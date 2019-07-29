Joe Scarborough offers a response to President Trump's characterization of Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the city of Baltimore and he wonders if Republicans will speak up.
Joe Scarborough: Rep. Cummings Offers A Profile In Courage | Morning Joe | MSNBC
tRump is just another dull tool kept in a rickety box and stored in a roofless shed.
@Virgil Parks Don’t you support the creepy LGBTQ community?
@Joe Wilson Jenny?
@NPC#8675309 and we show Blue States pay more into the Fed coffers to pay for the Red State’s that take the Blue States welfare payments 😂
https://www.apnews.com/2f83c72de1bd440d92cdbc0d3b6bc08c
THE FACTS:
Connecticut residents paid an average of $15,643 per person in federal taxes in 2015, according to a report by the Rockefeller Institute of Government. Massachusetts paid $13,582 per person, New Jersey paid $13,137 and New York paid $12,820.
California residents paid an average of $10,510.
At the other end, Mississippi residents paid an average of $5,740 per person, while West Virginia paid $6,349, Kentucky paid $6,626 and South Carolina paid $6,665.
Low-tax red states also fare better when you take into account federal spending.
Mississippi received $2.13 for every tax dollar the state sent to Washington in 2015, according to the Rockefeller study. West Virginia received $2.07, Kentucky got $1.90 and South Carolina got $1.71.
Meanwhile, New Jersey received 74 cents in federal spending for tax every dollar the state sent to Washington. New York received 81 cents, Connecticut received 82 cents and Massachusetts received 83 cents.
@NPC#8675309 and here we find out Blue Counties generate 2/3s of the country’s GDP.
So where are the shitholes, again??
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/the-avenue/2016/11/29/another-clinton-trump-divide-high-output-america-vs-low-output-america/
Our observation: The less-than-500 counties that Hillary Clinton carried nationwide encompassed a massive 64 percent of America’s economic activity as measured by total output in 2015. By contrast, the more-than-2,600 counties that Donald Trump won generated just 36 percent of the country’s output—just a little more than one-third of the nation’s economic activity.
@NPC#8675309 heres your time to shine, Q-cuck 😂😂😂
This president is disgusting and the GOP has done nothing to improve health care, infrastructure, poverty, peace, or the United States of America. Vote them out, their time is over.
If you want to know when this attack on U.S. Democracy started, cast your mind back to 2016 when a treasonous trickster, fraudster & reality TV host, placed his left hand on the Bible & with his right hand raised, recited the ‘Oath of Office’ – “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”. He lied then and is still hard at it…
Walt Schmidt,, You must have just come out of your shell, If Obama never accomplished anything in the first four years, then why was he reelected for another four years must have been really good the first four years to be reelected.
What did Obama do in 8 long, lazy years?
Most of these men and women need to be running for senate. Get out of the presidential race so we can focus our funding assistance and support! I haven’t made a contribution to any competitor yet, there’s just too many running — go where you can do some good! The office of President, won by any democrat, will be a waste without winning the Senate. It’ll be more of the same-ole same-ole. #takethesenate
Right. Amy K, Gilibrand, Cory B…. Just stay in the Senate and work on flipping out Susan Collins, help Mark Kelly get elected in AZ, help Amy McGrath, help Doug Jones.
I couldn’t agree more!
People have to remember at the end of the day we are all created equally
MrLRowe1: may be true on paper but sure hard to find in action. Plus, you can’t fix stupid.
But some are “more equal then others”.
Cummings is a hero with heart. You, Trump, are the disgusting creature that stinks of pure EVIL!
Scott – What claim?
@MarvelDC girl 1255643 2354 can you provide links proving my links claims are untrue? Saying I’m lying without proof I’m lying proves nothing.
@MJB For Trump, I guess you for some miraculous reason you can’t see my “Christianity” questions comment.
@MarvelDC girl 1255643 2354, btw I don’t expect any links proving me wrong. I expect some excuse or no reply back at all.
Nice sentiment Joe. Unfortunately the man who should be listening is out of the building
Conrad Black on the mental disease that nearly all democrats suffer from……undeniable and brilliant:
https://www.nysun.com/national/why-the-left-so-despises-donald-trump/90779/
Elvis? Has he left the building?
@RUSSIAN SALAD DRESSING That’s “Convicted fraudster Conrad Black” to you son…
elkhair7 Oh no,no he isn’t.. He’s listening OR he has someone recording it…
*This country’s biggest infestation problem is at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.*
MJB For Trump save your mental illness, you comically irrelevant, oxygen stealing moron.
