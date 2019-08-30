Joe: Trump Had Contempt For Puerto Rico But Interest In Florida | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 30, 2019

 

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened, and it could hit Florida as a Category 4 storm. Meteorologist Bonnie Schneider has the latest updates, and the panel discusses President Trump's reaction to news Dorian is approaching Florida.
1 Comment on "Joe: Trump Had Contempt For Puerto Rico But Interest In Florida | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Zoey Lowlands | August 30, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    The European model hit Mar a Lago. Again.
    ✌🧡🇳🇱 tip your waiter.

