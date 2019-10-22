Joe: Senators Aren’t Rushing To Attack Mitt Romney | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 22, 2019

 

The president is chastising Republican lawmakers, Sen. Romney in particular, for not sufficiently defending him in the escalating impeachment fight. Aired on 10/22/19.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

28 Comments on "Joe: Senators Aren’t Rushing To Attack Mitt Romney | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. David Musial | October 22, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Get rid of this guy

  2. Jake Rose | October 22, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    The only drugs Trump cares about are the drugs he puts up his nose every night while tweeting!

  3. Mike MichaelD | October 22, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    hahahaha tRump has been rude and nasty to everyone he should be very careful people have long memories and they will want there revenge this is so beautiful

  4. JrVtec | October 22, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    It’s normal for your opponents not to defend you but when your team stops defending you, You might be the problem.

  5. Biggus Dickus | October 22, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    I’d pick Pierre Delecto over Donna the bitchy genius any day of the week.

  6. Mark | October 22, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    lets see how many senators back Trump once Rudy is indicted

    • JrVtec | October 22, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      Rudy’s definitely going down like Cohen, He knows more than anyone that he’s done and is more than likely preparing to testify everything he knows to reduce his sentence.

    • Carolyne Brown | October 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      They’ll still back him. Rudy is going to get thrown to the wolves. He’s going to take the fall so the Don can stay on the streets to run the family.

  7. B. Terence Harwick | October 22, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Look at his face. Pompeo is a sadly laughable man who will go down as the most corrupt Secretary of State in the history of the USA.

    • Mark Edly | October 22, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      He is a waste of space. A joke. An arrogant jerk.

    • carl jeffery givings | October 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Mark Edly you know what’s really sad? When this is over, Pompeii still has a good shot of being elected senator from Kansas. Let them roll around in your head for a second.
      Peace

  8. forty two | October 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Trump likes to go to Mar-a-Lago because his coke dealer has trouble leaving a bindle under his pillow at the White House. Sniff,sniff

  9. Ely Pevets | October 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Whiny donnie wants to take his ball and go home but the ball is in the other court. He should just get over it.

  10. LaVerne Coleman | October 22, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    No one liked this azzzz hole 🕳️

  11. JOKER FACE | October 22, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    *DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY* 👌 👌👌 👌

  12. D SP | October 22, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Everyone needs to go to town hall meetings and call their GOP senators and tell

  13. Denise Decarlo | October 22, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Roy Cohn tactics right out of his mouth lying and accuse others of what you’re guilty of…the worst presidency in our history…cruel, miserable men creating misery for the country and ultimately the world…he has no business in the WH

  14. Marc Emson | October 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Typical Trump = “blame everyone but himself for his own faults”

    Time to put the arc of the covenant in front of him and open the lid(while looking away ourselves)…

  15. James Frank | October 22, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    “Phony Emoluments Clause” So is that an admission that he’s betrayed his oath of office to the Constitution?  If he thinks one part of it is fake, by logic, we have to assume he thinks all of it is fake, and he’s not faithful to his oath.  It’s time to remove him!

  16. Kukuruku | October 22, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    He is the greatest human being that has ever lived in his small baby mind.

  17. Lester Starks | October 22, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    What business is Trump talking about? All his businesses are failing. Like his so called Presidency !

  18. Ellen Kortman | October 22, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    The real 2020 vote is:
    (1) America and our Constitution or
    (2) Trump

  19. Ryan Donahue | October 22, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Ah, name calling: the sport of the wise.

  20. Amanda Hooper | October 22, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    “He is swamp man” 🤣

