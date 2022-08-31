52 comments

  1. It would be hilarious if the doj responded with an arrest warrant. Or an actual swat team raid at his location would be funny also.

    Reply

  2. Yeah, Lindsey is a child of God like all of us, but also he’s a bad man. He’s a corrupt man. Just because he’s engaging doesn’t mean he’s not rotting from the inside out. I want to know what they have on him. I hope it’s something, otherwise his obsequiousness is gross.

    Reply

    3. BEING A CREATION OF GOD AND BEING A CHILD OF GOD ARE TWO VERY DIFFERENT THINGS 💯💯✌️😂😂😂

      Reply

    2. @Bill Boyle My thoughts exactly. Quite refreshing to see some small bastion of sanity still persists in that spawning pit for insanity

      Reply

  4. John Dean was in the thick of the Watergate scandal/crimes. He paid dearly for his involvement. John has also appeared many times in the media, giving contexts to that time and a clearheaded assessment of what we were dealing with now. He has served his country well, redeemed himself at least in my eyes.

    Reply

    1. I watched his Watergate testimony—and remember Maureen—-and then I read his book “Blind Ambition”.

      Reply

    2. I’ve heard him talk in educational seminars and he seemed brilliant. I feel the same- he’s redeemed himself, same as Michael Cohen.

      Reply

  5. I thought the DOJ already told the judge, “Too late, we’ve already looked at everything and set aside a small pile for possibly privileged documents.”

    Reply

  6. When I was a kid I would sometimes read those “Choose your own Adventure” books and make the worst possible decisions every time on purpose just to see what happened.
    I think Trump is doing the same thing although it’s real life.

    Reply

    1. @Graham McFadyen Hill I ALWAYS SAY THAT TRUMP WUZ BORN TO BE A F@@K UP AND HE’S BEEN PROVING THAT TO BE TRUE FOR DECADES NOW TOO😅🤣😂😂

      Reply

  7. Just like that…this Judge put her Reputation on the line! The DOJ is going to school this Judge! She better walk the straight and narrow down “Law Street”!

    Reply

  8. Lets be real here. If it was ANY other person than trump, like literaly, they would have already gone medieval here. Put them in jail. Threw the key away. That guy is unhinged. Trump made the nation not only weaker he put it in danger.

    Reply

    2. @Gangster 404 I SEE THAT *”WHATABOUTISM DISEASE”* IS STILL RUNNIN’ RAMPANT IN RUSSIA 🇷🇺 HUH?!😂😂😂

      Reply

    3. @Lotta Sunshine ask Obama what he walked out with. Yeah, or any of the Bushes. Rules for thee, not for me.

      Reply

  9. At some point, when you have a hundred charges looming, they should throw you in jail while you wait for prosecutors to grow a pair.

    Reply

    1. THE DOJ-FBI KNOW WHAT THEY’RE DOING AND THAT’S WHY THEY’RE NOT RUSHING TO PROSECUTE TRUMP TO PLEASE THE COURTS OF PUBLIC OPINION ✌️😂

      Reply

  10. Lindsey Graham did not make those comments by mistake. This isn’t a Wash’s mouth out with soap for saying something bad moment. He said what he said knowing full well that validating the extreme of the party was going to be the result!

    Reply

  11. Every time. Every _single_ time, I’m flabbergasted that instead of getting laughed out of court, each court seems to look at Trump’s nonsense lawsuits and appeals seriously. It seems as if any day we’re going to hear a court respond to Trump and say, “You’ve brought up something we have not tested in the courts 200+ year history; therefore, we will hear your case on why Biden is a meanie for not crying because you called him Sleepy Joe and then had the audacity to win the election anyway.”

    Reply

  12. The DOJ needed the extra pages in their filing because they are using a Sharpie and printing in caplital block letters so that Trump can understand

    Reply

  13. “Oct 9, 2018 — Senator Lindsey Graham once said that Republicans would “get destroyed” if they nominated Donald Trump as their presidential candidate.” Lindsey was right on that one.

    Reply

    1. FUNNY THAT HE DIDN’T TAKE HEED TO HIS OWN WORDS SINCE TRUMP HAS HIM FACING CHARGES IN GEORGIA RIGHT NOW=OOOPSY😂😂😂

      Reply

  14. Lindsey Graham is part of the reason why we’re at this point he’s spineless he could have done something years ago to help…Vote 💙

    Reply

    1. @sharon shaw that’s why we need term limits! They become too powerful and can’t stand the thought of losing it.

      Reply

  15. Eric’s dad needs to realize, that he has no say over what happens to these secret documents anymore…

    Reply

  16. The issue of a special master is moot where the confiscated documents are now in the possession of NARA and not the DOJ or FBI. Any litigation appealing the decision regarding the repatriation of presidential documents, as determined by the “filter team” with ODNI and NARA, would have to be an administrative appeal in the DC Circuit naming these indispensable federal agencies as respondents. General Garland should submit the privileged documents under seal to Judge Cannon with any findings of criminal activity given the evidence in plain sight and should also ask the judge to issue another subpoena for any additional documents known to be missing. Trump commingled his personal documents with top secret docs demonstrating criminal mishandling and he clearly knew the presidential documents were under subpoena so the plain sight exception to privilege applies. You snooze, you lose.

    Reply

  18. “Such a rush” on the raid… Politically motivated? Trump was given a year to reply and return all of said documents, where’s the political aspect!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.