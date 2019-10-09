The panel discusses new polls that show growing support for the House's impeachment inquiry of the president. Aired on 10/9/19.
Joe: Obstructing An Inquiry Likely To Further Damage Trump's Standing | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The greatest regrets of Trump’s life are that:
– He released the Ukraine phone call transcript
– Ivanka is his daughter, and she knows it.
@Joshua Dunne Cats know, but rarely talk.
@Barbara Arndt I am with you, Barbara.
@SouthSide Chicago volker prepared a statement which he read at the hearing, why don’t you read that instead of spreading bs? it was made public, it condemns giuliani for giving a false narrative to trump.
He is crushing you idiots
@J Bell Jingle all the way.
IMPEACH AND INCARCERATE NOW AMERICA 🇺🇸 make us great again
The pussygrabber is a national security threat
Shawn Corbin Man, what a burn. Must of taken you a while to come up with that masterpiece.
Shawn Corbin is another one of Mr. trumputinjongunbinsalman’s little mushroom spores. He lives in the dark and thrives on poop.
Because you and your fake news says so? Gonna need more than hate. You people are such idiots
There is enough evidence. I support Speaker Pelosi, so I’m trying to be patient and let this run its course.
I have lost all respect I have for Pelosi. Her inaction is infuriating. Oh, we will do an investigation but keep it to only this phone call. Oh, Trump is ignoring my subpoena? Nothing I can do. You win Trump. You win. Pelosi is the best thing to happen to Trump. No wonder he believes he is invincible and above the law. As long as Pelosi is speaker, he is.
@Rasha M I never did respect Pelosi. I’m from Maryland and I remember how crooked her whole family was.
@Shawn Corbin
More manufacturer scandals that nobody but you believe. You’re using the Putin playbook of accuse those who are political enemies with no facts, just your mouth.
Here some scandals:
1) Trump suspended the Intermediate ballistic missile treaty. This only benefits Russia.
2) Trump suspends the open skies treaty. This primary benefits Russia.
3) Trump wants to withdraw US forces from Syria. This benefits Russia and Iran.
4) Trump wants the G7 hosted at a property he owns. That only benefits Trump.
5) Government officials and military personnel are paying patronage by staying at Trump properties at a frequency much higher than before 2016. That only benefits Trump.
6) Ivanka was granted Chinese patents while working in the White House.
7) Kershner had his distressed 5th Avenue property granted a foreign loan while working in the White House when no US bank was willing to touch it because he was grossly upside down.
8) Trump eased sanctions on Russia. That only benefits Russia.
Those are real scandals, not manufactured ones from your head or Russian disinformation campaigns.
Question: Why did Sec of State Hillary Clinton appear before the congressional investigations and answer all questions , but Trump’s administration are all hiding and dodging?
I now know TRUMP is a TRANTALOID
Answer all questions? Please? Why did Eric Holder avoid the fast and furious investigation? Why did Hillary hold back her emails? Why did Hillary refuse to let the fbi investigate their server when it was hacked by a foreign entity? You people are so pathetic. You only know the fake news version of events. Get a clue already
@Shawn Corbin educate yourself.
I believe that they believe….stonewalling is likely to have a better out come than cooperating.
Bring down trump and pence.they both were on the phone call.
That would make pelosi acting president
Not to mention the rest of his Croonies!!
@Tony Perez I’m good with that..
Does he think he is a judge?
No. He thinks he is a king.
Don’t forget to register to vote in up coming elections only you can stop this madness,no vote no complaints.
100% last time remember the amount of voter suppression issues.
Register. Make sure you have all the necessary paperwork. Make sure you have transit arranged to get to the local polling booths.. And hey, if you know someone who may need a ride, lend a hand… Everyone needs to get out there and in record numbers vote. Because every single ballot matters, especially when you consider the possibility of Russians continuing meddling.
Vote vote vote..him out. The world is begging you.
