The president used an apparently doctored National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map in the Oval Office on Wednesday that showed Alabama as in the path of Hurricane Dorian. The panel discusses.
Joe: Trump Will Pass But Residue Of His Lies Will Stick With GOP | Morning Joe | MSNBC
It feels pathetic to even say it, but as has been widely broadcast, if he’s doctored a weather report, he’s committed a crime…
It’s so trivial and stupid, but it’s just the normalisation of him lying and breaking laws…
He is so far out of his depth I don’t think he can even see the surface anymore
Simon Few that is the sum total of tRump, trival and stupid.
You should also remember that he IS the president and suppose to be representative of America. If he can’t be trusted with like a frigging weather map how does that reflect on how trustworthy the country AS A WHOLE is?
Word
He can’t be trusted with a sharpie 🤔😂
Yup. I’ve firmly come to believe that to be a Trumper, you must understand the meaning of Spite, and you must exercise it against yourself every day. Trump needs to be introduced to the word Hubris.
Magatards in Alabama, that believe everything Trump says, are currently grabbing their wives/2nd cousins and running for their lives!
I’MPEACH That was mean but so funny I laughed out loud…very loud.
Oh no, lol.
… yeah, Roy Moore is helping with the evacuation of teenage girls…
Transparent Stupidity has been the slogan of republicans for a long time.
President stupid strikes again 🤥😩
He lies and then lies about the lies. Dummy is psycho.
He should have said “He’s not the sharpiest knife in the toolbox”.
Lol. “Sharpiest knife in the drawer”
Amongst spoons
Got to be one of the dumbest things I have ever heard or scene. Trump is a real winner. Give that man a shovel.
Lets not standby and let America vote him back in like we did with Bush jr
So proud of his little sharpie. Like a little child
Just like the gold one he’s used to repeatedly “prove” to a Post reporter that his fingers aren’t short over more than a decade.
Irony. He extends his “storm surge”?! Ridiculous.
What’s funny is that the only person claiming the hurricane would hit Alabama is the same guy saying he doesn’t know who used the sharpie
…and seriously, who else would even care enough to do it?
Sharpest _knife_ in the knife box? Trump isn’t even the sharpest _spoon_ in the knife box.
Impeach, convict and jailed ASAP! REPUBLICAN, you all are digging your own grave.
Not only did he present a doctored map, but it was also admitted the “calls from china” that never happened were lies to stimulate the market.
Both of these things are more crimes this president has committed on TV.
The real question is when is Nancy Pelosi going to do her job.
Does the cone of uncertainty include the President’s head?
Trump is slowly coming apart. The 2 weeks before the G7 were a slice of meltdown. And now this. He thinks everyone else is as lost as he is. A normal person would never have tried that Sharpie trick.
narcissists are so insecure they have to lie to keep that secure fake reality in their minds in check at all costs
OMG. America, please… this has gotta be the most elaborate prank in the history of the universe right?! Right?!? At the end of the presidency you’re all gonna be like ‘gotcha! Of course none of this was real!’
Someone should ask him directly, “Did you draw sharpie on the weather map?” and see if he continues lying or not.
Trumps insanity may be funny now, but I fear it’s all going to end in disaster for America.