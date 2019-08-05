Joe Scarborough discusses the two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which happened only 13 hours apart and left 29 dead and President Trump's rhetoric and unwillingness to call out white supremacy.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Joe Scarborough: GOP, Businesses, CEOs Turn Blind Eye To Trump Rhetoric | Morning Joe | MSNBC
What Trump reflects and projects is an ideology that cannot be allowed to continue along the current trajectory. Trump is hiding his corruption and guilt behind white fear and grievance. Trump is feeding the cancer that has ignited the most tragic incidents in our history. Haven’t we sacrificed enough lives to this disease?
_IMPEACH_ criminal Trump now!
The gunman’s name is Connor Betts. Check out his Twitter account. He’s a democrat of course.
Take a look at the Dayton shooter’s Twitter account. He is a socialist democrat and Elizabeth Warren supporter.
Trump says it’s _TOLEDO!_ Obey your cult leader, lemming.
Show proof! Everyone is a liar.
Tom Krohn, the gunman’s name is Connor Betts. Check out his Twitter account. He is a democrat and hates Trump.
_Vote ALL republicans out of ALL political offices mercilessly and without remorse._ *PROBLEM SOLVED.*
Agreed
Even though i dont know much about politics, i can tell this is the worst president of the millennium not even in million years can find a worst one who worst than him!This freaking big PATHOLOGICAL & a blatant liar clown create nothing but chaos , crisis & pain. Not only in trade war, economics downturn, human crisis like parent-children separation, blame on both side support KKK etc Only know intimidating, threatening, bullying, Criticizing his enemy, media who said bad THINGS ABOUT HIM.
This selfish, immoral, inhuman little old man only think of himself & do not care anyone else but himself. As long as nothing benefit for him, it is none of his business, this clown does not care you die or live, even you lost your car, your boat, your airplane, your house, choose between utilities and food on table, choose between baby food and gasoline during the no pay government shut down showdown. This liar clown yesterday said A, today says B, tomorrow will say he never said A & B, the day after tomorrow will say what he said does not mean what he said. Enough is enough for this jerk.
Sometime crime/violent does not choose its targets/victims randomly or selectively.As a Nation , country, community shall come together as a unity it does not matter what groups, races, religions. Most of the times, everything anything “ones” say trying to intimidating, threatening, bullying, Criticizing & demonize a particular person/people/groups/religion/believes like News media fake news (enemy of people), like banning all major Muslim countries from entering a country based on thier religion, faith & belief, trying to divide the country with hate especially racially insensitively rhetoric, those atomsphere & environment which can create a serious & horrify consequences even though he is not the one to flood the gas padel all the way to the floor but only using his mouth with rhetoric language that resonated with hatred & racism . This big liar clown’s rhetoric of islamophobia & marginalisation of muslims To ban them & call out “invasion” same too to media commentators like “animal name” News broadcast(take a guess of the animal, whoever got it wrong win a free prize)News broadcast. How “low” a person can get when Lashes Out & attack a dead person who is not longer be able to speak & defend for himself?? Only a coward will attack a deceased person! It is a dark age for american politics. Greed, corruption, conspiracy has been taken over by the one big liar clown ONLY KNOW how to gaffe himself. This freaking clown only use full of cascade of lies & cheats & untethered of facts to win and praise & be friend with autocrats & dictators & murderer. If Hilter is alive today, this clown must be knee under his feet and praise him & worship him like a god. A big liar clown come with racism, poisonous rhetoric, sexism, homophobia and xenophobia. Remember if you vote for this liar Racism clown in year 2020 election, he will send you back home where you came from even you were born in USA. Might God bless American!!
Fail editing much?
Connor Betts was a Socialist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MT-bNksjDdg
We The People just aren’t buying what the SWAMP IS SELLING ANYMORE!!!
*REMEMBER THIS AMERICANS:* _Trump used Russian military help to win the election._ FACT.
People are turning a ‘Blind Eye’ to Morning Joe …..as evidenced by this months ratings.
Dems raise taxes mass bussiness regulations screws up our economy then says capitalism doesnt work ..no liberalism is a mental disorder.
Desperate Act to Stop Declass
They got their tax cut. Thats all that matters.
And judges and 401k.
Trump IS hate
The Bible says where there is your treasure, the is your heart also. It appears, to Trump supporters it’s either “all about the Benjamins” or supporting white nationalism.
pathetic TV
Just someone else for Trump to Pardon 😣😣😣😣😣😣😢😢😢😢
Usually U.S. White Nationalism only kills people in other countries that we’d invaded, bombed, drone struck, etc.
The Walmart security picture the guy is carrying a toy AK-47 with the with the orange tip we all know that means it’s a toy nobody the witnesses said there were four black fatigue wearing mask
The AG Barr tweet is a fake account. Barr would never tweet something like that!! And yes I checked, it is a bogus account.