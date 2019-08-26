Joe: ‘President Donald Trump Blinks And He Keeps Blinking’ In Trade War | Morning Joe | MSNBC

August 26, 2019

 

Joe Scarborough on President Trump’s trade war: "He’s going to have to crawl on his hands and knees to China to try and get out of this crisis that he created."
29 Comments on "Joe: ‘President Donald Trump Blinks And He Keeps Blinking’ In Trade War | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Joyce Morison | August 26, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Blinking rapidly is a sign of deception.

  2. O. Joei.B | August 26, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Constant blinking he’s nervous and constantly lying…

  3. M G | August 26, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Fool is playing with the lives of every American.

  4. Ely Pevets | August 26, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Do not trust the trump team to negotiate with China. They will get fleeced because China knows trump is weak and getting weaker by the day.

  5. Gary Davidson | August 26, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Awsome more taxs on me so china will learn there lesson 😆

  6. David J | August 26, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    So did Trump order his National Grifting Advisor Ivanka to stop doing business in China as well?
    Did he tell his little pointless daughter to give up the 35 trademark deals she received in China last year, and the 5 she received this year? That was a rhetorical question.

  7. rapunzel eh? | August 26, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    because he’s totally clueless as to what to do. perhaps running a country like a company ISN”T a good idea… especially when you’ve bankrupted 6 of them already.

  8. Amber Ambwee | August 26, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    All he knows what to do is repeat the same words until someone drags him off stage.

  9. rapunzel eh? | August 26, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    how will these tariffs effect the Trump branded stuff? obviously little bully man doesn’t know these companies can move COMPLETELY to Asia. doesn’t he realize that China will give them all sorts of incentives to do it?

  10. Pilfer Bean | August 26, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Trump is insane. He lives in a self-generated alternative reality made of what he’d like to be true about himself, but is not. He confuses what he wishes for with what is real.
    He is a delusional fantasist, and always has been.
    Trump is insane. Insane. The “president” is insane.

  11. judith coleman | August 26, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    No one in the world can trust Trump on his word.

  12. Andethidial bubabibub | August 26, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Classic Trump Lose-Lose business model.

  13. B spearbach | August 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Hahahaha no wonder WS and the top 1% wealthy are shaking. Many many major US factories are in China & Asia where labor is cheap. Have u ever asked yourself how many of Walmart products are from China. Oh this is getting better by the second. btw Trump is part of the top 1% hahahaha

  14. Steve Blaine | August 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    If you believe that China is desperate for a deal or anything else this administration says there is a great school you can attend that will change your life … Trump University. If you are going to be sucker, then be the best sucker you can be.

  15. Real Talk76 | August 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Trump and other authoritarians are not humbled by their power, they are emboldened by it. There is no grand scheme, Trump just believes that he can intimidate any and everyone into giving him what he wants…MORE MONEY & MORE POWER.

  16. bitwhys #! | August 26, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Sure Donnie. They called just the other day. That’s the ticket

  17. Idylchatter | August 26, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Can you just see Ivanka having her shoes made in Milwaukee, Houston or perhaps Pittsburgh? Not a chance. Send her back.

  18. Bert And Ernie | August 26, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    The big deal maker ..ya right. Daddy’s not there to help him out of a bind now. Stupid shines bright.

  19. David J | August 26, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Good grief!!! Someone call Kudlow’s sponsor…….he’s on the sauce again.

  20. Victor H. Truman | August 26, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    We will be eating rice for a thousand years before China gives a inch.
    Learn from the past people.
    Vote dingass out.

