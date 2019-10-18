Between Mick Mulvaney's press briefing, Trump's G-7 announcement and the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, Thursday was a major news day all around. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/18/19.
Joe: Thursday One Of The Most Significant News Days | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Let’s not forget that all this NEW corruption and criminality by POTUS has totally eclipsed the fact that Trump’s DHS still has hundreds of babies in concentration camps!
Never Forget! When the Fems take over the White House finding the missing kids should be a priority. 💙
General Mad Dawg Mattis: “The only person in the military Trump doesn’t think is overrated is, of course, Colonel Sanders.” 🤔🙄
Dittzx Kentucky Fried Chicken.
😭😭😂😂😭😭
Welcome to tRump’s ‘ SCAMERICA’ , this is How the Hustler in chief does his business.
What’s he going to do next for Putin? I’m guessing taking Troops out of Norway or anywhere near Russia’s Border. I hope Intelligence are keeping a close eye on his next move before he gets to do it.
*TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY*
Only takes 2 brain cells rubbing together to figure that out.
@Zues Toots
LOL! 👍
Ya think?
and many future history’s to come!
If someone slept through yesterday, upon waking and hearing the highlights of yesterday’s news they might be forgiven for thinking they’d been in a coma for several weeks…given how much went down.
Trump is the butt of every joke now. So big.
BREAKING: Moron shoots self in foot. Oh, wait. Old news.
*MICKEY MOUSE MULVANEY WILL RESIGN . IT’S ONLY MATTER OF TIME*
Face Off Yep “resign” lol. We know what that means.
He’s auditioning for Dancing With The Stars as we write these words or is it just automatic when trump fires someone? lol
I say lock him up!
I don’t think that is a done deal, trumpty Dumpty loves this kind of creep doing his dirty work for him, it’s “Joseph Goebbels” 2.0
we have know the term the ‘smoking gun’….NOW I will coin the phrase…the “smoking mulvaney “
Thats how the system works right wingers destroy everything the left has to fix it, the right blames the left and the cycle starts over.
*WHEN YOU LIE SO MUCH, TELLING THE TRUTH GETS YOU IN TROUBLE*
If The GOP doesn’t impeach Trump, then democracy has failed and there are many who won’t live under a dictatorship.
The ad sounds like, “this is bacon reimaigined “
*MULVANEY WAS JUST THE COVFEFE BOY*
Trump is moving up his time frame because he knows he will be out of a job soon.
If a member of the military was abusing their position and power how would they be dealt with under the UCMJ? should trump as commander in chief be held accountable under the UCMJ too?
Obama took out Osama Bin Laden, Trump took out America.
It is like watching the Fall of the Roman Empire in real time, live on TV.
Also General Mattis: “I earned my spurs on the battlefield. Donald Trump earned his in a note from his doctor.”