Ellen Degeneres responded to critics on her show this week after crowd shots of her sitting next to President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush at Sunday's Cowboys vs. Packers game seemed to cause a controversy. Aired on 10/9/19.
Joe: DC Can Take A Lesson From Ellen's Response | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Could care less they hang out. Just loving they’re Cowboys fans and courtesy of the Packers, their day was ruined. Goooooo Pack!
I do care. Its Awesome…
How about them Cowboys…yaaaa baby….
War criminals should be kept in a separate area of a stadium away from normal people. Get that Ellen?
Was he indicted? nope. Trial? nope. Conviction? nope. Have a rotten day.
Bush lied us into an illegal war that has killed hundreds of thousands of civilians. He also helpe to transfer weath from the poor to rich. Awesome dude.
Stupid …..
@Kevin Mcneil So, like you then?
All pigs eventually eat out of the same trough
Good people in both side?!!! A murder and criminal war based on lies is good person for you?
Exactly
Too many women and men died because of his admins decisions. Not a fan
Tony Martin even children !
@GEOVANNE RAMOS Ugh!
OK OK Ok – But, let’s be clear on what Bush 43 is responsible for…. Iraq?
john svoboda: He also ignored warnings of the attack on 9/11. I put a lot of blame for that on Cheney, though.
Twitter: You should hold W to account for his war crimes and his responsibility for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis.
Joe: Nah! Fuggetaboutit!
Remember when you could disagree with a president but still know that the president was a moral person?
It’s a lesson Morning Joe should Learn 👍
yea except he’s a war criminal and doesn’t see your sexuality as valid so… I take issue with this.
Did they have white envelopes on their seats?
War Criminal
“good people that disagree with each other” he was a WAR CRIMINAL that never got CONVICTED for his crime!!! If she was visiting him in his jail cell, that would maybe be a different story!
Ellen’s right. Be kind to everyone. I’m playing charades with MBS, Kim Jong, Vlad, Erdogan and Donny Bonespurs later tonight. Gonna be a blast.
I really want to like the clip of those two but there’s a difference between someone with right wing views who may even have supported the illegal war in Iraq and someone who was personally responsible for that decision and who knew it was being deliberately based on false intelligence and lies. Someone who also knew hundreds of thousands of people would die as a result.
There are limits to the people I’ll share a joke with. That said, I wouldn’t be attacking anyone else for making a different decision. Having a giggle with someone isn’t the same as justifying their acts elsewhere.
Bush is a war criminal – would she sit down and watch a baseball game with ted bundy too?
100% for Im🍑ment
LOOOOOL.. laughable that these two after YEARS of SNIPING at SPECIFIC TARGETS now say they AGREE with BEING NICE TO PEOPLE YOU DONT AGREE WITH!!!!…. you two are PATHETIC AND UTTER HYPOCRITES!!!!…
HAAAA HAAAA HAAAA.. then they go on as they usually do..
Being nice has a limit.. murderers, rapists don’t get that right.. and somewhere below that line is these two!!!!..
Ellen puppy dog stroke me and I like you!
He is a war criminal, what else needs to be said?