@NPC#8675309 imagine being so low IQ you still believe in pedovores, chem trails, flat earth, the deep state, and that Trump is telling the truth about anything
😬
@Trumprules Clintondrools suuurrreee…
Have we seen Trump’s birth certificate yet?
Tony DeMaria I saw it, he was borne in a rat hole in NY Central Park Zoo.
Hmm, fair question. I suspect it’s sitting somewhere in a vault at the Moscow Zoo.
@vriendelijkegroet 😂😂😂
Dude, it’s like comparing apples and oranges. They’re not the same thing, right? While Elijah Cummings is a real person, Donald Trump is not.
@MJB For Trump those blue states pay for the welfare of the red states….fact
MJB For Trump —-ALSO TRUMP IS NOT AMERICAS LEGITIMATE PRESIDENT—and Trump knows it, this is why he is Constantly denying Russian inference in the 2016 Election. Because anybody with a brain knows that since Russian Interference was proven in 2016–Those election Results are VOIDED—-Republicans And the Large Political Campaign Distributors want Trump in Office and therefore are not doing the right thing in reference to the American People—-But the 2016 Election Result are Illegitimate—-Which IPSO FACTO Makes Trumps Presidency ILLEGITIMATE—-Had Russian been proven involved in getting Obama Elected—Republicans, Corporate Interest, White Supremacist And Nationalist would’ve started a WAR
Trump /Pence 2020!!!! Vote NO DEMOCRATS 2020!!
Why would you vote for a bigot? Choose a good man. Right now at least Democrats care for you even if your not white.
Holy crapp Joe – that WAS holy. Wonderful. Amazing. My chest is swollen with pride for you.
So is Lori Kalutis’s chest (the intern Joe killed and had his friend/political donor cover up) ! LMAO!
Joe, trump is a divider.
Whereas, the Preamble of our U.S. Constitution says:
“We the People, in order to form a more perfect Union ….”
In order to form a better, a more perfect UNION!
Yes..in order to form that union..they established a constitution to follow. Guess what..they stopped following it in 1861.
This network all the others like it are the dividers because that is how they get ratings. The network twist everything against the president and by extension all the millions of American citizens that voted for him.
A hero vs a zero
great commentary. Cummings is a portrait in courage while the current ‘occupant’ of the WH is a total coward.
Right! Look at how much Cummings has done for Baltimore. Its Utopia.
*TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY*
@Milly Herzog to bad he will win again in the next election look at the bunch of idiot’s the Democrats have iam not a trump supporter but the Democrats have nothing but a frustrated bunch of clowns
He is destroying America he needs to get out of our white house.
@Milly Herzog Creepy? Don’t you support the LGBTQ community?
NEXT TO OBAMA
Hearing the Democrats say that let’s me know he’s doing great
*Acting chief of staff — and the worst version of Simon the Chipmunk — Mick Mulvaney*
Salute to Rep. Cummings! May God Bless you and our country!
Salute for what exactly?
Pick one, civil rights advocate, comforting and trying to save a dying man, standing up for people, everyday people who get hurt. Did you watch the video? I only listed two things. My short term memory isn’t the best.
Donald Trump’s base is the biggest RAT infestation of this WHOLE country.
LI: Who starts and makes the most racist comments? Donald Trump, of course. It was Trump who started the comments about “infestation”, which of course meant “infestation” by brown people. Republicans don’t even bother with “dog whistles” any more. They just go for outright racism.
@Scott Allen The only hypocrite is the rich congress people who come from poor black cities and do noting for 20yrs, not one promise is honored, and the programs usually turn out worse for the population like, housing projects.
@brian gardner, a hypocrite is only someone of a different party than yours, I completely understand what you’re saying.
Actually in reality the Democrats support the LGBTQ community. *FACT
@William H … still cruising for a date, willy?… have you tried Grindr?…
So where is Meadows now? Where is his best friend now? All republicans are spineless racist pigs!
Vizenzo187 the pressure must be applied on Meadows until he speaks up. What a pathetic excuse for a friend, none the less a man.
@Ral Deform You are just another creepy liberal HOMOSEXUAL.
@William H What year is it?
Cummings is a low IQ,grossly incompetent cockroach.Any city governed by dems are a disastrous failure:rampant drug distribution and use;homelessness, vast unemployment,many murders,muggings,robberies,many houses,buildings in total disrepair,a disgrace.
Thank you for your support for this respectful man. Not as that White trash in the WH.
With all that America & the surrounding world has seen, heard, & witnessed from Trump the traitor, he remains POTUS. I ask why and how this is?
If Drumpf doesn’t LOVE ALL of America/all Americans HE SHOULD LEAVE!!!!