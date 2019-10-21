On Sunday, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said in an interview he did not admit quid pro quo with U.S. aid to Ukraine, despite saying 'we do that all the time' when asked about a possible quid pro quo. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/21/19.
Joe: We Heard Mick Mulvaney The First Time | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Sick of these lying eyes that surround Trump.
These jerks should all come clean and take their medicine.
Falling for Trump is just a waste, he will just step on you like he has all the others before you.
Hopefully over time you will gain your soul back once you find your backbone.
There’s no low that is too low for this administration. Why would they care when they don’t face any consequences?
Trump could say one thing and then take it back in the next hour and people don’t bat an eyelash at his contradictions. Now, the entire administration is following that lead and the DOJ is “investigating” conspiracy theories in order to give Trump political fodder.
Waking Ray — there ARE consequences. Trump affirms it every time he “projects” (externalizesdisowns). When he said that Pelosy had a meltdown, he was affirming his own reaction. When he said that Adam Shif should resign in disgrace, it was his own deep shame that he is damaging our country and should resign, but he also knows it would be in disgrace.
Sometimes we can’t see the consequences on the outside, but beyond a doubt, Trump is a tortured man on the inside.
They do it cause their base continues to support these WH assh-les. Remove them and put them in jail. See how this fixes things.
The Swamp: Moscow Mitch, Pompeo, Mnuchin, Mulvaney, Kevin McCarthy, Pence…
What a gift this Mick Mcliar has turned out to be
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
“Hopefully people listen this time”
Wow Micky you’re an 🍑. We heard your confession the first time.
If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.
Oh Mickey you so lying, you still lying it blows my mind, Hey Mickey… Hey Mickey…
‘There were three reasons’ then ‘Hopefully people will listen this time’ then ‘There were two reasons’
It’s the American people’s fault for not listening to the lie correctly
So when he said “we do it all the time…get over it” and when he repeated himself after reporters asked him to clarify, that was all liberal media spin?
Dude had a real life breakdown on camera and accidentally told the truth. That’s all
By his feminine hand gesture, perhaps he’s going through menopause, lol.
Mulvaney: There was a quid pro quo
Also Mulvaney: There was no quid pro quo
You don’t have to say the words “Quid Pro Quo” to be a Quid Pro Quo…If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck.
Just imagine if Obama’s Chief of Staff did this, yeah?
I’m going with option C – they are all stupid
Those Political Bed Bugs at Doral sure would bite.
These sycophants will have to flee to South America with new identities when this is over . lol
Definition of Gaffe. When a politician accidentally tells the truth.
If Simon broke from Alvin and Theodore and was granted his wish to be a real boy.
*THIS WH ADMINISTRATION IS BIG JOKE* 👌
Historic times. A US administration descends to the level of a corrupt third world banana republic.
That “Get Over It” shirt should be rebranded “Comb Over It”
He doesn’t just need Harry Potter glasses, he needs to find the invisibility cloak.