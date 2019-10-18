Joe: We Will Pay For Syria Decision For Years To Come | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 18, 2019

 

Retired US Navy Adm. William McRaven, a Navy SEAL who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, writes that the US is under attack from the president. The panel discusses McRaven's new column and the continued fallout of the president's Syria pullout. Aired on 10/18/19.
44 Comments on "Joe: We Will Pay For Syria Decision For Years To Come | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. John O | October 18, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    VOTE Blue!!

  2. I'MPEACH | October 18, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Trump to world leaders at the G-7 (or G-8 if he has Putin’s way) : “Good night….don’t let the bedbugs bite”.

  3. VAGA Official TV | October 18, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    even if Trump DIES we will still talk about him because 👉damage done
    concerning the America’s allies ,climate change ,accountability ..etc

  4. A Shipper | October 18, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Mika is right. Trump is the same immoral bully-coward he’s always been. Now, he gets to take us down with him and millions of Americans are being fed lies and disinformation so nothing will be done.

    • PhoenixCat | October 18, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      The problem is, you have millions of people across this country who knew absolutely nothing about this lunatic and helped place him in this position. I’ve never seen a cult like following who blindly continues to support someone who lies straight to their face. As long as he blames the “other” for their problems, this will continue. Thus far in my lifetime, putting Trump in this position will be a huge stain on this country that will never be forgotten and so many people will suffer because of this.

  5. Flashy Paws | October 18, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    50 years after trump, if america still exists, the question that historians will be asking is why donald trump was allowed to continue in office for as long as he was.
    the scrutiny will be on why his behavior was condoned for so long, who allowed it to continue, and how to prevent anything like trump from happening again.
    but its not too early to go ahead and start thinking about those questions right now, really.

  6. hankakah | October 18, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    I think America and the world should boycott all his properties , make his guests and owners of their condos, lose money over time. Let’s boycott his properties all the way till 2020 or until he’s impeached.

    • Sophia Lewis | October 18, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      YES!!!!!

    • Lorna SinAmin washington | October 18, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      We don’t go to his propertys anyway. Only the rich does.

    • hankakah | October 18, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Lorna SinAmin washington Exactly, only the rich and foreigners do, they don’t even hire locals, but have a lot of foreigners working in them. Make it so that it’s uncomfortable for the rich driving up in their limos to have to go through boycotts coming and going. I think eventually they will figure out it’s not worth the trouble. Hey, got a day off, why not let’s all go down and show him our lack of support for his hotels, and our moral support for the boycotters.

  7. Ely Pevets | October 18, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Stupefying how much damage one person can do to country and world in three short years. Something is wrong with a system that allows that.

    • Teardown Dan | October 18, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Marc Oliver One of the biggest flaws in the system is that a single majority can completely ignore the rest of the senate/house. Gerrymandering, corporate campaign financing, the electoral college and said single majority getting to pack courts however it wishes would be the next four biggest and easily fixed flaws I can think of.

    • Lorna SinAmin washington | October 18, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Yeah that something wrong is called the Republican majority!

  8. hankakah | October 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Obama took out Bin Laden…Trump took out America!

    • Chad Pulaloma | October 18, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Special Operations took out Bin Laden, don’t get it twisted.

    • 88Gibson LesPaul | October 18, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Chad Pulaloma Obama was the Commander in Chief at the time Bin Laden was taken out just as Trump is the Commander in Chief when Turkey murdered the Kurds with Trump’s permission. Don’t get it twisted. We don’t want to have to untwist it again for you. But we can, do no doubt it. We can.

    • hankakah | October 18, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Chad Pulaloma Guess who Trump has these Turkish forces attacking…our US SPECIAL OPS!!

  9. Chris | October 18, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Marco wants Florida to make the cash! That’s the only reason why he applauded!!!

  10. Dennis Leduc | October 18, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Spanky will host the G7 at his resort… no charge for the bed-bugs.

  11. tomite2001 | October 18, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    This is exactly what happens when you make a crooked sales man as your president!!!

  12. Doc Lewis | October 18, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    “Constitutional” republicans DON’T exist. They ALL lied. Surprise, surprise. (I didn’t mean to write a poem but I guess I did.)

  13. Doc Lewis | October 18, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    The media needs to stop saying that he gave the deal to his property…he gave the deal to himself. Self-dealing is against the law for a president. The Constitution says so. It’s NOT that hard to understand.

  14. Richen Richen | October 18, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    So sorry for USA that this man should put USA in such a situation.
    God bless USA .

  15. Sociable Graces | October 18, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    “President’s heinous behavior” Yup.

  16. Herb Nichols | October 18, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Don’t be silly Joe, the people at Trump’s rallies have no interest in knowing what the “facts” are!

  17. Daynelis Hechavarria | October 18, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    When the honor goes out in the military, all else is already lost.

  18. toxman99 | October 18, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    He is sooooo tacky. He’s the trailer trash of the 1%.

  19. The13thPhantom | October 18, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    It just blows my mind how many stupid people believe and support him. …It’s CRAZY.🤯

  20. dems r Traitors | October 18, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    No one offered me a penny to attend Trump rallies. Just more lies

