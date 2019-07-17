Joe: Kellyanne Conway Would’ve Been Fired On Spot By Other Administrations | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 17, 2019

 

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday responded to questions about President Donald Trump's attacks on four congresswomen of color by asking a reporter about his heritage. The panel discusses.
67 Comments on "Joe: Kellyanne Conway Would've Been Fired On Spot By Other Administrations | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Simon Crow | July 17, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Kellyanne Conway wouldn’t have been part of any other administration in the first place

    • Eric Pratt | July 17, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      She’s working for the administration because Rebekah Mercer is payer her to be there.

    • Logan Wright | July 17, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      In some ways, sadly true as most presidents would not have allowed a woman to speak on behalf of the President. I disagree with the sentiment her views were not shared by other presidents. Look at Harding, Jackson, Johnson, Polk, Tyler, etc. All of them were white supremacists to some degree. It was in the DNA of America from the start

    • angela bluebird60 | July 17, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      Precisely Simon!

    • Stephen Funk | July 17, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      Kellyanne actually was part of another administration, but she only got the position because she’s the Cryptkeeper’s daughter. 🤣

    • Mark Jones | July 17, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      She only got the job because she blows Trump on the daily. FACT

  2. gary proffitt | July 17, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Nutcase “Intel ” Kellyanne Comjob 🤣☝

  3. Stephen McMahon | July 17, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Ashamed that she describes herself as partly Irish. We disown her, 100%

  4. Dittzx | July 17, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Here goes again Meth Lab barbie Ostracized Brains Cell, Blah, blah, blah..😂 🤣

  5. JOKER FACE | July 17, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    *LETS ALL start wearing patches with our ethnicites!!! That’ll work!!*
    😕

  6. R Cote | July 17, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    conway should have been fired a long time ago. so this is nothing new

    • myko freder | July 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      She is actually a politically correct liberal when compared to the person who is President. And his base say they voted for him because he makes racist remarks, this is being sewn into the Republican’s social contract with their voters.

  7. Scott Masterson | July 17, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Sad times we are living in right now. I can’t believe how low the level of civility has become.

  8. Ceco Elvisa | July 17, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    The difference is other administrations had standards , just any basic standards

    • raymund usi | July 17, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      Standards? Past administrations are all pretenders, hiding on facade of being prim and proper but really they are all filth, Trump admin is no different but at least they are not shy on hiding it.

    • Ceco Elvisa | July 17, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @raymund usi Nope , not even close

    • Stephen Funk | July 17, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Ceco Elvisa I think Trump likes to surround himself with other people inept at their jobs to make himself look good in contrast.

  9. blue333 | July 17, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    Kellyane is the female version of Skeletor! She sucks so much A$$ from chump, I’m surprised she hasn’t choked yet!!!
    Get this crazy biatch outta here!

    • It's Gadfly | July 17, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

      In her defense, who is making the requests? Democrats harass/ask me questions all the time as if I’m an adviser. I’m a hardworker. I’ll no longer advise them. I can take care of myself. I want a refund.

    • Ellen Anderson | July 17, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      blue333 I’ve always called her skeletor anne

  10. O’ Mahoney | July 17, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Arrest Kellyanne for contempt! Why are the Dems allowing her to get away with ignoring a congressional subpoena!

    • Cerberus | July 17, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Tim Alford Pelosi is working the long game. Winning one battle feels good temporarily, losing the war sucks for years and years, as trump proves every day.

    • ramiro | July 17, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      she belongs in jail..

    • The Great Imposter | July 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      The Dems are weak except for the new progressives and Bernie Sanders.

    • Karlthegreat84 | July 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Cerberus As a European: Indeed she is. The 2018 win was pretty clever, and she has pretty solid grip on her caucus, unlike the Republicanicans on theirs. She also knows very well that Trump will likely win in 2020, so she has to hedge her bets with Dems keeping the House and hopefully grabbing a few more Senate seats. Giving Trump candy once in a while helps keeping him confused.

  11. The Virtual Mirror | July 17, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    Is there a town in the US with the name of Nürnberg? Just asking because you’ll need one.

    • sclogse1 | July 17, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Those little dots over the u…little cookie monster eyes staring at me, haunting me… now a fentanyl fueled alligator is eyeing me from the bowl of my toilet. Ahhhhhh!!!!

  12. Doyle Henry | July 17, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    I don’t really understand why no one is doing anything about this

  13. Eric Pratt | July 17, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Wasn’t there a hearing about Kellyanne Conway violating the Hatch Act the other day? What happened? Why is she still working for the WH???

    • Eric Pratt | July 17, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      @BrooklynGirl No, I didn’t watch the hearing so I don’t know what happened. I just heard she didn’t show up and that should have been grounds to fire her immediately.

    • Ellen Anderson | July 17, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Eric Pratt she’s ignored the suboenas twice wouldn’t anyone of us have been jailed for that? THEY FOLLOW THE ORANGE BLOBS LEAD ALL THINK THEY’RE ABOVE THE LAW

    • BrooklynGirl | July 17, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Eric Pratt you heard correctly. and she’s still working for the white house because her boss is a bottom dweller…there, i think we’re all caught up. 🍷

    • ramiro | July 17, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Yes!!

    • Sam Ach | July 17, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Because the WH has to choose to fire her. Congress cannot. The Hatch Act has no teeth.

  14. Craig Blyth | July 17, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Ask McConnell on camera to his lizard face ” how would he feel if someone had told his wife to go back home ?” live on camera if you can itd be dynamite go viral across all media seeing the main cockroach defending trump taken down and destroyed for his hypocrisy over it live on air PLEASE TRY TO DO IT

  15. Scaffgal | July 17, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    The USA = A national / international embarrassment since he came into office.

  16. Hadjinim | July 17, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    You know, this is not Germany in the 1930ies.
    But it is not so far away from it. I can tell, I am german and I learned the whole stuff in school. Tactics are quite comparable to these times… This needs to change. really really soon, before it gets worse.

  17. wadedblade | July 17, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    All the RACiST are the dark under belly of this country, in other words Drumpf Supporters. SMH

  18. Raúl Salas | July 17, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    I’m a “Mexican”, who were my ancestors? Hmmm oh yeah Spanish and wait for it …. Native Americans!

    • E M. | July 17, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Raúl Salas Yea your ancestors have been here waaay longer than theirs. The delusion they have is crazy.

    • Dorientje Woller | July 17, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Big part of what is now the USA has been Mexico. If they don’t like America, they should give that part back to Mexico.

  19. Cyrus Theowl | July 17, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Kellyanne Conway had called Trump a dishonest sick pervert during the GOP primary..!!! But after Trump got the nomination, she decided that Trump is a great guy…!!!!

  20. Balance Sheet | July 17, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Ignorant fossil. The “squad” will help get young people out to vote, They are extremely IMPORTANT.

