Retired US Navy Adm. William McRaven, a Navy SEAL who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, writes that the US is under attack from the president. The panel discusses McRaven's new column and the continued fallout of the president's Syria pullout. Aired on 10/18/19.
Joe: We Will Pay For Syria Decision For Years To Come | Morning Joe | MSNBC
VOTE Blue!!
i nothing else than to keep the republicans in line. we need to make sure not to reward bad behavior from anyone.
Yes! Vote Blue No Matter Who 🌊🌊🌊
Trump to world leaders at the G-7 (or G-8 if he has Putin’s way) : “Good night….don’t let the bedbugs bite”.
My predictions:
By June 2020 Trump will be removed from office, and the G7 will be in danger of becoming the G6 due to his insane behavior and our inadequate response to it. He should’ve been impeached and removed by now.
Lol.
lol. that’s good.
Don’t you mean the G6+1? MuriKKKa is on its own.
even if Trump DIES we will still talk about him because 👉damage done
concerning the America’s allies ,climate change ,accountability ..etc
Turkey has broken the greatest chump deal already, his abettors will be so proud of the chosen one!
Let’s try our best to forget this pos who’s president right now!!
How stupid are republicans, belive dump instead of science, logic, news, media ..GOP it#s a sect?
When he dies Republican’s make him STAR how good he was ,,,,,,,,Please people vote BLUE!!!!!
Mika is right. Trump is the same immoral bully-coward he’s always been. Now, he gets to take us down with him and millions of Americans are being fed lies and disinformation so nothing will be done.
The problem is, you have millions of people across this country who knew absolutely nothing about this lunatic and helped place him in this position. I’ve never seen a cult like following who blindly continues to support someone who lies straight to their face. As long as he blames the “other” for their problems, this will continue. Thus far in my lifetime, putting Trump in this position will be a huge stain on this country that will never be forgotten and so many people will suffer because of this.
50 years after trump, if america still exists, the question that historians will be asking is why donald trump was allowed to continue in office for as long as he was.
the scrutiny will be on why his behavior was condoned for so long, who allowed it to continue, and how to prevent anything like trump from happening again.
but its not too early to go ahead and start thinking about those questions right now, really.
Yup. Anthropologists start your study. Why?
Well put
Hopefully when Trump is gone we will pass laws that will keep something like this happening again such as anyone running for any public office must pass a background check we have far too many people in office that are criminals
I think America and the world should boycott all his properties , make his guests and owners of their condos, lose money over time. Let’s boycott his properties all the way till 2020 or until he’s impeached.
YES!!!!!
We don’t go to his propertys anyway. Only the rich does.
@Lorna SinAmin washington Exactly, only the rich and foreigners do, they don’t even hire locals, but have a lot of foreigners working in them. Make it so that it’s uncomfortable for the rich driving up in their limos to have to go through boycotts coming and going. I think eventually they will figure out it’s not worth the trouble. Hey, got a day off, why not let’s all go down and show him our lack of support for his hotels, and our moral support for the boycotters.
Stupefying how much damage one person can do to country and world in three short years. Something is wrong with a system that allows that.
@Marc Oliver One of the biggest flaws in the system is that a single majority can completely ignore the rest of the senate/house. Gerrymandering, corporate campaign financing, the electoral college and said single majority getting to pack courts however it wishes would be the next four biggest and easily fixed flaws I can think of.
Yeah that something wrong is called the Republican majority!
Obama took out Bin Laden…Trump took out America!
Special Operations took out Bin Laden, don’t get it twisted.
@Chad Pulaloma Obama was the Commander in Chief at the time Bin Laden was taken out just as Trump is the Commander in Chief when Turkey murdered the Kurds with Trump’s permission. Don’t get it twisted. We don’t want to have to untwist it again for you. But we can, do no doubt it. We can.
@Chad Pulaloma Guess who Trump has these Turkish forces attacking…our US SPECIAL OPS!!
Marco wants Florida to make the cash! That’s the only reason why he applauded!!!
All the GOP are sick and Money hungry they don’t care the people sorry
Spanky will host the G7 at his resort… no charge for the bed-bugs.
This is exactly what happens when you make a crooked sales man as your president!!!
Well said ! donald selling ” Snake Oil “
“Constitutional” republicans DON’T exist. They ALL lied. Surprise, surprise. (I didn’t mean to write a poem but I guess I did.)
The media needs to stop saying that he gave the deal to his property…he gave the deal to himself. Self-dealing is against the law for a president. The Constitution says so. It’s NOT that hard to understand.
So sorry for USA that this man should put USA in such a situation.
God bless USA .
“President’s heinous behavior” Yup.
Don’t be silly Joe, the people at Trump’s rallies have no interest in knowing what the “facts” are!
When the honor goes out in the military, all else is already lost.
He is sooooo tacky. He’s the trailer trash of the 1%.
It just blows my mind how many stupid people believe and support him. …It’s CRAZY.🤯
No one offered me a penny to attend Trump rallies. Just more lies