The president on Sunday was greeted with a chorus of boos and chants of 'Lock him up!' as he was introduced at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., during the team's third World Series home game against the Houston Astros. Aired on 10/28/19.
Joe: 'Lock Him Up' Chants Are Un-American | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Criminal need to be locked up. Drumpf is a criminal Joe!!!!
Yeah but he’s a criminal and needs to go to jail.
In the other circumstances, the trumptrash is incorrect.
Again: Criminals need to go to jail.
I wish that a screaming line drive foul would have bounced of his orange noggin
apstrad hahaha!
apstrad I’m just glad that they lost 3 in a row. At home❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Maybe it would have knocked some sense into him.
I thought it was a moment of catharsis for a wounded, offended, exhausted nation.
ASMR touch
You are exactly right.
agreed
Well said.
Beautifully put, everyone has had enough!
And a wounded, cornered animal in the White House.
Well he created the animosity. He’s never going to not stop his fascist tendencies this will only cause him to double down
I say he gets what he deserves..we should be chanting that everywhere he goes
Lock him up!!
Impeach trump
The American people are speaking up. It’s not horrible, it is a direct reaction to the actions of one person.
They’re voting with their voices, and the day he’s impeached should be made a National Holiday.
dave etcetera what will we call that day when it comes?
swamp thing
Karma
@swamp thingThe best day ever.
GreAt holiday idea
I whole heartedly disagree with this segment of the broadcast
Melissa McCleary Silly Girl.
@Dave Waldon silly women
Taking the high-road doesn’t matter anymore; at least not during this awful administration.
Trump, ” I got perfect cheers at the ball game last night.”
Truth_Betold the most tremendous cheers
They say no one has ever been cheered like that before
Some people are saying they were the most perfect cheers they’d ever heard.
LOLOLOLOLOLOOOOOOL!
The fans were mocking him. Hes a joke. Good for them.
J Coats And they lost 3 in a row ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Lock him up!!!
He’s NOT a JOKE; he is a seriously sick and dangerous man; Donald J. Trump is a Malignant Narcissistic Sociopath!
I love that crowd..they are american who renounce criminal as their president..means american not a sheep after all..
Beautifully Put!!!!
midge j I love that they lost 3 in. Row. At home
👍100000000000000000000
I found the “Veterans for Impeachment” sign behind home plate encouraging…
John Preston I found the game enjoyable. They lost 3 in a row at home
@Dave Waldon dipshits love trump
Calling for the arrest of a traitor is never un-American.
Is this fox news????
He deserves it. He’s a criminal who wants to be dictator.
Please do not bad-mouth and spread lies about Donald Trump, our best President ever. Mr. Trump has never been convicted of any crime, and therefore must be presumed innocent.
@Cornelius Gal He admits to crimes and says it’s OK if he’s the one committing them. Ain’t that enough?
He himself says “you can’t control what the people are going to do”
So why care?
Since he doesn’t know how to read,
He walked into a crowd of red hats,
They weren’t his red hats.
His nightmare in real life.
ADMA
😂🤣😅
👍👍
Everyone should have thrown everything they could at the orange fool, he deserves it!
Croakyguy Typical lowclass liberal. You probably live in the ghetto
“It’s un-American”… oh stop. Jesus Christ.
Lock him up!!!