President Trump claims Russia was ejected from G8 because ‘Putin outsmarted Obama.’ Morning Joe does a fact check and we also hear from Yamiche Alcindor about Trump’s tactics of deflection.
Joe Scarborough: Trump Is 'Actually Doing Vladimir Putin And Russia’s Bidding’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC
We need the interpreters notes worse than we need air.
trump a russian sell out ?
Clearly…
Pretty apparent now, no wonder the secret Putin meetings, Don the Con is compromised, intelligence was correct.
Alex Quinta putin owns trump
What a tool and a puppet. The krompromat is so deep
Trump like to say _”and other things”_ a lot but never has anything to say but the talking point rolling like tumbleweed through the cavern between his ears.
One of his tell tells when he lies! Spot on, dude!
…echo, echo, echo….
Everyone outsmarts Donny.
Looking sharp boys! Lowest Information Voters/Supporters LOL that was so funny! He is an agent of Russia, to keep that pee tape from being released!
Char Tym it’s probably a tape of him and his favorite kid !
Char Tym…🤣👏👏👏
@Troy Stocker Which parts are fake buddy? Everything that could be verified, has been. A man can at least admit when he is wrong, but then there are very few men left on the Conservative side.
Troy Stocker YOURS AND YOUR LYING FUEHERS TALKING POINTS ARE GETTING STALE !
Obama. Good Lord, Trump’s hatred, insecurity and racism run deep.
Obama, Obama, Obama. Blah blah blah. Trump needs to stop blaming everything on Obama and take responsibility to his own f**k ups. Trump has lost his mind he really has. He is off his rocker.
@Rebel Xracism …. that claim is becoming like the little boy who cried wolf
@Troy Stocker Wow another bling ignorant uneducated troll. That video just told you he doesn’t care about the US. He is helping russia. Are you trump idiots that blind stupid and brainless. Let me answer that YES. Sickening how brain dead you are.
@Martha Schultz in 2016 it was a choice between 2 sociopaths
Vlads agent Orange.
It’s so obvious Putin’s got something on him. Something big. I might be slightly less convinced of this if he could speak one sentence with any coherence, not just sh*tting words from his mouth, but I’d still believe he’s compromised.
Coming from a guy who would be outsmarted by a used tea bag.
🤣
This utterly unpopular failure is in no position to criticize Obama, who was a billion times the man and the president as this fraud.
Facts President Trump is a joke. He a embarrassment to be the president of the United States of America.
How does a trump voter watch this guy and not think something wrong. Painful to watch him try and answer questions.
Most Trump supporters are suffering from the same mental illnesses. If Trump wasn’t POTUS, he’d have been locked up in a mental ward by now. To be fair, per the Mueller Report and DOJ, if Trump weren’t POTUS, he’d have been indicted by now. SMH
W the actual F??? The guy is a tool in every sense.
Trumps loyalty lies with Russia and Israel he needs to move there Now!
Trump’s loyalty clearly isn’t with America. That’s one thing everyone can agree on.
Diana Hulstine, except the CON loves Saudis MORE!
Trump’s level of intelligence is a direct reflection of his enablers/sympathizers/voters et al.
‘He got Obama out of the G-8, which is actually the G-7.’ Huh? The man is cracked. Cracked!.
There was nothing smart about Annexing a sovereign country.
Trump is obssessed with Obama. The envy is eating up his heart. What a trush of president trumps is.
Trump has been an agent of Putins for many years. Look at all his real estate dealings with Russian mobs in both Florida and New York. It’s open public records.
The envelope ✉️ said: by GHWB- I’m sorry I failed you. Trump has it all. You’re doomed! ♠️ Truth YW