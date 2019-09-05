The president used an apparently doctored National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map in the Oval Office on Wednesday that showed Alabama as in the path of Hurricane Dorian. The panel discusses.

Joe: Trump Will Pass But Residue Of His Lies Will Stick With GOP | Morning Joe | MSNBC