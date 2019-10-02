Joe: Mike Pompeo Is Shaming Himself And America | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 2, 2019

 

The panel discusses Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's reaction to the Trump Ukraine scandal and to a House committee requesting to interview five State Department officials. Aired on 10/2/19.
57 Comments on "Joe: Mike Pompeo Is Shaming Himself And America | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Gilda Provenzano | October 2, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    Clear evidence he LIED.

  2. Alexander Vollmer | October 2, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    Dependign on the report of the IG there might be arrests.

    • Necroglobule | October 2, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Your faith in this government to do its job is adorable.

    • Alexander Vollmer | October 2, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @Necroglobule , there are situations when things happen on their own and no one is needed to do the job.

    • Frank Dillard | October 2, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Necroglobule <----- Living proof that blithering stupidity can co-exist with condescension within a single body.

    • Frank Winkhorst | October 2, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Who’s going to arrest them, Barr-B-Q’s stooges? No, this is going to take a new administration with a new attorney general who actually understands the law. Heads will roll.

    • Renato De Castro | October 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Frank Winkhorst AG. barr is implicated, the next in line might perform that duty cause a clear and present danger is in existence.

  3. Raoul Radio | October 2, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    These crooks say there’s nothing wrong with lying to the media. But when they lie to the media, they’re lying to the American people.

    The GOP is dead to me.

    • steven lane | October 2, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      true!!

    • Coyote Boy | October 2, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Mine Finder Prepare to very be disappointed in 2020.

    • yellow dog | October 2, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Septembers Whisper … except for the fact, that like with Billy Bush, James Comey, Lester Holt, the Russians in the oval office, Putin in Helsinki, and now with his own transcript, treasonous trump can’t keep himself from furthering his own interests and keep his mouth shut…

    • President of the Virgin Islands | October 2, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      The GOP has been dead to me ever since Reagan and bush introduced crack to Americas inner cities.

  4. Fishie Fishie | October 2, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Money Over Duty, Honor And Country ? Or “”my trump/putin” Over Duty, Honor And Country ? :/

  5. Neuby Doo | October 2, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    DEMAND he RESIGN or IMPEACH him! Real crime, real laws, real consequences!

  6. Justin Credible | October 2, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Trump; Im the best liar ever. Pompeo; Hold my bible.

    • Pak De | October 2, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Pompeo was listening to the call then plays dumb when asked about it? The whistle blower is confirmed to have first-hand knowledge of the call. Helloooo?

    • Hominini | October 2, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Justin Credible – thanks for the laugh. I needed that.

    • Beverly Rhame | October 2, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Justin Credible
      🤣🤣🤣I love your moniker
      And your comment is just priceless 👍🏽
      But what makes me mad is that these despicable snakes are wasting taxpayers money by having a pastor in their snakes pit every morning giving these evil criminals prayers when in their hearts their only God is money and power at all or any cost
      No amount of prayers will drain that swamp of damnation

    • shejean | October 2, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Carpe Diem ???? ‘Torah’? Trump?

    • Nathan Broggi | October 2, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      What else is the bible good for . The bible is used as a tool to cover and protect corruption from physical and sexual abuse to murder and extortion

  7. ronkirk50 | October 2, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Impeachments have happened before in American history and they are not a “coup”. This is a legal action written into the constitution as a way to remove criminals from the white house.

    • Frank Winkhorst | October 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      “Constitution? What constitution? I don’t know any constitution. I may have bumped into it at a party, but I don’t remember it. Maybe it was a coffee boy. I don’t know.” –Commissar Trumpsky

  8. eddy seymor | October 2, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Lock all these crooks up! This administration makes our country weak!

  9. kulhuk 7 | October 2, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    West Point ethos be damned I guess. Sad day.

  10. Zorak0515 | October 2, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    Hot off the presses, Mike Pompeo just changed his name to Mike Pompoopped.

  11. scott gersok | October 2, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    DISGRACE to America, lock him up!

  12. Scott Cowell | October 2, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    I know a couple of jerks that graduated from West Point. Graduating from West Point does not necessarily make you a fine person.

  13. Ross | October 2, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Corruption, plain and simple.

  14. ss | October 2, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    A lying christian….. so what’s new? Pompeo is a disgrace to his office.

  15. St. Paul | October 2, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Mike Pompeo went to Trumpy University and was taught by Stephen Miller.

  16. 2rdcscbos 6 | October 2, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    These crooks – Dump, Guiliani, Barr and Pompeo – are as crooked as they come.

  17. Abcflc | October 2, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    “that guy went to West Point” uhm, terrible people come from every corner of the planet- you’re not better because you went to an elite school or from a rich family….

  18. Mike Hefley | October 2, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    WE ARE PAYING THESE CROOKS HUGE SALARIES NOT COUNTING EVEN DIRTIER MONEY THEY MAKE ON “SIDE” DEALS. WE NEED TO CLEAN HOUSE. FIRE THEM ALL.

  19. Dan Sanger | October 2, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    West Point honor code (in its entirety): “A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do.”

  20. AMP Distributing | October 2, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    This is what genuine fear of losing another election looks like.

