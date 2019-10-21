On Sunday, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said in an interview he did not admit quid pro quo with U.S. aid to Ukraine, despite saying 'we do that all the time' when asked about a possible quid pro quo. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/21/19.

Joe: We Heard Mick Mulvaney The First Time | Morning Joe | MSNBC