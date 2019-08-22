Joe Scarborough: Trump Is ‘Actually Doing Vladimir Putin And Russia’s Bidding’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 22, 2019

 

President Trump claims Russia was ejected from G8 because ‘Putin outsmarted Obama.’ Morning Joe does a fact check and we also hear from Yamiche Alcindor about Trump’s tactics of deflection.
38 Comments on "Joe Scarborough: Trump Is ‘Actually Doing Vladimir Putin And Russia’s Bidding’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Idylchatter | August 22, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    We need the interpreters notes worse than we need air.

  2. Alex Quinta | August 22, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    trump a russian sell out ?

  3. mawsk8er | August 22, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    What a tool and a puppet. The krompromat is so deep

  4. Gary Sinnott | August 22, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Trump like to say _”and other things”_ a lot but never has anything to say but the talking point rolling like tumbleweed through the cavern between his ears.

  5. JIM MORGAN | August 22, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Everyone outsmarts Donny.

  6. Char Tym | August 22, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Looking sharp boys! Lowest Information Voters/Supporters LOL that was so funny! He is an agent of Russia, to keep that pee tape from being released!

  7. Rose S | August 22, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Obama. Good Lord, Trump’s hatred, insecurity and racism run deep.

    • Kelly Goines | August 22, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Obama, Obama, Obama. Blah blah blah. Trump needs to stop blaming everything on Obama and take responsibility to his own f**k ups. Trump has lost his mind he really has. He is off his rocker.

    • Troy Stocker | August 22, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Rebel Xracism …. that claim is becoming like the little boy who cried wolf

    • Norman Peterson | August 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker Wow another bling ignorant uneducated troll. That video just told you he doesn’t care about the US. He is helping russia. Are you trump idiots that blind stupid and brainless. Let me answer that YES. Sickening how brain dead you are.

    • Troy Stocker | August 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Martha Schultz in 2016 it was a choice between 2 sociopaths

  8. Michael Jeffries | August 22, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Vlads agent Orange.

  9. Heretic451 | August 22, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    It’s so obvious Putin’s got something on him. Something big. I might be slightly less convinced of this if he could speak one sentence with any coherence, not just sh*tting words from his mouth, but I’d still believe he’s compromised.

  10. Blehkelekwet | August 22, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Coming from a guy who would be outsmarted by a used tea bag.

  11. Marchant2 | August 22, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    This utterly unpopular failure is in no position to criticize Obama, who was a billion times the man and the president as this fraud.

  12. mason jones | August 22, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    How does a trump voter watch this guy and not think something wrong. Painful to watch him try and answer questions.

    • Jeremy Backup | August 22, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Most Trump supporters are suffering from the same mental illnesses. If Trump wasn’t POTUS, he’d have been locked up in a mental ward by now. To be fair, per the Mueller Report and DOJ, if Trump weren’t POTUS, he’d have been indicted by now. SMH

  13. smike09100 | August 22, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    W the actual F??? The guy is a tool in every sense.

  14. Diana Hulstine | August 22, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Trumps loyalty lies with Russia and Israel he needs to move there Now!

  15. Mister Moore | August 22, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Trump’s level of intelligence is a direct reflection of his enablers/sympathizers/voters et al.

  16. Ely Pevets | August 22, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    ‘He got Obama out of the G-8, which is actually the G-7.’ Huh? The man is cracked. Cracked!.

  17. Apple Pie | August 22, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    There was nothing smart about Annexing a sovereign country.

  18. Emma Ghasparian | August 22, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Trump is obssessed with Obama. The envy is eating up his heart. What a trush of president trumps is.

  19. vaylon1701 | August 22, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Trump has been an agent of Putins for many years. Look at all his real estate dealings with Russian mobs in both Florida and New York. It’s open public records.

  20. Sweet Tea | August 22, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    The envelope ✉️ said: by GHWB- I’m sorry I failed you. Trump has it all. You’re doomed! ♠️ Truth YW

