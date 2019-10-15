In an interview with ABC News, Hunter Biden, the son of former VP Joe Biden, said he didn't make an 'ethical lapse' working in Ukraine and China. The Morning Joe panel weighs in on Hunter's interview and how Joe Biden has handled Trump's public remarks. Aired on 10/15/19.

Joe: Why Has It Taken Joe Biden So Long To Punch Back? | Morning Joe | MSNBC