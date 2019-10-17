Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discuss the life and legacy of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died Thursday morning at the age of 68. Aired on 10/17/19.
Joe: Rep. Elijah Cummings 'Was A Man Of His Word' | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Rep. Cummings Rest in Peace.
LOL
Hope not..
This is so sad especially in times like this. Not only a lost to his family but a lost to this country.
Aziza Ibrahim so is your nasty rat infested vagina.
Jim MacReady , I wondered when one of the loonies on this thread, who are trashing a man hours after he died, would bring God unto it. You are pathetic and are so far strayed from what a Christian supposed to be. You are just like your rude, ignorant rogue “ president”
I don’t think you liberals get it. You are projecting the same old story that eliminated freedom in the far east. Is doing in many corners of our planet. When you side with evil, you can only applaud when it’s no more.
Even so, we must remember what he did and what stood for our country.
True American PATRIOT…GOP should use him as a example for being a GREAT AMERICAN…
@M Loftus You don’t have a fking clue..He was a pos fking RACIST..A Criminal, Treasonous Socialist Rat, who did untold damage to Baltimore, and it’s citizens..Now the rats get to infest him..
He stonewalled dozens of corruption charges and investigations. He chaired the committee that would have been investigating him
@Buck Browning Stay in your lane.
@Buck Browning I visited Baltimore recently…yeah, u disrespectful, brain dead MAGA dogs get the f**k outta here if u got nothing nice to say or offer any solutions, given the Maryland gov is a republican…F**kin’ deplorable turds 🤮
I don’t know Mika and Joe were married. How lovely that Cummings officiated for them. He must have been very dear to them.
Buck Browning look at low iq Bucky the trailer trash clown with more of his incoherent drivel. Can’t wait till the rats infest you. Simply garbage
Cummings was a true racist
Russian Bot #19538532 just another laughable troll. Trash at its finest
@Kevin stevens yeah well im pretty sure if trump passed away, all you self righteous ppl who believe that we are deplorable would be cheering
@Kevin stevens im sure you are as racist as Cummings
The worst is yet to come: Trump’s tweet about him …
@Alec Dwyer Why are you watching left wing media? If I was you I’d stay in the Foxhole
@thomas petsas I was being Polite…
@Alec Dwyer I don’t know if you are being serious..BUT I do “Try” to be Polite.. I really and truly do believe that we are ALL Americans Fisrt not Left or Right . I will be Dem in the next Election..as no I will NOT Vote for Trump..but in 2016 I was a John Kasich Supporter , who ended up Voting for Bernie and YES I know there is quite a Political spectrum in that..but I don’t just think of Economy..but also of bringing Decency back into Politics.. and Integrity..
@Alec Dwyer Also Sir… there are GOP Members I do NOT like…and there are many I do Respect..BUT “IF” one of the ones I do not like were to Die..I would remain Silent..Not bash him ..there are Folks that do Love and Respect pretty much everyone..and I believe that in our enthusiasm for our own Political Beliefs we often go way past what is morally correct..and we become just plain nasty..
Won’t be easy finding another man like him.
Buck Browning you are another piece of trash. The man died and all you got is the typical trailer trash talk. Trash like you can F off
Throw a rock out the window and i bet you could hit 5 that are better
quietman356 123455 , couldn’t you have kept your nasty mean-spirited remarks for another time and not a few hours after the man died! You are disgusting!!!!!
Simon Jones Fortunataly!
Maybe, but let’s give up doing our best.
This is tremendous loss for the US and the world. You can really see the pain in Joe and Mika’s faces…. very sad!!!
The nation has lost a great example of what a great American should be in the loss of Mr. Cummings. A man among men. Sincere condolences to his family.
Bucky Pinata more trailer trash talk from low iq Bucky the useless tool. You are garbage.
He was just another thief
Your correct..He’s a great example of a RACIST POS..
@Bucky Pinata You Communist deplorables sound all the same…
RIP and condolences to his family – now wait for the odious tweets.
Biddy-O : unfortunately, a few already. 🖤 hearts and ignorance 🙁
Mr. Cummings was a man of honor. A great loss to our nation. Condolences to his family, friends and the UNITED STATES of AMERICA.
A MAN OF HONOR? hahahahahahahahahahaha
Tim W…….Have some RESPECT. That Remark was RUDE .
Laurie Huntley , Tim W is an ignorant moron!! Ignore him!
The Treasonous Racist Socialist Rat Is Dead..Finally & Thankfully.. Hallelujah!
Fly the flag at half mast.
He was great American and a true patriot.
He was an inspiring man who spoke to truth so eloquently. This is sad sad news this morning.
inspiring? hahahahahahahahaha
Eloquent?..Ahhhhh hahaha ha..The Treasonous Socialist Rat is thankfully dead..BIG TIME RACIST POS!..Now the rats can infest him
@Buck Browning Oh, you Communist deplorables sound all the same…
He obviously meant a lot to Meka. My condolences goes out to everyone that is feeling this loss God bless.
A sad moment, but at least it has brought a moment of mutual respect in a deeply divided country. Rest in Peace sir.
Such tremendous loss for American Politics. Sad day indeed.
He was just another politician in Washington who was a career thief
Bucky Pinata , you’re a delusional, disgusting , ignorant pig !
What a lovely day in the Treasonous Socialist Rat neighborhood..POS RACIST is now finally & thankfully dead..Now the rats get to infest him.
hahahahahahaa tell that to baltimore.
@Donald RockJr LMAO Russian troll is all these herd of sheep say. Fact is, they know the democratic party has ZERO chance of beating Trump in 2020. Elijah was a thief who stole money that was supposed to go towards rebuilding Baltimore. Lied during his time in office, and was too stupid to realize a woman, 20 years his senior, was gold digging him. She’s happy, and so are the American people…and especially in Baltimore.
This is heartbreaking. What a tremendous loss.
Loss😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
He was just another person.
He was a Treasonous Racist Socialist Rat..Now the rats get to infest him.. Hallelujah!
A bold and righteous soul – this giant of a man. My condolences to Rep Cummings’ family – and to the two of you Mika and Joe.
It’s OK to turn your delusion light off now..
lol great joke
A true American hero. MY condolences to his family and all who knew and loved him.
I am going to miss that thunderous voice of his. RIP
A strong true American! Our country has a serious empty spot now. No one can fit his shoes. God bless you Elijah Cummings.
Thankfully the RACIST POS IS DEAD..Another Treasonous Socialist Rat is dead.. Hallelujah!..
@Buck Browning, did you never learn not to speak ill of the dead?