Retired US Navy Adm. William McRaven, a Navy SEAL who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, writes that the US is under attack from the president. The panel discusses McRaven's new column and the continued fallout of the president's Syria pullout. Aired on 10/18/19.

Joe: We Will Pay For Syria Decision For Years To Come | Morning Joe | MSNBC