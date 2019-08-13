The Trump administration introduced a new rule Monday making it harder for low-income, legal immigrants who receive food stamps or other forms of taxpayer-funded assistance to stay in the country legally. The panel discusses.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Joe: Trump's New Immigration Rule A Slippery Slope | Morning Joe | MSNBC
If America keeps going down this path, eventually it will be illegal to be poor.
Or have private insurance as if the line for immigrants is even public aide. People used to walk in with clothes on there back and willingness to work. Don’t think a lot on boats had brand name clothes.
This not going to stop with people of color or immigrants, maybe handicapped people are next
@joe mazamutto Yup and if he is reelected in 2020 after he is done with immigrants and liberals he will finally go after his poor supporters, unfortunately they are to stupid to understand any of this.
we have enough poor and home less people to take care of now. This nation is not he welfare state of the world.
@brian gardner I’m not going to argue with an ignorant person like you
Civil liberties groups are warning of a major threat to online freedoms and First Amendment rights if a leaked draft of a Trump administration edict—dubbed by critics as a “Censor the Internet” executive order that would give powerful federal agencies far-reaching powers to pick and choose which kind of Internet material is and is not acceptable—is allowed to go into effect.
Richest nation in the world… Corporations literally get a tax break for employing people on welfare. I Wonder why they pay people minimum wage.
100% spot on.
So if a Cartel boss wants in cause he has money Trump is good with that. You need to sell the statue of liberty because Americas values no longer stand for what is written on it
Trump’s good friend the other sexual predator did he get his casino in Macau? Steve Wynn.
Welcome to the Fascist States of America – where the government of the people is by the rich and for the rich!
Start with Melania maybe?
Her racist behind certainly adds no value to the country.
Send her back please.
@TCt83067695 Trump already threw the box away.
@TCt83067695 AND HER PARENTS
Didn’t TRUMP buy her a ‘genius’ green card so she could get into the states and then bring her old parents over ? lol … so dirty.
*I still think Melania is a plant by Papa Putin, but thats just my gut telling me that. So it’s got to be true.*
@John Swofford lmao.
Even US Citizens would not pass these “tests” that are being put in place.
Hey just because you’re dirt poor doesn’t mean you can’t afford everything, including the things we make too expensive for you to afford since the policies around them favor the rich. That’s how being poor, works right? You have tons of money to afford things and you’re just not doing it? I love how in touch these guys are with things.
If they do this , then who is next ? Black people who ancestry is slavery ?They want to force the poor to work in fields like they used to. I believe they want to enslave black people again and force you to work for little pay. They consider that making America great again.
That who is next to go.
If only you had to support the person instead of the taxpayers
Hmmm.. the biggest USERS OF FOODSTAMPS WELFARE ATE WHITES AND HASIDIC JEWS……..IMMIGRANTS DONT USE THIS AS THEY SEE IT AS SHAMEFUL…WTF
VOTE Blue!! The gop is un-american
How can you say that? What could be more American than taking NRA money that was funneled here from Russia with love? Moscow Mitch needs those rubles for his reelection because he so unpopular in Kentucky.
Its un American to depend on the government
@Trumprules Clintondrools … only when you’re an inbred snowflake trumper…
@Trumprules Clintondrools Try to tell that lie to the millions of Seniors who support Trump but depend on Social Security and Medicare to stay alive. Who are you to tell us what is American or not? Considering the poor quality of your comment, I’d say you are clueless.
I’m just glad elections are coming up
@Wilson but he’s president. Everyone needs to understand. All these people need to be voted out. Not just Trump. The Senate is more important actually.
@Wilson legal immigrants, not illegal immigrants
Wilson hilter was Jewish but that didn’t stop him from doing anything.
@John Swofford Bernie was asked to leave the hippy commune for being lazy
@Trumprules Clintondrools … Melania is an illegal and Barron’s an anchor baby….
This not going to stop at immigrants or people of color. Who is next? The handicapped people? People with brain disabilities? Looks a lot like Hitler
How many US citizens do you think will line up to fill the low paying jobs illegals will leave behind?
Most of those jobs don’t include any benefits at all!!!
does anyone remember in 2008 G.M. took BIG bailout money .!! Just more welfare!
yeah I remember 08 , it wasn’t GM that got the bail out it was DODGE , FORD was asked how they were doing , they said ” holding on not in need of help ” GM asked for aid but were refused they had to come up with their own game plan for getting away from bankruptcy
Republicans do love socialism. Its called corporate welfare.
When private corporations are bailed out by taxpayers that isnt socialism, it’s fascism.
does this apply to all the uneducated russians who speak no english but who are involved in crimes of all types
#45 married 2 immigrants. His father was an immigrant. Melania’s parents are immigrants. This guy is a cocktail of stupid/racist/pathetic with a hypocrisy chaser..
Good luck with all those fine Russian and Chinese mobsters 👍🏾
In summary, the Republicans want keep the nation white.
Why is it the employee is responsible for not being “self sufficient” but not the employer for failing to provide them with a living wage? Eat the Rich
Feed to the rich to the poor, no more hungry people! GENIUS! Let them eat cake (filled people.)
Stop Trump bringing in immigrants to work at Mar de Lago and other parts of the Trump world. He is a hypocrite.
*The AmeriKKKan Empire where the RICH rule the POOR and GUNS are more important than Education or Healthcare.*