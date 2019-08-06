Joe: US Must Show Donald Trump White Supremacy A Dead-End Road | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 6, 2019

August 6, 2019

 

The Morning Joe panel discusses the lack of Republican response to the latest tragic shootings and what will encourage Donald Trump to change his anti-immigrant rhetoric.
Joe: US Must Show Donald Trump White Supremacy A Dead-End Road | Morning Joe | MSNBC

66 Comments on "Joe: US Must Show Donald Trump White Supremacy A Dead-End Road | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Wolfgang Walk | August 6, 2019 at 9:58 AM | Reply

    Even when speaking words of comfort and grief, Trump looks like his suit was made of barb wire, like these words are physically hurting him.
    What an awful human being he is.

    • Grif Torres | August 6, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      @tOm the bOmb I see that you’ve ignored the fact that Trump was, in fact, intentionally conflating all refugees and immigrants at the Southern border with heinous criminals, as you seemingly are doing.

    • Dearly Diane | August 6, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      Jebus, but I am a Russky Troll and I don’t support any “reich wing hate”. I just tell like it is. Most hate comes from CNN and MSNBC these days.

    • Dee Davis | August 6, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @NDFOOTBALL I can tell, you’re a real loser! trump’s misleading you, ding-a-ling…

  2. David J | August 6, 2019 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    Number of American deaths
    in Afghanistan this year  14

    Number of American deaths this year In America due to mass shootings 255
    Let that sink in for a moment.

    Gun violence in America has become a national security emergency.  In just the past week, at least 36 people lost their lives and 50 more were wounded across four separate mass shooting incidents. If 36 American soldiers had been killed in combat in just one week in Afghanistan, there would be he// to pay. The American people would be demanding answers, and Generals and other field grade officers would be fired from their commands. No other country has even half the number of gun deaths as the US.

    Radicalization and white nationalism and supremacy are on the rise in this country – and many of the most recent mass shootings have been fueled by violent, racist rhetoric.  And indeed, Trump’s own racist rhetoric fuels and exacerbates this dynamic.

  3. Bruce Bryant | August 6, 2019 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    Trump has now successfully turned us against each other in the most violent way. Putin is winning.

  4. dennisw64 | August 6, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    What’s the difference between Trump and Obama?
    Obama has something that Trump will never have… CLASS.
    Class is something that Trump will never have…

    • Tim Yatcak | August 6, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      There are FAR more differences than that: Obama is intelligent, speaks well, UNDERSTANDS what the office he was elected to entails, has empathy, is genuine, is honest, etc etc etc

    • RunDCM | August 6, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Trump was born here.

    • Dearly Diane | August 6, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Tim Yatcak, that is questionable. Especially the empathy part. The fact that he did almost nothing as an 8-year president, speaks for itself.

  5. Dang Shame | August 6, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    The GOP did nothing after white children were killed in the sandy hook massacre, what makes you think they will do anything for minorities getting killed at Walmarts.🤔

    • Shemp Howard | August 6, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @RM What else is in the bill? You support stupidity. By the way the race card is worn out.

    • YouTube God | August 6, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @Kathleen You know his social media was discovered right?

    • ladianamc | August 6, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @YouTube God Sure: he always does the double talk, but the huge bulk of what he says is inflammatory and eggs people on to violence. How many mass shootings done by his supporters? That is the only thing he is great at: provoking mass shooters and white supremacists to act.

  6. David J | August 6, 2019 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    Going from President Obama to Trump is like having an intelligent, inspiring , and morally decent person as your parent, and then waking up one morning to find that he’s gone, and your new parent is an enraged orangutan high on bath salts.

    • Daryl Leckt | August 6, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      @NDFOOTBALL
      trump day #929 and still no congressional republican will create a piece of legislation regarding the border
      if congressional republicans refuse to support the trump agenda, why should Americans?

    • chillchi | August 6, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      @Fred Davis Very dumb

  7. Bruce Bryant | August 6, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    Trump used an EO to undo an Obama era regulations that were written expressly to keep guns out of the hand of the mentally unstable.

  8. Bruce Bryant | August 6, 2019 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    I’ve said for decades that limiting the size of the assault style rifle’s magazines to five rounds would at least lessen the carnage. In Dayton, 41 rounds were fired in less than 30 seconds. The only “sport” in a 30 round magazine is murder.

    • JR ALFREIN | August 6, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

      So true i agree? I live in an apartment and i wanted a shotgun with pistol grip…but at the gun ranges in my area u have to have a stock on it.why bother to get a gun i cant shoot and practice with it. I speak for me only i dont need or want an ar 15 or an assault rifle.i just dont know why people think they need that style of weaponry as a civilian?

  9. Derrick Moyer | August 6, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    Obama still the smartest and most upstanding man in the room

  10. Wendy Pastore | August 6, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    I’m glad they keep playing the Trump rally clip. Every time Trump or the GOP try to excuse Trump we have this clip as a response.

    • ladianamc | August 6, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      Well, they will dismiss for any number of reasons… GOP opened a can of worms…. I guess that is what feeds the swamp creatures they brought to DC.

    • Barry Sutton | August 6, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      The reality is, the Republicans have a hundred times more videos illustrating liberal insanities

    • yellow dog | August 6, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Barry Sutton … it’s just “insanity” to those inbred snowflake bigots…

    • MIchael Rigby | August 6, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Trump called out the “panhandle” in his May 8th rally this year…he gave the shooter permission to target an American city. Trump identifies another US city Baltimore as ” rat infested” and a place “no human..” would want to live in.Implying that the inhabitants are less than humans….invaders with diseases trying to take over his country,his bases’ country…rabid massmurdering traitor Trump…let’s call it what it is

    • Perry Walton | August 6, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @Jonathan Schell “their”

  11. Geo H | August 6, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    stop talking and lock him and all his crony’s up

  12. Bruce Bryant | August 6, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    If Putin himself had chosen Trump to try and weaken the USA, he couldn’t have found a more willing accomplice.

  13. Bruce Bryant | August 6, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    Trump’s white national rhetoric is CAUSING these violent attacks…. That can’t be said for previous presidents…..

  14. Giovanni Soave | August 6, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    Trump’s seeds of hate have taken root. America is in trouble.

  15. Judy | August 6, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    If they don’t want traitor trump in El Paso then he will be there, all the trumps show up to where they are not invited nor wanted.

  16. Freda Langston | August 6, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    I don’t care if he changes he needs to go away, far far away,or to jail!

  17. Karl Toenjes | August 6, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    One of my Latino co-workers who has been supporting tRUMP since he voted for him has finally jumped off the tRUMP train. I asked him what finally changed his mind and he replied, “all the daily drama”. Looks like “trump fatigue” finally got to him!

  18. Nick Foote | August 6, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Words from a real president! Gah, I miss Obama.

  19. M. Rodrigo Lemus | August 6, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    OBAMA THE GREAT… Still My President Barack Obama ☺

    • William Lee | August 6, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      With him, the black communities got worse and worse.

    • M. Rodrigo Lemus | August 6, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @William Lee : Yeah, that’s what your LYING IN CHIEF King Dotard wants you to think… Turs out you were CONNED… First you IDIOTS are paying for the WALL… Second, where’s your cheaper BETTER Healthcare plan TRUMPCARE?… You got instead a 1.5Trillion money grabbing TAX CUT for the Rich… And now your beloved Bone Spurs Vietnam Draft Dodger Donald Trump is cooking another Republican WAR with IRAN… But don’t let the FACTS get in the way of your BS. 😉

  20. Doug E | August 6, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    73-year-old men do not change.

    The hater-in-chief is going to hate.

