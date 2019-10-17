Wednesday saw a break down in talks between Democratic leadership and the WH after the House passed a resolution opposing Trump’s move to pull U.S. forces from northern Syria. The panel discusses the day and the now-infamous picture of Pelosi and Trump. Aired on 10/17/19.
Joe: Trump Is Now A Parrot Of The Turkish President | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trump thinks the presidency comes with a crown and a scepter. In reality what he needs is a pacifier and a rattle. Followed by a blindfold and a cigarette. In between some tar and feathers.
@Mario Gonzalez Russian troll
So funny and true AHAAAHAHAAAA
Hillary still thinks she deserves the crown. Sorry Hillary Trump will continue to keep the country great
And, maybe a bonfire?
The Orange Donorrhea never will take responsibility for any of his many screw-ups, yet he’s happy to take credit for someone else’s successes. 🤔 🤪
@Karen From Finasse he is a child in every definition of the word!
His life summed up adequately.
@Lesley Leith Please do.👍
He just deflects and name calls like the little underdeveloped brain, man child he is.. never will he own anything wrong he’s done..he hasn’t evolved enough as a human being in the 7 decades he’s been on this planet.
trump thought this would make Pelosi look bad? that’s how stupid he is!
for all of you’s trying to lecture me you’s are wasting your time , i do not debate with communist hippies
@shutup sounds kinda like your mentally crippled leader Trump. Help available.
@THE PHANTOM I forgot, you have to be gutless too. Notice the jerk deleted his previous comment because he knew he’d stepped in it, just like Trump tweeting.
Trump Towers Istanbul! Personal business interest over country.
Yes. There must have been some deal that benefitted him and his corrupt to the core mob family.
@THE PHANTOM You should be so lucky, although it would not surprise me if he ran out on his base and left them, to chew on his contempt for them!
@Cocoa Liveson ISIS attacked Iraq. We are responsible for Iraq because we defeated Sadam and then built a democracy out of Iraq. When ISIS attacked Iraq the Iraqi army of 30,000 men retreated from 800 ISIS fighters. The Iraqi army stripped off their uniforms and ran away leaving huge piles of ammunition, food, 1600 white Toyota trucks. That was how ISIS got enough weaponry and food to wage war against us. The Kurdish fighters were our only hope to fight ISIS all the way to the Turkish border. Then all of a sudden our soldiers were ordered to let ISIS go so they can make a comeback and attack Iraq again our soldiers were ordered to retreat then stay then retreat then stay and so on and so fourth. It’s not Trump we should blame, this is why republicans can’t be trusted to do military operations. Republicans are no longer following a distinct strategy that makes sense. Trump was given terrible advice and needs to forget about the use of military power. He can still do some domestic policy legislation. Bill Clinton didn’t know anything about war so he focused on domestic problems this administration should go all in on domestic issues.
@Muttley Hang on what about his Orangeness, have you no compassion? Even the Russians wouldn’t pay for a golf course in Antarctica!
@DK Durham you might want to clarify your statment. You probably are unaware about this presidents use of a charitable organization. The Clinton foundation was investigated and broke no laws. You can look up the President’s use of his foundation or just focus on the Clintons if that is working for you. I think charitable foundations should be banned it’s to easy to rip off and there are zero consequences.
I agree Joe. Stop repeating the insulting lies that Trump spew.
Exactly 🎯
This evil man’s word salad means less than nothing.
i just can’t listen to the orange sob anymore
TheRiggz666 Me either.. I have to either hit ‘Mute’ or change the channel. I wish the major news shows would NOT show him on TV anymore. Maybe just read what he said, but DO NOT give him free air time.
Awesome post!
Eli Montoya I disagree. This letter is another example of how totally unfit for office Trump truly is. This letter means the US is in a precarious position as long as we have such an incompetent person sitting in the Oval Office.
Trump saying someone else needs help? What a disgrace.
What do you expect? He is projecting all the time.
Somehow he is right – we all need help, if he would just disappear
He projects exactly what is going on in his head. Easy analysis.
It’s so obvious he doesn’t have a clue about what he’s talking about !
zero prep in front of him. no folders no papers, nothing. probably needs that clean table for doing lines of adderall. sue-wee!
The letter he wrote said it all, he thought he was twitting, instead of sending an official White House letter. The contents were illiterate and a disgrace to the American people. What kind of education has this man had? He disallows the schools he attended to release his school records. Sounds like we’ve heard this song before for example not releasing his tax forms. Just saying.
MrZimpoppel ever
More he even really cares,it’s a all about me party for him.
Its so delusional to say he stopped ISIS when he ignores both the US Military and Kurds who did stop ISIS.
The integration of US Special Forces in with the Syrian Kurds began five years ago under President Obama. Trump made no or little changes in the field but now Trump states clearly, “I defeated ISIS.” Can anyone remember another POTUS making such a dubious and egocentric claim?
i hope that stumpy’s russian and turdish hotels are worth the destruction of the usa, repugnants!
This image is historic.
For Russia, this becomes a holiday.
It is the peeper TAPe
@Lebreda McElroy No, it’s the money Trump owes but I’m certain at least one if not more pp videos from Russia with love.
He is owned by enemy nations. Look at those military men?
This pic is even more priceless considering how much Trump despises powerful women.
Actually he despises women…only Ivanka has his approval. He considers women a commodity who could never reach his heights of intelligence and logic.
Exactly he picks his fights accordingly. Shameless turd.
@Gisa W Slonim love hate there cause he can’t nookie her.
Those Trumpian generals sure look happy, don’t they?
“Not so complicated if you’re smart” Donald Dunning-Kruger Trump.
Explains why he doesn’t get it
😁👍
trump is a RAT FINK SUCKER ON A SINKING SHIP.
And Hillary wasn’t on election night ???
Every Trump supporter is a threat to world security.
Accept that all of the violence comes from the left. Hmmm
@Binks Child of darkness, servant of the Son of Perdition you shall not win. Trump- who comes in stead of Christ- will be cast down into oblivion by virtue of his lies & inequities.
@Binks Hitler won in 1933…….winning does not make you right
Any person who can give this fat clown any respect should get themselves “checked out”.
Or checked in! (lunatic asylum!)
CHECK IN ANIMALISTIC CAVE GOONS 🎃🌪️🏃🏿♀️🏃🏾♀️😵
what is this? do republican see what is happening?
Good one so true.
Terminal stupidity. Trump has never read an intelligence report.
Trump is not capable of reading an intelligence report!
What have you people done USA?
Can’t cure stupid. Somebody save us!
@Antony Stringfellow I honestly ask myself that every day
If there was an actual diagnosis of terminal stupidity, Trump would be dead AF by now. But guess he’ll die eventually and be really, really ,REALLY STUPID all the way up ’til that time, so yes. I guess Terminal Stupidity IS an actual disease and Trump is full blown!
“It’s not too complicated if you’re smart.” Unfortunately trump is far from smart.
Soviet–Afghan War https://g.co/kgs/NLKA4b
Now Putin is WINNING!
The only person in that room with a pair of stones was Nancy Pelosi.