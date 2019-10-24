Former Vice President Joe Biden criticizes President Trump for not understanding middle-class struggles during an economic policy address in Scranton, Pa. Aired on 10/24/19.
Joe Biden: We Don’t Deserve A President Who Is Making Life ‘Harder, Crueler, Pettier’ | MSNBC
tRaitor tRump needs to be removed!
trump, Commander F Up, who sold America to putin Russia. Start jailing the MFs
Great speech
As a lifelong republican, I’m going to #walkaway in 2020.
I’ve never before seen this level of corruption and do-nothing attitude in government in my 49 years of life.
#votingblue is the only way I know to make my voice heard and to bring the GOP back from the fringe.
@Real Talk76 💯👏👍
Catherine3385 in reality trump has increased border crossings and created a humanitarian crisis.
I agree. When the Republicans had the three branches of government they should have done more.
The party leadership is the problem. Not Trump. Trump was just the 🖕🏽.
@Catherine3385 no you just want to vote for a man who’s taking $3.6 billion from the military to build a wall HE said Mexico would pay for. $$ for desperately needed schools for military dependents. Housing. Building and upgrading. A 5x draft dodger the took military away from helping protect people and moved them over to protect oil. Thats why our military are now going to Saudia Arabia. Oh ya!! You really know how to pick them
That was a good 2 minutes by Biden.
I’m a Sanders/Warren supporter, but I can give credit when I see something of quality from the other side. The real enemy is tRump after all.
@PapaShuffler MOST of us would take a bucket of turds for President over trump, so no matter who the Dems nominate, trump is gone.
@Jeff Cooper Yeah there are always small problems everywhere , I have bee writing that a couple of times “this to will pass” so I agree with you the USA will be fine . Even international , yes Trump has done some dammage to the international relations but I think that USA allies will have a normal relation again after Trump has left in one way or an other.
@Jeff Cooper yeah I know…. So how about we don’t nominate a bucket of turds!!?
@PapaShuffler Agreed 🙂 I personally want a POTUS who can be middle of the road and try to bring America together again. United we stand means everything.
@Cal The Robot Warren and Sander just mainstream left , Biden center , O’Connel Kentucky far right and Trump, well Trump would be in a class for himself . Most people I have talked with about Trump see him as the criminal dumb spoiled rich kid . I to will be glad when he’s gone because I spend way to much time following his activities , been following the show daily since the fake clown came down the fake golden escalator in the fake golden building .
We want a U.S president who’ll pledge his life protecting, preserving, and defending the U.S Constitution.
PapaShuffler 🤣🤣🤣
@PapaShuffler I have no idea what this has to do with my previous reply, clearly you’re confused.
@PapaShuffler ignore her statement..AN IGNORANT TROLL..!!
@Gino Jones you said leftists are trying to destroy the Constitution. Clearly you are the confused one, as well as never having read the Constitution. Obviously if you think leftists are trying to destroy it then you clearly have no idea what it says either.
Biden remembers how America is supposed to be, and that’s not the plaything of a hysterical dictator. The dignity of the office would be well-represented by any democratic runner.
You’re completely correct Mr. Biden….every time, I watch Trump tweet, or news, I felt stressful, or chaotic atmosphere…🤯🤒😰
trump, Commander F Up, who sold America to putin Russia. Start jailing the MFs
Their bringing clowns, their bringing bone saws, their bringing indictments!
As if Joe Biden knows, understands, or cares about middle-class problems…🤔🤫
Amen. 🇺🇸 Very well said. 👌💯👏
He is not aggressive enough He should be going for the jugular – call a spade a spade
We need a President that at least know where his own states are located .
We also don’t need a President who will be status quo like Biden. But someone who will make real changes that help regular people.
At this point we just need somebody who isn’t a deranged madman. Any decent person will do.
Send the spoiled rotten baby we’ve got in office now to a nice prison daycare, we need an adult leading our country again!
Until Americans loose their “LOVE to HATE” this crap will continue.
Biden is a much better speaker when he’s NOT on the debate stage. He looks Presidential here.
So true what Joe Biden says. Hes hilarious love him..
“Show Us Your Taxes Or Shut Up.” Best line of the entire campaign so far.