤷🏾
This is a BS poll. Biden has been dropping. Apparently the Democratic donors are worried about Warren and Sanders. Biden will not win. People do not want a Biden. They want real change.
Calling Warren Radical is ridiculous! So holding bank executives to account and trying to get rid of corruption is “radical” maybe to people who are actually corrupt!
Go Bernie!
Bernie 2020
Bernie is a real leader!
424 people, are you fricking kidding me? How does this get in the news?
Biden stood up to Putin. He’s shown his integrity. He has stature. Dignity. Quiet character.
This is laughable, this was the same fake news MSNBC pundits who said Hillary Clinton will defeat Trump.
Warren/Sanders
Kicking people off private insurance is not a winner. Biden has it right.