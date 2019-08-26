Joe Scarborough on President Trump’s trade war: "He’s going to have to crawl on his hands and knees to China to try and get out of this crisis that he created."
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.
Joe: 'President Donald Trump Blinks And He Keeps Blinking' In Trade War | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Blinking rapidly is a sign of deception.
Constant blinking he’s nervous and constantly lying…
@O. Joei.B
Also when he’s not constantly blinking.
Fool is playing with the lives of every American.
and the world; usa falls we fall too
Do not trust the trump team to negotiate with China. They will get fleeced because China knows trump is weak and getting weaker by the day.
Umm we’ve been getting fleeced for 30 years from China. Hello!
@Agreeable Dragon
Thanks to trump, now you’re getting it in holes you never knew you had.
@Agreeable Dragon
Are you sure of that? Or are you just regurgitating Trump’s rhetoric to rationalize his stupid decisions?
Awsome more taxs on me so china will learn there lesson 😆
Yeah, that’ll teach em!! Trump must have learned his fraudulent economics from Trump University.
Of cause you have to pay more so he can purchase Greenland, so we can pay less in tax.
So did Trump order his National Grifting Advisor Ivanka to stop doing business in China as well?
Did he tell his little pointless daughter to give up the 35 trademark deals she received in China last year, and the 5 she received this year? That was a rhetorical question.
Princess Ivanka doesnt have to obey laws.
because he’s totally clueless as to what to do. perhaps running a country like a company ISN”T a good idea… especially when you’ve bankrupted 6 of them already.
All he knows what to do is repeat the same words until someone drags him off stage.
how will these tariffs effect the Trump branded stuff? obviously little bully man doesn’t know these companies can move COMPLETELY to Asia. doesn’t he realize that China will give them all sorts of incentives to do it?
Trump is insane. He lives in a self-generated alternative reality made of what he’d like to be true about himself, but is not. He confuses what he wishes for with what is real.
He is a delusional fantasist, and always has been.
Trump is insane. Insane. The “president” is insane.
@Pilfer Bean
Did you JUST figure that out now?
No one in the world can trust Trump on his word.
Classic Trump Lose-Lose business model.
Hahahaha no wonder WS and the top 1% wealthy are shaking. Many many major US factories are in China & Asia where labor is cheap. Have u ever asked yourself how many of Walmart products are from China. Oh this is getting better by the second. btw Trump is part of the top 1% hahahaha
If you believe that China is desperate for a deal or anything else this administration says there is a great school you can attend that will change your life … Trump University. If you are going to be sucker, then be the best sucker you can be.
Trump and other authoritarians are not humbled by their power, they are emboldened by it. There is no grand scheme, Trump just believes that he can intimidate any and everyone into giving him what he wants…MORE MONEY & MORE POWER.
Sure Donnie. They called just the other day. That’s the ticket
Can you just see Ivanka having her shoes made in Milwaukee, Houston or perhaps Pittsburgh? Not a chance. Send her back.
The big deal maker ..ya right. Daddy’s not there to help him out of a bind now. Stupid shines bright.
Good grief!!! Someone call Kudlow’s sponsor…….he’s on the sauce again.
We will be eating rice for a thousand years before China gives a inch.
Learn from the past people.
Vote dingass out.