Joe calls out Republicans to explain why Trump wants to get Russia back into the G8 and gives us his take on the possibility ‘that Vladimir Putin may be holding something over Donald Trump’s head.’

Joe: ‘If You Want To Run This Country…Explain Whose Side You Are On’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC