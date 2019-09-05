Joe: Trump Will Pass But Residue Of His Lies Will Stick With GOP | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 5, 2019

 

The president used an apparently doctored National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map in the Oval Office on Wednesday that showed Alabama as in the path of Hurricane Dorian. The panel discusses.
32 Comments on "Joe: Trump Will Pass But Residue Of His Lies Will Stick With GOP | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Simon Few | September 5, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    It feels pathetic to even say it, but as has been widely broadcast, if he’s doctored a weather report, he’s committed a crime…

    It’s so trivial and stupid, but it’s just the normalisation of him lying and breaking laws…

    He is so far out of his depth I don’t think he can even see the surface anymore

  2. Anglus | September 5, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    You should also remember that he IS the president and suppose to be representative of America. If he can’t be trusted with like a frigging weather map how does that reflect on how trustworthy the country AS A WHOLE is?

  3. I'MPEACH | September 5, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Magatards in Alabama, that believe everything Trump says, are currently grabbing their wives/2nd cousins and running for their lives!

  4. Jamie H | September 5, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Transparent Stupidity has been the slogan of republicans for a long time.

  5. Windmill cancer survivor ?windmill | September 5, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    President stupid strikes again 🤥😩

  6. mahbub mohamed | September 5, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    He lies and then lies about the lies. Dummy is psycho.

  7. Rurpled | September 5, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    He should have said “He’s not the sharpiest knife in the toolbox”.

  8. Terry Normalcy | September 5, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Got to be one of the dumbest things I have ever heard or scene. Trump is a real winner. Give that man a shovel.

  9. Thomas Craven | September 5, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    Lets not standby and let America vote him back in like we did with Bush jr

  10. judd stoned | September 5, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    So proud of his little sharpie. Like a little child

  11. Darrle Ennis | September 5, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    What’s funny is that the only person claiming the hurricane would hit Alabama is the same guy saying he doesn’t know who used the sharpie

  12. Gary Sinnott | September 5, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Sharpest _knife_ in the knife box? Trump isn’t even the sharpest _spoon_ in the knife box.

  13. PIE C | September 5, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Impeach, convict and jailed ASAP! REPUBLICAN, you all are digging your own grave.

  14. ASMR touch | September 5, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Not only did he present a doctored map, but it was also admitted the “calls from china” that never happened were lies to stimulate the market.

    Both of these things are more crimes this president has committed on TV.

    The real question is when is Nancy Pelosi going to do her job.

  15. Jean Redman-Roberts | September 5, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Does the cone of uncertainty include the President’s head?

  16. 88Gibson LesPaul | September 5, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Trump is slowly coming apart. The 2 weeks before the G7 were a slice of meltdown. And now this. He thinks everyone else is as lost as he is. A normal person would never have tried that Sharpie trick.

  17. mtronix | September 5, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    narcissists are so insecure they have to lie to keep that secure fake reality in their minds in check at all costs

  18. Tsuka 2104 | September 5, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    OMG. America, please… this has gotta be the most elaborate prank in the history of the universe right?! Right?!? At the end of the presidency you’re all gonna be like ‘gotcha! Of course none of this was real!’

  19. gymkhanadog | September 5, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Someone should ask him directly, “Did you draw sharpie on the weather map?” and see if he continues lying or not.

  20. Des Doyle | September 5, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Trumps insanity may be funny now, but I fear it’s all going to end in disaster for America.

