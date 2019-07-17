White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday responded to questions about President Donald Trump's attacks on four congresswomen of color by asking a reporter about his heritage. The panel discusses.

Joe: Kellyanne Conway Would've Been Fired On Spot By Other Administrations | Morning Joe | MSNBC