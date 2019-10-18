Joe: Thursday One Of The Most Significant News Days | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 18, 2019

 

Between Mick Mulvaney's press briefing, Trump's G-7 announcement and the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, Thursday was a major news day all around. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/18/19.
31 Comments on "Joe: Thursday One Of The Most Significant News Days | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. InformantNet | October 18, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Let’s not forget that all this NEW corruption and criminality by POTUS has totally eclipsed the fact that Trump’s DHS still has hundreds of babies in concentration camps!

  2. Dittzx | October 18, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    General Mad Dawg Mattis: “The only person in the military Trump doesn’t think is overrated is, of course, Colonel Sanders.” 🤔🙄

  3. NO-ORWELLIAN Dystopia | October 18, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Welcome to tRump’s ‘ SCAMERICA’ , this is How the Hustler in chief does his business.

  4. Geraldine Burns | October 18, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    What’s he going to do next for Putin? I’m guessing taking Troops out of Norway or anywhere near Russia’s Border. I hope Intelligence are keeping a close eye on his next move before he gets to do it.

  5. JOKER FACE | October 18, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    *TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY*

  6. Mary Greenfield | October 18, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    If someone slept through yesterday, upon waking and hearing the highlights of yesterday’s news they might be forgiven for thinking they’d been in a coma for several weeks…given how much went down.

  7. MVVpro | October 18, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Trump is the butt of every joke now. So big.

  8. Frank Winkhorst | October 18, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    BREAKING: Moron shoots self in foot. Oh, wait. Old news.

  9. Face Off | October 18, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    *MICKEY MOUSE MULVANEY WILL RESIGN . IT’S ONLY MATTER OF TIME*

  10. golfdude2007 | October 18, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    we have know the term the ‘smoking gun’….NOW I will coin the phrase…the “smoking mulvaney “

  11. no way | October 18, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Thats how the system works right wingers destroy everything the left has to fix it, the right blames the left and the cycle starts over.

  12. NPC AFRO | October 18, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    *WHEN YOU LIE SO MUCH, TELLING THE TRUTH GETS YOU IN TROUBLE*

  13. Mad Hatman | October 18, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    If The GOP doesn’t impeach Trump, then democracy has failed and there are many who won’t live under a dictatorship.

  14. eddie dominguez | October 18, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    The ad sounds like, “this is bacon reimaigined “

  15. Real Patriot | October 18, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    *MULVANEY WAS JUST THE COVFEFE BOY*

  16. Eva Sartorius | October 18, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Trump is moving up his time frame because he knows he will be out of a job soon.

  17. Metal One | October 18, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    If a member of the military was abusing their position and power how would they be dealt with under the UCMJ? should trump as commander in chief be held accountable under the UCMJ too?

  18. hankakah | October 18, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Obama took out Osama Bin Laden, Trump took out America.

  19. Moutton Noir | October 18, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    It is like watching the Fall of the Roman Empire in real time, live on TV.

  20. jpb53ao | October 18, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Also General Mattis: “I earned my spurs on the battlefield. Donald Trump earned his in a note from his doctor.”

