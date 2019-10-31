The testimony of decorated war hero and top WH Ukraine adviser Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman appears to be doing major damage to the president's defense against impeachment. Aired on 10/31/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Joe: Why Is GOP Trying To Track Down Whistleblower Identity? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
This guy is a true hero.
If only the Traitors in the Republican party would step up!
Is it true the whistleblower was behind the Steele dossier?
Because the GOP aka Republiclowns have the IQ of a postage stamp‼
Impeach then Imprison!👍💯
#Trump4PRISONdent2020
And those low-IQ dummies are kicking your butt. You don’t have to be smart to understand what is right.
@john emeigh👈 graduated from TRUMP UNIVERSITY
@john emeigh <---Tell me again how the Nazi were a left wing organization!
Whoever the whistleblower is does it even matter everything he alleged is true and what’s more concerning is that Ukraine was not the only call. White House staff need to remember they took and Oath to the Constitution and not the want to be dictator trump.
IMPEACH TRUMP
Discover commas.
When you read the memorandum “transcript” it takes around 8-10 minutes of a 30 minute call. You know the trump said many more incriminating things that were not included such as Vindman’s notes. If lying abut a BJ is enough to be impeached this action of using the President’s office for political gain with a foreign power as well as obstruction and further cover up should get him impeached and convicted in the Senate. The most corrupt President EVER!
The truth will cone out. Trump tried to get reelected with the help of a foreign country.
European Intelligence Agencies might have tapes of this and other phone calls. They’re tapping Russian and other former Sovjet Countries’ polititicians phones.
Eisenberg – depose and charge!!!
Eric Ciaramella. Its already been made public.
It’s funny, Trump calls Ukraine corrupt… Pot meet kettle.
And you voted for who?
GOP: Anti-American NAZIS
@john emeigh <--Typical Uneducated Trump lover, Look up Nazi you uneducated POS
@john emeigh SORRY BORIS, WE KNOW WHAT YOU ARE. TRYING TO TURN AMERICA INTO A DICTATORSHIP! CLASSIC TEXT BOOK NAZI. BUT THATS NOT FAIR TO THE NAZIS, BECAUSE EVEN THEY DIDN’T PUBLICLY ADVOCATE TORTURING CHILDREN.
@john emeigh Yes, you got it all wrong, NaziPig. They were far right extremists that chased and killed Communists, Socialists and Social Democrats. Antifa is nothing but school kids.
GOP: The most Dangerous Dis-organized Crime Group in U.S. history
@J. Noble you mean like how Hillary tried to fix an election?
@Shawn Corbin if you had a brain it would be aware that Trump is lying to you and to the American people.
MAGA: MANY ARE GETTING ARRESTED
The UNITED STATES: Trumps seventh (and last) bankruptcy.
you know how the Simpson’s predicted his presidency, well it also said the economy would be destroyed… I’m reaaaaaally hoping that last bit doesn’t come true.
Deep State Dems are crapping their pants.
@john emeigh 👈NOT A VERY SMART TROLL
@john emeigh <-- Typical
I feel like I read this whole story in a Harry Potter book already.
Imagine if this was acceptable in all levels of our judicial system.. .
The Republicans are going to lose the Senate and the Presidency. The Democrats will also keep the House.
Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!
Wish they’d turn Joe’s mic down a little, esp when he goes all Foghorn Leghorn.
We have a thug in the Oval office.
Yesterday I went to the supermarket. It was probably the greatest supermarket in history. A lot of people don’t know they sell groceries in the supermarket. Nobody knew they sold milk. It was a perfect, perfect visit to the supermarket. When I got to the checkout I called ICE.
So they can attack him like they do everyone who says anything against his highness the Trump
Why? So they can ruin his/her life, and scare any others from blowing the alarm.
LT COL. VINDMAN I SALUTE YOU SIR FOR UR AWESOME SERVICE .THANK YOU FOR UR HONESTY AND DOING THE RIGHT THING .trump has got to disappear