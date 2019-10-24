Joe Biden, Warren Leading 2020 Field In Separate Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 24, 2019

October 24, 2019

 

Former VP Joe Biden is maintaining his lead among 2020 Democrats in new polling, and could Trump's attacks on him be helping his numbers? Also, a new Quinnipiac Poll shows Sen. Warren in the lead. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/24/19.
Joe Biden, Warren Leading 2020 Field In Separate Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC

31 Comments on "Joe Biden, Warren Leading 2020 Field In Separate Polling | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Barbara Bergstrom | October 24, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Go Bernie !

  2. Johnny Nava | October 24, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Bernie or bust.

    • ThisIsWideAngle | October 24, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Not again!?

    • Daniel Schaeffer | October 24, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      In other words, if you don’t get your way you’ll abandon the nation to Trump. That’s what you people did last time.

    • Johnny Nava | October 24, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Daniel Schaeffer yes. If they try to shove Biden down or throats like they did with Hillary. Biden and the DNC are not too different than trump, so it doesn’t matter who gets elected if THEY are chosen. You will only disagree with me because you watch CNN and MSNBC. You guys aren’t that much different than the FOX viewers. 🤣🤣🤣

  3. MR intel | October 24, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Do Trump’s attacks help Biden?
    Or are the results of some polls “adjusted”?

    • Jules fans | October 24, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Attacks or no attacks Biden is a good man, we don’t need circuses anymore, please vote blue no matter who wins bless America

  4. nunya business | October 24, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Bernie Sanders is the working class choice.

  5. alienv5 | October 24, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Morning Joe is totally biased for Biden. As soon as Warren comes out with details on paying for Medicare for all her numbers will go back up. Joe should stop chest-beating for Biden. It’s a good way to lose an election. Pushing the do nothing Centrist won’t move the base. Hillary 2.0

  6. Doug Hill | October 24, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Yea, “they know Joe, they know his story.” He’s been a bumbling, mediocre politician for decades, more often than not befuddled and ineffective, often as not on the wrong side of important issues. If you’re comfortable with that, Joe’s your man!

  7. F8oK8 | October 24, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    The poll only has a sample of 402.

  8. Nate Dunn | October 24, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Watching Morning Joe any more feels like talking to a used car salesman that’s trying to sell you a lemon , Joe Biden the lemon !!!

  9. Quiet Entropy | October 24, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Small polling sample, 58% over 50, and landline and cell. Salt heavily before consumption.

  10. She's my President | October 24, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    *MSNBCannibal Stuffed ANIMAL Beanie BABIES!!!!*

  11. BlackBird | October 24, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Trash poll. Bernie or Bust. If Dems cheat Bernie again I’m leaving the party 🤷🏾

    • Sandy Hagey | October 24, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      This is a BS poll. Biden has been dropping. Apparently the Democratic donors are worried about Warren and Sanders. Biden will not win. People do not want a Biden. They want real change.

  12. Janet_Doe | October 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Calling Warren Radical is ridiculous! So holding bank executives to account and trying to get rid of corruption is “radical” maybe to people who are actually corrupt!

  13. Gerald Obrien | October 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Go Bernie!

  14. Trex100 | October 24, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Bernie 2020

  15. Janet Vigil | October 24, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Bernie is a real leader!

  16. Matthew Dolman | October 24, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    424 people, are you fricking kidding me? How does this get in the news?

  17. Daniel Schaeffer | October 24, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    Biden stood up to Putin. He’s shown his integrity. He has stature. Dignity. Quiet character.

  18. Oba*** Man | October 24, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    This is laughable, this was the same fake news MSNBC pundits who said Hillary Clinton will defeat Trump.

  19. Dawn Green | October 24, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    Warren/Sanders

  20. theanonwolf | October 24, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    Kicking people off private insurance is not a winner. Biden has it right.

