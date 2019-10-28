Joe: ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants Are Un-American | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 28, 2019

October 28, 2019

 

The president on Sunday was greeted with a chorus of boos and chants of 'Lock him up!' as he was introduced at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., during the team's third World Series home game against the Houston Astros. Aired on 10/28/19.
Joe: 'Lock Him Up' Chants Are Un-American | Morning Joe | MSNBC

53 Comments on "Joe: ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants Are Un-American | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Eric Moreland | October 28, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Criminal need to be locked up. Drumpf is a criminal Joe!!!!

  2. salmonline | October 28, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Yeah but he’s a criminal and needs to go to jail.
    In the other circumstances, the trumptrash is incorrect.
    Again: Criminals need to go to jail.

  3. apstrad | October 28, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    I wish that a screaming line drive foul would have bounced of his orange noggin

  4. ASMR touch | October 28, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    I thought it was a moment of catharsis for a wounded, offended, exhausted nation.

  5. C Rob | October 28, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    Well he created the animosity. He’s never going to not stop his fascist tendencies this will only cause him to double down

  6. StrawHat Luffy | October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    I say he gets what he deserves..we should be chanting that everywhere he goes

  7. mrblond750 | October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    The American people are speaking up. It’s not horrible, it is a direct reaction to the actions of one person.

  8. dave etcetera | October 28, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    They’re voting with their voices, and the day he’s impeached should be made a National Holiday.

  9. Melissa McCleary | October 28, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    I whole heartedly disagree with this segment of the broadcast

  10. Thomas V. | October 28, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Taking the high-road doesn’t matter anymore; at least not during this awful administration.

  11. Truth_Betold | October 28, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Trump, ” I got perfect cheers at the ball game last night.”

  12. J Coats | October 28, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    The fans were mocking him. Hes a joke. Good for them.

  13. midge j | October 28, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    I love that crowd..they are american who renounce criminal as their president..means american not a sheep after all..

  14. John Preston | October 28, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    I found the “Veterans for Impeachment” sign behind home plate encouraging…

  15. Christopher Justice | October 28, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    Calling for the arrest of a traitor is never un-American.

  16. Herman Klump | October 28, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    He deserves it. He’s a criminal who wants to be dictator.

    • Cornelius Gal | October 28, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      Please do not bad-mouth and spread lies about Donald Trump, our best President ever. Mr. Trump has never been convicted of any crime, and therefore must be presumed innocent.

    • soaringvulture | October 28, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Cornelius Gal He admits to crimes and says it’s OK if he’s the one committing them. Ain’t that enough?

  17. Jordey Wooten | October 28, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    He himself says “you can’t control what the people are going to do”

    So why care?

  18. ADMA | October 28, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Since he doesn’t know how to read,
    He walked into a crowd of red hats,
    They weren’t his red hats.
    His nightmare in real life.

  19. Croakyguy | October 28, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Everyone should have thrown everything they could at the orange fool, he deserves it!

  20. Brandon B | October 28, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    “It’s un-American”… oh stop. Jesus Christ.