I’m voting for the first time and I can’t wait to vote for Trump! If you folks held democrats and their fake media accountable for anything, he may have lost. But you guys are killing yourselves
How can anyone support this maniac gd could you imagine if this was Obama
If it was OBAMA THE SHI* WOULD HAVE BEEN HISTORY💯
Frank Parra Its because they are THICK no more no less
Easily. Because you losers never hold your party accountable for anything. Your fake news is a joke and makes it really easy to support Trump
Anytime there’s a new poll, I always feel like no one asked me, lol. I feel like there is waaaaaaay more than enough evidence. Get him outta there! Our national secretary, and world position are on, shaky ground. This is a little terrifying if you’re paying attention.
@Stephanie Davis hi! At first, I giggled a little because I thought you were playing. I thought I saw your question in quotation marks. I would ask where you are getting your news from, but I see you here. You’re question implies that you might be getting a predominance of your information from possible misleading sources.
It is against the law, and an abuse of power to enlist a foreign power to tarnish a rival for his own political gain. Also, he’s been violating the emoluments Clause ever since he stepped foot in the White House by profiting from his office. Not to mention, the obstruction of justice regarding the Mueller report, as well as his current obstructions of justice with the inquiry. This president has not only been breaking laws, but abusing his power ever since he’s been in office.
It’s hard because there is purposeful contradicting information out there. Be careful. Try to make sure you’re getting the truth.
This response was not made in hate, or anger. I tried to answer as best I could, while trying not to be overwhelming. 🦋🦋🦋
@Preston Farley Agreed. It has to be lower in reality. Also, I’m sure a lot of people aren’t really following. They really might not even know. What would they think, if they really understood what is happening? What would the polls say if they REALLY asked all of us?🦋🦋🦋
@Africa Renee Trump has been constantly attacked since he ran for president. He has had his words completely twisted. He has been called racist and worse than Hitler. He has had slander against him this entire time. The media won’t say not one good thing about him and you can’t see how biased that is? Why does the media feel the need to cherry pick ,add words,and take things out of context to make him look bad? Anyone that actually wants the truth will question everything. I read the transcript for myself and no where did Trump ask them to do that or he wouldn’t give them aid. Then they take the transcript and “paraphrase” it as a “parody” on tv for everyone to see. They cherry pick text messages and put that on TV. Only dishonest people do things like that. They are just helping Trump win. It was a sad attempt to keep him from getting elected again. Trump isn’t apart of the corruption. See the elite want their puppet to win and Trump won’t be their puppet like Bush,Obama,and Hillary were. This is propaganda. No crime or treason was committed and that’s a fact.
@Honest Business Yes. I hear you. 🦋🦋🦋
They need to do something quick the Russians planted a wmd in the White House and it’s high on adderal.
39 % still supporting. WTF!
Sheep.
How can there not be enough evidence, there would even be too much trash for Waste Management to handle. The smoking gun has been found.
For a party who say they care about “Law & Order”, Republicans sure do seem to have contempt for both.
✔mate
*If the president doesn’t have to obey the law, why do I?*
Real Patriot No one *has to follow the law. You only have to do it if you don’t want to end up behind bars or a firing squad.
@Mark Doeding, so, what you’re saying is we can put trump in front of a firing squad?!?! Let’s do this!!
Because I would hope, you care for your country, as opposed to trump who is a narcissist and only cares about trump.
You see , that’s what’s wrong. I know your meaning but some people will actually think and act like that. We’ve seen it already.
Ummm, that’s what this whole thing is about, him not obeying the laws.
I’m sure tRump’s head is spinning 100 miles per hour by now
200% now he was already at 100% from all the adderal
Maybe it will fly off!!
*FAKE PRESIDENT IMPEACH THE ORANGE CLOWN FROM OFFICE*
Hello BOT how are you.
Trump wants to “dictate” the terms of the inquiry by demanding a floor vote, withholding evidence, and blocking access to witnesses.
Did I just wake up in Russia?
Seems like it to me
How did we allow the narrative to change to ‘we need the facts first’ when we ALL SAW the crime?
A honorable, honest man who has nothing to hide would have no problem complying with any inquiry or investigation to clear his name of wrong doing.
It appears we have a “Trojan Horse” in OUR White House doing Putin’s will!