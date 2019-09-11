The Morning Joe panel discusses the president's firing of national security adviser John Bolton. Trump announced on Twitter that he had asked for Bolton's resignation on Monday night.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.
Joe: This Was A Match That Never Really Made Sense | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Write that book, moustache !
LOL! I would read it! We know they hated each other and thought the other was a moron!
Hired by TV, fired by tweet.
The clown show continues.
TRUMP SHOULD “Fire Himself” & SAVE US THE TROUBLE !
Good rittens Bolton! This gives me great joy! The whole world is safer now. However, I would love to read Bolton’s book whenever it comes out! No one is going to want to take that job!
With love, the expression is “good Riddance”… but your point is valid my friend.
The idea of Trump having any sort of ‘adviser’ always was ridiculous. Anyone attempting to offer advice other than Trump’s fixed intention is going to be ignored at first then fired if they keep trying. That’s why they have such a turnover.
Totally agree. The word ‘Adviser’ doesn’t apply to this administration because Trump is such a narcissist he thinks he’s always right and if you have to advise him then you’re not agreeing with him, therefore you’re shown the door.. Trumps narcissism is why there is such a huge turnover….. and yes, total chaos in the White House.. The circus continues.
But actually…. firing Bolton as a adviser made good sense, he is a very dangerous adviser.
Donald Trump only hiring the best but Bolton hitting back to FOX NEWS.
How many cabinet members have been fired / resigned over the last 2.5 years?
Poor hiring
Bad management
Weak judgement
“the best people” 😂😂
G T at least 1/2 his employees!
It doesn’t matter who you are! If you do not bow down to your Idol god drumpf,
you have no place in the hole of the bottomless pit!
I’m sorry but is anyone else laughing when they casually mention Trumps idea of nuking hurricanes? This is what people want? Donald Quixote Trump has serious mental problems…
no .it’s not going to be long before he starting to think nuking the country..to destroy the lead in the water.
Nobody else has to make Trump look bad. He does a very good job of doing that himself.
trump looks good.. got big win in n.c…trump keeps winning
mr. Bolton should have known. before he went to the house of pain.two crazy will not made one right..
Instead of the Secret Service, Trump’s bodyguards should be the Keystone Cops. That would be the icing on the cake for this clown show.
nuke hurricanes? great idea….I mean what could possibly go wrong
James Cress I have an idea why don’t we just nuke the WH with him inside of course!
Bolton out! Great. And now Donny, do the United Nations and the rest of the world a favor and get rid of the other guy Mike Pompeo.
You can’t fire me, I quit!!
This show is pretty funny, but I’m still hoping it doesn’t get renewed for another four years.
Everybody in the world knows Bolton and what a war monger he is, so actually having Bolton on your team does make sense if you really don’t want to go to war but want people to think you are ready for war at the drop of a hat. I think there is some value to that. But it’s Trump and everything he does is a total mess.
So trump gets out of the nuclear agreement with iran…then wants to sit down and get an agreement with iran…ok
Republicans has become a house of cards. Confusions, lies, betrayal and madness. When will it end?
This is ridiculous. Trump does not listen to any of his advisors. Why even pretend? Trump is a clear and present danger to America and the entire world.
They are both idiots! The fact that Bolton is gone is a good thing.