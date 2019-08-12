Joe Biden Writes In Op-Ed On Assault Weapons Ban | Morning Joe | MSNBC

August 12, 2019

 

In a recent NYT column, 2020 Democratic candidate, former VP Joe Biden, writes about an assault weapons ban: why it works and why as president he would push for a ban. The panel discusses.
21 Comments on "Joe Biden Writes In Op-Ed On Assault Weapons Ban | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Margo Romero | August 12, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Elections Have Consequences! #VoteOutGOP2020 We need a Senate majority leader who Cares about American LIVES!! #BeLessStupid

  2. John O | August 12, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    VOTE Blue!! Gop doesnt care about american lives only their dark money pimps

  3. Dee N | August 12, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    I don’t see Trump making a big deal about Gun Reform like he did about building the Wall, which he shut down the government for a while. Mixed up priorities……the Danger is within this country!

  4. Bryan Conner | August 12, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    How many people have died at the hands of an assault weapon killer since the discussion over banning assault weapons began? How many deaths are on politician’s hands, former and current?

  5. Jason Davis | August 12, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    The guy that drove from Houston to El Paso with the intent to shoot up the holding facilities, the kid that had the Trump truck and gloves on with loaded weapons. The cops not only didn’t arrest him with the in clear intent of what he was there to do but they gave him his weapons back as well, if he’s allowed to keep his why should I give up mine?

  7. Old Boat Guy | August 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    what will happen to the 330 million guns already out there ? be honest with yourselves do you really think they will be turned over ? dont give me the black helicopter swat teams will take them even if only 10 percent of the over 50 million gun owners fight back the police and atf fbi dont stand a chance.

  8. Fox Noxfox | August 12, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    What I still don’t understand: Why do you guys so desperately need to heave weapons at home?

  9. CITRUS KNIGHT | August 12, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    JOE BIDEN DIDN’T WRITE IT

  10. Taralya Mcdonough | August 12, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Most gun owners agree with these changes in gun laws ! We are sick and tired of the gun deaths in this country!

  11. life long | August 12, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    America…trump…….racism…..hatred…..division…….lies…….cons……citizens, lost, ignored…..detained………Guns….money…..power

  12. J M | August 12, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Bernie Sanders/Elizabeth Warren 2020! No to Biden no one else will do except Bernie and Elizabeth!

    • Leif Torgersen | August 12, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      They are objectively the best options, yes, but saying no one else will do is the sort of thing that lets the Russians re elect trump. Vote blue no matter who.

  13. Marshall Pitts | August 12, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Who are they polling? No one has polled me.

  14. DangerDave | August 12, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    2nd Amd. is trash.

  15. ASM _ | August 12, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    70% of people don’t want “assault weapons” banned. These polls are bogus. Also, gun owners won’t comply with these purposed bans, so good luck.

  16. Louise K | August 12, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    We need someone who gives a crap and can unf*@k us… #Humanityfirst #YANG2020 🇺🇸

  17. bubblebryan | August 12, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Biden = Trump

