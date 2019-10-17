Joe: Trump Is Now A Parrot Of The Turkish President | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Joe: Trump Is Now A Parrot Of The Turkish President | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 17, 2019

 

Wednesday saw a break down in talks between Democratic leadership and the WH after the House passed a resolution opposing Trump’s move to pull U.S. forces from northern Syria. The panel discusses the day and the now-infamous picture of Pelosi and Trump. Aired on 10/17/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Joe: Trump Is Now A Parrot Of The Turkish President | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

71 Comments on "Joe: Trump Is Now A Parrot Of The Turkish President | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Thomas Faggioni | October 17, 2019 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Trump thinks the presidency comes with a crown and a scepter. In reality what he needs is a pacifier and a rattle. Followed by a blindfold and a cigarette. In between some tar and feathers.

  2. Dittzx | October 17, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    The Orange Donorrhea never will take responsibility for any of his many screw-ups, yet he’s happy to take credit for someone else’s successes. 🤔 🤪

  3. Stasia R | October 17, 2019 at 9:35 AM | Reply

    trump thought this would make Pelosi look bad? that’s how stupid he is!

    • shutup | October 17, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      for all of you’s trying to lecture me you’s are wasting your time , i do not debate with communist hippies

    • THE PHANTOM | October 17, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      @shutup sounds kinda like your mentally crippled leader Trump. Help available.

    • John Swofford | October 17, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @THE PHANTOM I forgot, you have to be gutless too. Notice the jerk deleted his previous comment because he knew he’d stepped in it, just like Trump tweeting.

  4. G T | October 17, 2019 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    Trump Towers Istanbul! Personal business interest over country.

    • Ellie Rigby | October 17, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Yes. There must have been some deal that benefitted him and his corrupt to the core mob family.

    • Tony Mayren | October 17, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @THE PHANTOM You should be so lucky, although it would not surprise me if he ran out on his base and left them, to chew on his contempt for them!

    • DCS Cot | October 17, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Cocoa Liveson ISIS attacked Iraq. We are responsible for Iraq because we defeated Sadam and then built a democracy out of Iraq. When ISIS attacked Iraq the Iraqi army of 30,000 men retreated from 800 ISIS fighters. The Iraqi army stripped off their uniforms and ran away leaving huge piles of ammunition, food, 1600 white Toyota trucks. That was how ISIS got enough weaponry and food to wage war against us. The Kurdish fighters were our only hope to fight ISIS all the way to the Turkish border. Then all of a sudden our soldiers were ordered to let ISIS go so they can make a comeback and attack Iraq again our soldiers were ordered to retreat then stay then retreat then stay and so on and so fourth. It’s not Trump we should blame, this is why republicans can’t be trusted to do military operations. Republicans are no longer following a distinct strategy that makes sense. Trump was given terrible advice and needs to forget about the use of military power. He can still do some domestic policy legislation. Bill Clinton didn’t know anything about war so he focused on domestic problems this administration should go all in on domestic issues.

    • Tony Mayren | October 17, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @Muttley Hang on what about his Orangeness, have you no compassion? Even the Russians wouldn’t pay for a golf course in Antarctica!

    • DCS Cot | October 17, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @DK Durham you might want to clarify your statment. You probably are unaware about this presidents use of a charitable organization. The Clinton foundation was investigated and broke no laws. You can look up the President’s use of his foundation or just focus on the Clintons if that is working for you. I think charitable foundations should be banned it’s to easy to rip off and there are zero consequences.

  5. The Truth1 | October 17, 2019 at 9:40 AM | Reply

    I agree Joe. Stop repeating the insulting lies that Trump spew.

  6. Eli Montoya | October 17, 2019 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    This evil man’s word salad means less than nothing.

    • TheRiggz666 | October 17, 2019 at 10:01 AM | Reply

      i just can’t listen to the orange sob anymore

    • John Jordan | October 17, 2019 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      TheRiggz666 Me either.. I have to either hit ‘Mute’ or change the channel. I wish the major news shows would NOT show him on TV anymore. Maybe just read what he said, but DO NOT give him free air time.

    • househeadericmd Househead | October 17, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      Awesome post!

    • John Swofford | October 17, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      Eli Montoya I disagree. This letter is another example of how totally unfit for office Trump truly is. This letter means the US is in a precarious position as long as we have such an incompetent person sitting in the Oval Office.

  7. Relax Good | October 17, 2019 at 9:44 AM | Reply

    Trump saying someone else needs help? What a disgrace.

  8. MrZimpoppel | October 17, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    It’s so obvious he doesn’t have a clue about what he’s talking about !

    • Show Pigs | October 17, 2019 at 10:19 AM | Reply

      zero prep in front of him. no folders no papers, nothing. probably needs that clean table for doing lines of adderall. sue-wee!

    • Fifer McGee | October 17, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      The letter he wrote said it all, he thought he was twitting, instead of sending an official White House letter. The contents were illiterate and a disgrace to the American people. What kind of education has this man had? He disallows the schools he attended to release his school records. Sounds like we’ve heard this song before for example not releasing his tax forms. Just saying.

    • Bauss | October 17, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      MrZimpoppel ever

    • Topaz fire | October 17, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      More he even really cares,it’s a all about me party for him.

  9. Paul Adlai Dunn | October 17, 2019 at 9:53 AM | Reply

    Its so delusional to say he stopped ISIS when he ignores both the US Military and Kurds who did stop ISIS.

    • John Swofford | October 17, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      The integration of US Special Forces in with the Syrian Kurds began five years ago under President Obama. Trump made no or little changes in the field but now Trump states clearly, “I defeated ISIS.” Can anyone remember another POTUS making such a dubious and egocentric claim?

  10. janusz delondre | October 17, 2019 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    i hope that stumpy’s russian and turdish hotels are worth the destruction of the usa, repugnants!

  11. Political Twinkie | October 17, 2019 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    This image is historic.

  12. Political Twinkie | October 17, 2019 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    For Russia, this becomes a holiday.

  13. Monica Curry | October 17, 2019 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    This pic is even more priceless considering how much Trump despises powerful women.

  14. Laura Meyer | October 17, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    “Not so complicated if you’re smart” Donald Dunning-Kruger Trump.

  15. Burnell Browne | October 17, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    trump is a RAT FINK SUCKER ON A SINKING SHIP.

  16. Giovanni Soave | October 17, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    Every Trump supporter is a threat to world security.

  17. ricky jurecki | October 17, 2019 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Any person who can give this fat clown any respect should get themselves “checked out”.

  18. Shirley Acuff | October 17, 2019 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    Terminal stupidity. Trump has never read an intelligence report.

    • Antony Stringfellow | October 17, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Trump is not capable of reading an intelligence report!

      What have you people done USA?

    • Amy n Vincent Mak | October 17, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Can’t cure stupid. Somebody save us!

    • nathan mckenzie | October 17, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Antony Stringfellow I honestly ask myself that every day

    • Brad Youngs | October 17, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      If there was an actual diagnosis of terminal stupidity, Trump would be dead AF by now. But guess he’ll die eventually and be really, really ,REALLY STUPID all the way up ’til that time, so yes. I guess Terminal Stupidity IS an actual disease and Trump is full blown!

  19. Dog Gonnit | October 17, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    “It’s not too complicated if you’re smart.” Unfortunately trump is far from smart.

  20. The Last Sane American | October 17, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    The only person in that room with a pair of stones was Nancy Pelosi.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.