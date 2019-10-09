Joe: Obstructing An Inquiry Likely To Further Damage Trump’s Standing | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 9, 2019

October 9, 2019

 

The panel discusses new polls that show growing support for the House's impeachment inquiry of the president. Aired on 10/9/19.
Joe: Obstructing An Inquiry Likely To Further Damage Trump's Standing | Morning Joe | MSNBC

59 Comments on "Joe: Obstructing An Inquiry Likely To Further Damage Trump’s Standing | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. VladI | October 9, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    The greatest regrets of Trump’s life are that:

    – He released the Ukraine phone call transcript
    – Ivanka is his daughter, and she knows it.

  2. Sheik Yo Booty | October 9, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    IMPEACH AND INCARCERATE NOW AMERICA 🇺🇸 make us great again
    The pussygrabber is a national security threat

  3. Fred A | October 9, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    There is enough evidence. I support Speaker Pelosi, so I’m trying to be patient and let this run its course.

    • Rasha M | October 9, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      I have lost all respect I have for Pelosi. Her inaction is infuriating. Oh, we will do an investigation but keep it to only this phone call. Oh, Trump is ignoring my subpoena? Nothing I can do. You win Trump. You win. Pelosi is the best thing to happen to Trump. No wonder he believes he is invincible and above the law. As long as Pelosi is speaker, he is.

    • Shirley Kurtz | October 9, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @Rasha M I never did respect Pelosi. I’m from Maryland and I remember how crooked her whole family was.

    • Matthew Gaines | October 9, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @Shawn Corbin
      More manufacturer scandals that nobody but you believe. You’re using the Putin playbook of accuse those who are political enemies with no facts, just your mouth.

      Here some scandals:
      1) Trump suspended the Intermediate ballistic missile treaty. This only benefits Russia.
      2) Trump suspends the open skies treaty. This primary benefits Russia.
      3) Trump wants to withdraw US forces from Syria. This benefits Russia and Iran.
      4) Trump wants the G7 hosted at a property he owns. That only benefits Trump.
      5) Government officials and military personnel are paying patronage by staying at Trump properties at a frequency much higher than before 2016. That only benefits Trump.
      6) Ivanka was granted Chinese patents while working in the White House.
      7) Kershner had his distressed 5th Avenue property granted a foreign loan while working in the White House when no US bank was willing to touch it because he was grossly upside down.
      8) Trump eased sanctions on Russia. That only benefits Russia.

      Those are real scandals, not manufactured ones from your head or Russian disinformation campaigns.

  4. UC Vibes | October 9, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Question: Why did Sec of State Hillary Clinton appear before the congressional investigations and answer all questions , but Trump’s administration are all hiding and dodging?

    • Michael Lugo | October 9, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      I now know TRUMP is a TRANTALOID

    • J Bell | October 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Answer all questions? Please? Why did Eric Holder avoid the fast and furious investigation? Why did Hillary hold back her emails? Why did Hillary refuse to let the fbi investigate their server when it was hacked by a foreign entity? You people are so pathetic. You only know the fake news version of events. Get a clue already

    • miss rayelyn | October 9, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Shawn Corbin educate yourself.

    • Kevin D. Herlihy | October 9, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      I believe that they believe….stonewalling is likely to have a better out come than cooperating.

  5. M K | October 9, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Bring down trump and pence.they both were on the phone call.

  6. photoshopknight | October 9, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Does he think he is a judge?

  7. Brian Szymanski | October 9, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Don’t forget to register to vote in up coming elections only you can stop this madness,no vote no complaints.

    • L. Langhorn | October 9, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      100% last time remember the amount of voter suppression issues.

      Register. Make sure you have all the necessary paperwork. Make sure you have transit arranged to get to the local polling booths.. And hey, if you know someone who may need a ride, lend a hand… Everyone needs to get out there and in record numbers vote. Because every single ballot matters, especially when you consider the possibility of Russians continuing meddling.

      Vote vote vote..him out. The world is begging you.

    • J Bell | October 9, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      I’m voting for the first time and I can’t wait to vote for Trump! If you folks held democrats and their fake media accountable for anything, he may have lost. But you guys are killing yourselves

  8. Frank Parra | October 9, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    How can anyone support this maniac gd could you imagine if this was Obama

  9. Africa Renee | October 9, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Anytime there’s a new poll, I always feel like no one asked me, lol. I feel like there is waaaaaaay more than enough evidence. Get him outta there! Our national secretary, and world position are on, shaky ground. This is a little terrifying if you’re paying attention.

