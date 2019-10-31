Joe: Why Is GOP Trying To Track Down Whistleblower Identity? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Joe: Why Is GOP Trying To Track Down Whistleblower Identity? | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 31, 2019

 

The testimony of decorated war hero and top WH Ukraine adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman appears to be doing major damage to the president's defense against impeachment. Aired on 10/31/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Joe: Why Is GOP Trying To Track Down Whistleblower Identity? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

39 Comments on "Joe: Why Is GOP Trying To Track Down Whistleblower Identity? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. David Lee | October 31, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    This guy is a true hero.

  2. NBK Krypto | October 31, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Because the GOP aka Republiclowns have the IQ of a postage stamp‼
    Impeach then Imprison!👍💯
    #Trump4PRISONdent2020

  3. Josue Avina | October 31, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Whoever the whistleblower is does it even matter everything he alleged is true and what’s more concerning is that Ukraine was not the only call. White House staff need to remember they took and Oath to the Constitution and not the want to be dictator trump.

  4. SAT | October 31, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    When you read the memorandum “transcript” it takes around 8-10 minutes of a 30 minute call. You know the trump said many more incriminating things that were not included such as Vindman’s notes. If lying abut a BJ is enough to be impeached this action of using the President’s office for political gain with a foreign power as well as obstruction and further cover up should get him impeached and convicted in the Senate. The most corrupt President EVER!

    • J. Noble | October 31, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      The truth will cone out. Trump tried to get reelected with the help of a foreign country.

    • Dharma | October 31, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      European Intelligence Agencies might have tapes of this and other phone calls. They’re tapping Russian and other former Sovjet Countries’ polititicians phones.

  5. ChannelSurfer 2020 | October 31, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Eisenberg – depose and charge!!!

  6. biff binford | October 31, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Eric Ciaramella. Its already been made public.

  7. Eric Burkheimer | October 31, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    It’s funny, Trump calls Ukraine corrupt… Pot meet kettle.

  8. abundantYOUniverse | October 31, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    GOP: Anti-American NAZIS

    • nighttr | October 31, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @john emeigh <--Typical Uneducated Trump lover, Look up Nazi you uneducated POS

    • abundantYOUniverse | October 31, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @john emeigh SORRY BORIS, WE KNOW WHAT YOU ARE. TRYING TO TURN AMERICA INTO A DICTATORSHIP! CLASSIC TEXT BOOK NAZI. BUT THATS NOT FAIR TO THE NAZIS, BECAUSE EVEN THEY DIDN’T PUBLICLY ADVOCATE TORTURING CHILDREN.

    • Dharma | October 31, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @john emeigh Yes, you got it all wrong, NaziPig. They were far right extremists that chased and killed Communists, Socialists and Social Democrats. Antifa is nothing but school kids.

  9. abundantYOUniverse | October 31, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    GOP: The most Dangerous Dis-organized Crime Group in U.S. history

  10. abundantYOUniverse | October 31, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    MAGA: MANY ARE GETTING ARRESTED
    The UNITED STATES: Trumps seventh (and last) bankruptcy.

  11. J Hawk Smith | October 31, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    I feel like I read this whole story in a Harry Potter book already.

  12. James Champaco | October 31, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Imagine if this was acceptable in all levels of our judicial system.. .

  13. barry Amato | October 31, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    The Republicans are going to lose the Senate and the Presidency. The Democrats will also keep the House.

  14. Doug E | October 31, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!

  15. alcatrazzz | October 31, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Wish they’d turn Joe’s mic down a little, esp when he goes all Foghorn Leghorn.

  16. Phyllis Foster | October 31, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    We have a thug in the Oval office.

  17. Simon West | October 31, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Yesterday I went to the supermarket. It was probably the greatest supermarket in history. A lot of people don’t know they sell groceries in the supermarket. Nobody knew they sold milk. It was a perfect, perfect visit to the supermarket. When I got to the checkout I called ICE.

  18. Mary Wright | October 31, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    So they can attack him like they do everyone who says anything against his highness the Trump

  19. Odd jørgensen | October 31, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Why? So they can ruin his/her life, and scare any others from blowing the alarm.

  20. William Saunders | October 31, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    LT COL. VINDMAN I SALUTE YOU SIR FOR UR AWESOME SERVICE .THANK YOU FOR UR HONESTY AND DOING THE RIGHT THING .trump has got to disappear

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.