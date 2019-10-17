Joe: Rep. Elijah Cummings ‘Was A Man Of His Word’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 17, 2019

 

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discuss the life and legacy of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died Thursday morning at the age of 68. Aired on 10/17/19.
68 Comments on "Joe: Rep. Elijah Cummings ‘Was A Man Of His Word’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Dittzx | October 17, 2019 at 9:35 AM | Reply

    Rep. Cummings Rest in Peace.

  2. Zay The Liberal | October 17, 2019 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    This is so sad especially in times like this. Not only a lost to his family but a lost to this country.

    • eRa Amazedd | October 17, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Aziza Ibrahim so is your nasty rat infested vagina.

    • Aziza Ibrahim | October 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Jim MacReady , I wondered when one of the loonies on this thread, who are trashing a man hours after he died, would bring God unto it. You are pathetic and are so far strayed from what a Christian supposed to be. You are just like your rude, ignorant rogue “ president”

    • Jim MacReady | October 17, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      I don’t think you liberals get it. You are projecting the same old story that eliminated freedom in the far east. Is doing in many corners of our planet. When you side with evil, you can only applaud when it’s no more.

    • Dequane Tate | October 17, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Even so, we must remember what he did and what stood for our country.

  3. Knowledge First | October 17, 2019 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    True American PATRIOT…GOP should use him as a example for being a GREAT AMERICAN…

    • Buck Browning | October 17, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      @M Loftus You don’t have a fking clue..He was a pos fking RACIST..A Criminal, Treasonous Socialist Rat, who did untold damage to Baltimore, and it’s citizens..Now the rats get to infest him..

    • hdtvcamera1 | October 17, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

      He stonewalled dozens of corruption charges and investigations. He chaired the committee that would have been investigating him

    • Delfina Anaya | October 17, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      @Buck Browning Stay in your lane.

    • Fahim Ahmad | October 17, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Buck Browning I visited Baltimore recently…yeah, u disrespectful, brain dead MAGA dogs get the f**k outta here if u got nothing nice to say or offer any solutions, given the Maryland gov is a republican…F**kin’ deplorable turds 🤮

  4. KCohere33 | October 17, 2019 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    I don’t know Mika and Joe were married. How lovely that Cummings officiated for them. He must have been very dear to them.

  5. PhiL B | October 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    The worst is yet to come: Trump’s tweet about him …

    • iam aaron | October 17, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @Alec Dwyer Why are you watching left wing media? If I was you I’d stay in the Foxhole

    • Kathleen Martin | October 17, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @thomas petsas I was being Polite…

    • Kathleen Martin | October 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Alec Dwyer I don’t know if you are being serious..BUT I do “Try” to be Polite.. I really and truly do believe that we are ALL Americans Fisrt not Left or Right . I will be Dem in the next Election..as no I will NOT Vote for Trump..but in 2016 I was a John Kasich Supporter , who ended up Voting for Bernie and YES I know there is quite a Political spectrum in that..but I don’t just think of Economy..but also of bringing Decency back into Politics.. and Integrity..

    • Kathleen Martin | October 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Alec Dwyer Also Sir… there are GOP Members I do NOT like…and there are many I do Respect..BUT “IF” one of the ones I do not like were to Die..I would remain Silent..Not bash him ..there are Folks that do Love and Respect pretty much everyone..and I believe that in our enthusiasm for our own Political Beliefs we often go way past what is morally correct..and we become just plain nasty..

  6. Simon Jones | October 17, 2019 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    Won’t be easy finding another man like him.

  7. nellachou15 | October 17, 2019 at 10:06 AM | Reply

    This is tremendous loss for the US and the world. You can really see the pain in Joe and Mika’s faces…. very sad!!!

  8. CRC Singleton | October 17, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    The nation has lost a great example of what a great American should be in the loss of Mr. Cummings. A man among men. Sincere condolences to his family.

  9. Biddy-O | October 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    RIP and condolences to his family – now wait for the odious tweets.

  10. cosmic voyager | October 17, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

    Mr. Cummings was a man of honor. A great loss to our nation. Condolences to his family, friends and the UNITED STATES of AMERICA.

  11. ocumstweezers | October 17, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    Fly the flag at half mast.
    He was great American and a true patriot.

  12. msmcecelia | October 17, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    He was an inspiring man who spoke to truth so eloquently. This is sad sad news this morning.

  13. M Badger | October 17, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    He obviously meant a lot to Meka. My condolences goes out to everyone that is feeling this loss God bless.

  14. Steve Folkes | October 17, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    A sad moment, but at least it has brought a moment of mutual respect in a deeply divided country. Rest in Peace sir.

  15. Ron Cho | October 17, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Such tremendous loss for American Politics. Sad day indeed.

    • Russian Bot #19538532 | October 17, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      He was just another politician in Washington who was a career thief

    • Aziza Ibrahim | October 17, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      Bucky Pinata , you’re a delusional, disgusting , ignorant pig !

    • Buck Browning | October 17, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      What a lovely day in the Treasonous Socialist Rat neighborhood..POS RACIST is now finally & thankfully dead..Now the rats get to infest him.

    • tim w | October 17, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      hahahahahahaa tell that to baltimore.

    • SouthSide Chicago | October 17, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Donald RockJr LMAO Russian troll is all these herd of sheep say. Fact is, they know the democratic party has ZERO chance of beating Trump in 2020. Elijah was a thief who stole money that was supposed to go towards rebuilding Baltimore. Lied during his time in office, and was too stupid to realize a woman, 20 years his senior, was gold digging him. She’s happy, and so are the American people…and especially in Baltimore.

  16. Diane Owen | October 17, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    This is heartbreaking. What a tremendous loss.

  17. moreno franco | October 17, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    A bold and righteous soul – this giant of a man. My condolences to Rep Cummings’ family – and to the two of you Mika and Joe.

  18. S.D. Clinton | October 17, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    A true American hero. MY condolences to his family and all who knew and loved him.

  19. Tony P | October 17, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    I am going to miss that thunderous voice of his. RIP

  20. Donelle Miller | October 17, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    A strong true American! Our country has a serious empty spot now. No one can fit his shoes. God bless you Elijah Cummings.