    • Africa Renee | October 9, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Stephanie Davis hi! At first, I giggled a little because I thought you were playing. I thought I saw your question in quotation marks. I would ask where you are getting your news from, but I see you here. You’re question implies that you might be getting a predominance of your information from possible misleading sources.

      It is against the law, and an abuse of power to enlist a foreign power to tarnish a rival for his own political gain. Also, he’s been violating the emoluments Clause ever since he stepped foot in the White House by profiting from his office. Not to mention, the obstruction of justice regarding the Mueller report, as well as his current obstructions of justice with the inquiry. This president has not only been breaking laws, but abusing his power ever since he’s been in office.

      It’s hard because there is purposeful contradicting information out there. Be careful. Try to make sure you’re getting the truth.

      This response was not made in hate, or anger. I tried to answer as best I could, while trying not to be overwhelming. 🦋🦋🦋

    • Africa Renee | October 9, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Preston Farley Agreed. It has to be lower in reality. Also, I’m sure a lot of people aren’t really following. They really might not even know. What would they think, if they really understood what is happening? What would the polls say if they REALLY asked all of us?🦋🦋🦋

    • Stephanie Davis | October 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Africa Renee Trump has been constantly attacked since he ran for president. He has had his words completely twisted. He has been called racist and worse than Hitler. He has had slander against him this entire time. The media won’t say not one good thing about him and you can’t see how biased that is? Why does the media feel the need to cherry pick ,add words,and take things out of context to make him look bad? Anyone that actually wants the truth will question everything. I read the transcript for myself and no where did Trump ask them to do that or he wouldn’t give them aid. Then they take the transcript and “paraphrase” it as a “parody” on tv for everyone to see. They cherry pick text messages and put that on TV. Only dishonest people do things like that. They are just helping Trump win. It was a sad attempt to keep him from getting elected again. Trump isn’t apart of the corruption. See the elite want their puppet to win and Trump won’t be their puppet like Bush,Obama,and Hillary were. This is propaganda. No crime or treason was committed and that’s a fact.

    • Africa Renee | October 9, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Honest Business Yes. I hear you. 🦋🦋🦋

  10. jason Timberlake | October 9, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    They need to do something quick the Russians planted a wmd in the White House and it’s high on adderal.

  11. C M | October 9, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    39 % still supporting. WTF!

  12. Misty Desert | October 9, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    How can there not be enough evidence, there would even be too much trash for Waste Management to handle. The smoking gun has been found.

  13. Shane Frasier | October 9, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    For a party who say they care about “Law & Order”, Republicans sure do seem to have contempt for both.

  14. Real Patriot | October 9, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    *If the president doesn’t have to obey the law, why do I?*

    • Mark Doeding | October 9, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Real Patriot No one *has to follow the law. You only have to do it if you don’t want to end up behind bars or a firing squad.

    • K. Cook | October 9, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      @Mark Doeding, so, what you’re saying is we can put trump in front of a firing squad?!?! Let’s do this!!

    • L. Langhorn | October 9, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Because I would hope, you care for your country, as opposed to trump who is a narcissist and only cares about trump.

    • John Caulfield | October 9, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      You see , that’s what’s wrong. I know your meaning but some people will actually think and act like that. We’ve seen it already.

    • Kristi Marie | October 9, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Ummm, that’s what this whole thing is about, him not obeying the laws.

  15. JJ C. | October 9, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    I’m sure tRump’s head is spinning 100 miles per hour by now

  16. NPC AFRO | October 9, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    *FAKE PRESIDENT IMPEACH THE ORANGE CLOWN FROM OFFICE*

  17. Richard Darlington | October 9, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Trump wants to “dictate” the terms of the inquiry by demanding a floor vote, withholding evidence, and blocking access to witnesses.
    Did I just wake up in Russia?

  18. Ethan Boyd | October 9, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    How did we allow the narrative to change to ‘we need the facts first’ when we ALL SAW the crime?

  19. jeff cordova | October 9, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    A honorable, honest man who has nothing to hide would have no problem complying with any inquiry or investigation to clear his name of wrong doing.

  20. Gwen30 | October 9, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    It appears we have a “Trojan Horse” in OUR White House doing Putin’s will!

