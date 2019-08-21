Joe: ‘If You Want To Run This Country…Explain Whose Side You Are On’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Joe: ‘If You Want To Run This Country...Explain Whose Side You Are On’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

August 21, 2019

 

Joe calls out Republicans to explain why Trump wants to get Russia back into the G8 and gives us his take on the possibility ‘that Vladimir Putin may be holding something over Donald Trump’s head.’
Joe: 'If You Want To Run This Country…Explain Whose Side You Are On' | Morning Joe | MSNBC

2 Comments on "Joe: ‘If You Want To Run This Country…Explain Whose Side You Are On’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Ganiscol | August 21, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    #RussianAsset1 is working overtime to please his master

