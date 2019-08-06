The Morning Joe panel discusses the lack of Republican response to the latest tragic shootings and what will encourage Donald Trump to change his anti-immigrant rhetoric.
Joe: US Must Show Donald Trump White Supremacy A Dead-End Road | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Even when speaking words of comfort and grief, Trump looks like his suit was made of barb wire, like these words are physically hurting him.
What an awful human being he is.
@tOm the bOmb I see that you’ve ignored the fact that Trump was, in fact, intentionally conflating all refugees and immigrants at the Southern border with heinous criminals, as you seemingly are doing.
Jebus, but I am a Russky Troll and I don’t support any “reich wing hate”. I just tell like it is. Most hate comes from CNN and MSNBC these days.
@NDFOOTBALL I can tell, you’re a real loser! trump’s misleading you, ding-a-ling…
Number of American deaths
in Afghanistan this year 14
Number of American deaths this year In America due to mass shootings 255
Let that sink in for a moment.
Gun violence in America has become a national security emergency. In just the past week, at least 36 people lost their lives and 50 more were wounded across four separate mass shooting incidents. If 36 American soldiers had been killed in combat in just one week in Afghanistan, there would be he// to pay. The American people would be demanding answers, and Generals and other field grade officers would be fired from their commands. No other country has even half the number of gun deaths as the US.
Radicalization and white nationalism and supremacy are on the rise in this country – and many of the most recent mass shootings have been fueled by violent, racist rhetoric. And indeed, Trump’s own racist rhetoric fuels and exacerbates this dynamic.
Steele: The Dayton shooter was a commie & Warren supporter, you should look it up, but the cognitive dissonance could prove fatal.
You don’t care the high crime rates in black communities. you only care what sells your agenda, so STFU.
@YouTube God no, it’s the opposite.
@D. Bates Maybe you should go and take another look.
Trump has now successfully turned us against each other in the most violent way. Putin is winning.
Soy boy?
Nope. Obama did that. You’re just too stupid to realize it. Obama is why we have Trump.
One could argue the opposite. All he did was crassly win an election, and the backlash from the media is what is turning people against each other.
What’s the difference between Trump and Obama?
Obama has something that Trump will never have… CLASS.
Class is something that Trump will never have…
There are FAR more differences than that: Obama is intelligent, speaks well, UNDERSTANDS what the office he was elected to entails, has empathy, is genuine, is honest, etc etc etc
Trump was born here.
Tim Yatcak, that is questionable. Especially the empathy part. The fact that he did almost nothing as an 8-year president, speaks for itself.
The GOP did nothing after white children were killed in the sandy hook massacre, what makes you think they will do anything for minorities getting killed at Walmarts.🤔
@RM What else is in the bill? You support stupidity. By the way the race card is worn out.
@Kathleen You know his social media was discovered right?
@YouTube God Sure: he always does the double talk, but the huge bulk of what he says is inflammatory and eggs people on to violence. How many mass shootings done by his supporters? That is the only thing he is great at: provoking mass shooters and white supremacists to act.
Going from President Obama to Trump is like having an intelligent, inspiring , and morally decent person as your parent, and then waking up one morning to find that he’s gone, and your new parent is an enraged orangutan high on bath salts.
@NDFOOTBALL
trump day #929 and still no congressional republican will create a piece of legislation regarding the border
if congressional republicans refuse to support the trump agenda, why should Americans?
@Fred Davis Very dumb
Trump used an EO to undo an Obama era regulations that were written expressly to keep guns out of the hand of the mentally unstable.
It was one of the 1st things Trump dissolved, when he became President….https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VPn0zBofE2k
I’ve said for decades that limiting the size of the assault style rifle’s magazines to five rounds would at least lessen the carnage. In Dayton, 41 rounds were fired in less than 30 seconds. The only “sport” in a 30 round magazine is murder.
