Wednesday saw a break down in talks between Democratic leadership and the WH after the House passed a resolution opposing Trump’s move to pull U.S. forces from northern Syria. The panel discusses the day and the now-infamous picture of Pelosi and Trump. Aired on 10/17/19.

Joe: Trump Is Now A Parrot Of The Turkish President | Morning Joe | MSNBC