TOPICS:
October 24, 2019

 

Former Vice President Joe Biden criticizes President Trump for not understanding middle-class struggles during an economic policy address in Scranton, Pa. Aired on 10/24/19.
36 Comments on "Joe Biden: We Don’t Deserve A President Who Is Making Life ‘Harder, Crueler, Pettier’ | MSNBC"

  1. HunterXJacob | October 24, 2019 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    tRaitor tRump needs to be removed!

  2. Pink Lover | October 24, 2019 at 9:56 AM | Reply

    Great speech

  3. Jmac | October 24, 2019 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    As a lifelong republican, I’m going to #walkaway in 2020.
    I’ve never before seen this level of corruption and do-nothing attitude in government in my 49 years of life.
    #votingblue is the only way I know to make my voice heard and to bring the GOP back from the fringe.

    • N. N. | October 24, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      @Real Talk76 💯👏👍

    • John O | October 24, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      Catherine3385 in reality trump has increased border crossings and created a humanitarian crisis.

    • James Davis | October 24, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      I agree. When the Republicans had the three branches of government they should have done more.
      The party leadership is the problem. Not Trump. Trump was just the 🖕🏽.

    • tired of the problems | October 24, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      @Catherine3385 no you just want to vote for a man who’s taking $3.6 billion from the military to build a wall HE said Mexico would pay for. $$ for desperately needed schools for military dependents. Housing. Building and upgrading. A 5x draft dodger the took military away from helping protect people and moved them over to protect oil. Thats why our military are now going to Saudia Arabia. Oh ya!! You really know how to pick them

    • Алина Никакая | October 24, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

  4. Cal The Robot | October 24, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    That was a good 2 minutes by Biden.

    I’m a Sanders/Warren supporter, but I can give credit when I see something of quality from the other side. The real enemy is tRump after all.

    • Jeff Cooper | October 24, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      @PapaShuffler MOST of us would take a bucket of turds for President over trump, so no matter who the Dems nominate, trump is gone.

    • Perro dehont | October 24, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      @Jeff Cooper Yeah there are always small problems everywhere , I have bee writing that a couple of times “this to will pass” so I agree with you the USA will be fine . Even international , yes Trump has done some dammage to the international relations but I think that USA allies will have a normal relation again after Trump has left in one way or an other.

    • PapaShuffler | October 24, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      @Jeff Cooper yeah I know…. So how about we don’t nominate a bucket of turds!!?

    • Jeff Cooper | October 24, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      @PapaShuffler Agreed 🙂 I personally want a POTUS who can be middle of the road and try to bring America together again. United we stand means everything.

    • Perro dehont | October 24, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      @Cal The Robot Warren and Sander just mainstream left , Biden center , O’Connel Kentucky far right and Trump, well Trump would be in a class for himself . Most people I have talked with about Trump see him as the criminal dumb spoiled rich kid . I to will be glad when he’s gone because I spend way to much time following his activities , been following the show daily since the fake clown came down the fake golden escalator in the fake golden building .

  5. Lee R. N | October 24, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    We want a U.S president who’ll pledge his life protecting, preserving, and defending the U.S Constitution.

  6. MysticFiddler1 | October 24, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    Biden remembers how America is supposed to be, and that’s not the plaything of a hysterical dictator. The dignity of the office would be well-represented by any democratic runner.

  7. Kersen Sour | October 24, 2019 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    You’re completely correct Mr. Biden….every time, I watch Trump tweet, or news, I felt stressful, or chaotic atmosphere…🤯🤒😰

  8. Lost Birds Production | October 24, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    trump, Commander F Up, who sold America to putin Russia. Start jailing the MFs

  9. Rhimera lemuse | October 24, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    Their bringing clowns, their bringing bone saws, their bringing indictments!

  10. PapaShuffler | October 24, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    As if Joe Biden knows, understands, or cares about middle-class problems…🤔🤫

  11. N. N. | October 24, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    Amen. 🇺🇸 Very well said. 👌💯👏

  12. My Passions Music The last sixty years | October 24, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    He is not aggressive enough He should be going for the jugular – call a spade a spade

  13. NO-ORWELLIAN Dystopia | October 24, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    We need a President that at least know where his own states are located .

  14. E M. | October 24, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    We also don’t need a President who will be status quo like Biden. But someone who will make real changes that help regular people.

  15. Elaniago | October 24, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    At this point we just need somebody who isn’t a deranged madman. Any decent person will do.

  16. ArkadiosTheodulus | October 24, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Send the spoiled rotten baby we’ve got in office now to a nice prison daycare, we need an adult leading our country again!

  17. Stan M | October 24, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Until Americans loose their “LOVE to HATE” this crap will continue.

  18. M Mlas | October 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Biden is a much better speaker when he’s NOT on the debate stage. He looks Presidential here.

  19. Magdalis Almodovar | October 24, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    So true what Joe Biden says. Hes hilarious love him..

  20. Carmen R | October 24, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    “Show Us Your Taxes Or Shut Up.” Best line of the entire campaign so far.