So true i agree? I live in an apartment and i wanted a shotgun with pistol grip…but at the gun ranges in my area u have to have a stock on it.why bother to get a gun i cant shoot and practice with it. I speak for me only i dont need or want an ar 15 or an assault rifle.i just dont know why people think they need that style of weaponry as a civilian?
Obama still the smartest and most upstanding man in the room
@Helga Buttercup …you are either an ignorant-assed foreigner or an illiterate inbred hillbilly… go back and learn some English spelling and grammar….
Obama still the smartest and most upstanding man in the room
That is why Trump hates him so much.
yes
I’m glad they keep playing the Trump rally clip. Every time Trump or the GOP try to excuse Trump we have this clip as a response.
Well, they will dismiss for any number of reasons… GOP opened a can of worms…. I guess that is what feeds the swamp creatures they brought to DC.
The reality is, the Republicans have a hundred times more videos illustrating liberal insanities
@Barry Sutton … it’s just “insanity” to those inbred snowflake bigots…
Trump called out the “panhandle” in his May 8th rally this year…he gave the shooter permission to target an American city. Trump identifies another US city Baltimore as ” rat infested” and a place “no human..” would want to live in.Implying that the inhabitants are less than humans….invaders with diseases trying to take over his country,his bases’ country…rabid massmurdering traitor Trump…let’s call it what it is
@Jonathan Schell “their”
stop talking and lock him and all his crony’s up
If Putin himself had chosen Trump to try and weaken the USA, he couldn’t have found a more willing accomplice.
you nailed it!
He did! Putin hand picked his puppet long before Trump ran for president.
Trump’s white national rhetoric is CAUSING these violent attacks…. That can’t be said for previous presidents…..
Bruce Bryant Who did you vote for in 2016?
Unknown User None of your business who he voted for. People being mass murdered in the streets is not politics.
Trump’s seeds of hate have taken root. America is in trouble.
Can you show me one example of hate?
Cuckoo
@YouTube God he cannot. probably show you a don lemon video. ha ha ha
@Jay Zenitram but i can show you this…………..REMEMBER WHEN MAXINE WATERS TOLD HER FOLLOWERS TO CONFRONT THE GOP. GO TO THE RESTAURANTS WHERE THEY WERE EATING DINNER,. GO TO THEIR HOUSES. https://twitter.com/BenGoldey/status/1158562980629536768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1158562980629536768&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailywire.com%2Fnews%2F50274%2Ffar-left-protesters-mcconnells-home-just-stab-ryan-saavedra
If they don’t want traitor trump in El Paso then he will be there, all the trumps show up to where they are not invited nor wanted.
LIKE THE WHITE HOUSE………
Yep that’s true
Why you ignoring the Dayton shooter?
@YouTube God trump ignored the Dayton shooter, he even thought the shooting happened in Toledo
I don’t care if he changes he needs to go away, far far away,or to jail!
One of my Latino co-workers who has been supporting tRUMP since he voted for him has finally jumped off the tRUMP train. I asked him what finally changed his mind and he replied, “all the daily drama”. Looks like “trump fatigue” finally got to him!
He’s stupid that friend of yours.
Words from a real president! Gah, I miss Obama.
You mean you miss his picture with other women?
OBAMA THE GREAT… Still My President Barack Obama ☺
With him, the black communities got worse and worse.
@William Lee : Yeah, that’s what your LYING IN CHIEF King Dotard wants you to think… Turs out you were CONNED… First you IDIOTS are paying for the WALL… Second, where’s your cheaper BETTER Healthcare plan TRUMPCARE?… You got instead a 1.5Trillion money grabbing TAX CUT for the Rich… And now your beloved Bone Spurs Vietnam Draft Dodger Donald Trump is cooking another Republican WAR with IRAN… But don’t let the FACTS get in the way of your BS. 😉
73-year-old men do not change.
The hater-in-chief is going to hate.
Bernie has been the same since fighting for women’s rights as a mayoral candidate in 1972 Vermont
@MIchael Rigby so what’s your point?