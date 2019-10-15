In an interview with ABC News, Hunter Biden, the son of former VP Joe Biden, said he didn't make an 'ethical lapse' working in Ukraine and China. The Morning Joe panel weighs in on Hunter's interview and how Joe Biden has handled Trump's public remarks. Aired on 10/15/19.
Joe: Why Has It Taken Joe Biden So Long To Punch Back? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
When you hear children benefiting from nepotism and shady government deals I’d be bringing up Ivanka all day long.
Daniel Koza where’s the nepotism moron.
jeck jeck name should be jerk jerk. Trump troll trash
Moscow Mitch no
Peggy Warner but they refuse to. Hunters been in this business for years and years. He’s an investment expert. But, no. They refuse to look and the trump trash kids.
And Kushner with his dual citizenship with Israel.
…Because Trump usually hangs himself, we don’t need to step in and do it for him.
Exactly.
Hunter Biden sounds normal to me, btw…
Short answer…why give credence to a bunch of political hacks who stayed too long at their own party …..fuckem
This is the most out of touch newcast I have ever heard. Are they really sticking up for corrupt nepotism?
Of course they are, Mika has her position because of her last name, and so does that geezer Geist, Ignatius and many more.
I WOULD BRING UP TRUMPS 2 SONS…DUMMER AND DUMMER!!
I expect that to happen at the debate tonight.
Thank you Hunter Biden. You just gave your father alot to throw at Trump about his corrupt kids who continue to benefit from the Presidency.
Ever heard of the saying “Don’t wrestle with a pig in the mud . You get dirty and besides the pig likes it
I think Joe Biden is responding appropriately
Tseleng Botlhole
That actually sounds like something Joe Biden would say. 😀
OOOPPPSSS!!! DUMB AND DUMBER!!!
Does Joe ever let Mika speak a full sentence? As a couple of tv personalities they are, she, the dutiful wife and, he, the bossy yelling boss!
octavio boris no he rarely allows her to have a complete thought. When her father passed she came back and the show gave her like 5-10 minute block to say what she wanted about the loss of her father. He was a big name in politics and I believe he worked for the White House during his career. It’s the only time I can remember he didn’t cut her off, that was a couple of years ago now.
Joe doesn’t let anyone finish sentences that aren’t about baseball.
No! Republicans are really good at damaging people in the media but they can only do it if you guys help him and you do. You are half responsible .
What Joe Biden needs to do is retire from politics and spend time with his family!
Woah he sounds just like his dad it’s crazy
Yep a con artist Grifter
@Gia Pacella Rusky, must be talking about traitor drumpf.
Punching back is just giving into trumps corruptive behavior. Two trumps don’t make a right.
MSNBC why aren’t you discussing facts like Ivanka’s 34 Chinese Trademarks, Jareds refi of 666, or 2018, 82 Million in income!
Maybe they should sit down with trump kids and discuss there business dealings..
The truth is already out that Hunter Biden did not have anything to do with the conspiracy theories, he’s answered the question as to what happened and as far as the facts are concerned there is nothing wrong with how he’s handled the situation. Nice try, Trumpdicks.
He should have never done this interview. What moron told him this was a good idea. Pictures and rumors of misguided behavior were all people knew or thought about. Then this fake n’ bake conspiracy. He was a figment of Trump’s imagination. Now they just made him real. His words will be dissected and he will be in ads by the weekend.
Let’s not forget the bar is set so low right now, even a former drug addict cannot outdo the current thug in office.
While both the Left and the Right are equally susceptible to corruption practices, it seems the Left tend to own up to their mistakes more readily than the Right, especially when you use current Republicunts as examples.