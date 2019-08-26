Joe Scarborough on President Trump’s trade war: "He’s going to have to crawl on his hands and knees to China to try and get out of this crisis that he created."

Joe: 'President Donald Trump Blinks And He Keeps Blinking' In Trade War | Morning Joe | MSNBC