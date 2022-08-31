Recent Post
- Hear what Mikhail Gorbachev said about USSR communism in 1993
- John Dean predicts how DOJ will respond to Trump’s request
- See what Melania Trump has been doing since leaving White House
- Ukraine launches offensive in Russian-occupied Kherson region
- Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet Union president, dead at age 91
52 comments
It would be hilarious if the doj responded with an arrest warrant. Or an actual swat team raid at his location would be funny also.
@Reggie Kray that’s an insult to apes – apes are intelligent.
Love the name 🤣🤣
@Foundups Michael Trout 💯💯✌️😁😅🤣😂
Yeah, Lindsey is a child of God like all of us, but also he’s a bad man. He’s a corrupt man. Just because he’s engaging doesn’t mean he’s not rotting from the inside out. I want to know what they have on him. I hope it’s something, otherwise his obsequiousness is gross.
why call he’s a bad man.
Lindsey is a lukewarm spirit.
BEING A CREATION OF GOD AND BEING A CHILD OF GOD ARE TWO VERY DIFFERENT THINGS 💯💯✌️😂😂😂
At this point, Donald Trump needs to be detained, and treated as a complete traitor to our country. End.
Hear-hear! Aye-aye! Hip-hip… HOORAY!! Here is wisdom, out of…FLORIDA?
@Bill Boyle My thoughts exactly. Quite refreshing to see some small bastion of sanity still persists in that spawning pit for insanity
since when did the fbi wait for al capone….
John Dean was in the thick of the Watergate scandal/crimes. He paid dearly for his involvement. John has also appeared many times in the media, giving contexts to that time and a clearheaded assessment of what we were dealing with now. He has served his country well, redeemed himself at least in my eyes.
I watched his Watergate testimony—and remember Maureen—-and then I read his book “Blind Ambition”.
I’ve heard him talk in educational seminars and he seemed brilliant. I feel the same- he’s redeemed himself, same as Michael Cohen.
HE’S ON CNN ALL THE TIME ✌️😁
I thought the DOJ already told the judge, “Too late, we’ve already looked at everything and set aside a small pile for possibly privileged documents.”
THEY DID SO ITZ A WRAP, CANCEL THE SPECIAL MASTER AND KEEP IT MOVIN’😅😅😅
since when did the fbi wait for al capone….
When I was a kid I would sometimes read those “Choose your own Adventure” books and make the worst possible decisions every time on purpose just to see what happened.
I think Trump is doing the same thing although it’s real life.
@Graham McFadyen Hill I ALWAYS SAY THAT TRUMP WUZ BORN TO BE A F@@K UP AND HE’S BEEN PROVING THAT TO BE TRUE FOR DECADES NOW TOO😅🤣😂😂
Bot
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
Is this future of America really going to come down to American vs Trumpian?
Just like that…this Judge put her Reputation on the line! The DOJ is going to school this Judge! She better walk the straight and narrow down “Law Street”!
since when did the fbi wait for al capone….
Lets be real here. If it was ANY other person than trump, like literaly, they would have already gone medieval here. Put them in jail. Threw the key away. That guy is unhinged. Trump made the nation not only weaker he put it in danger.
What’s making the country weak is the situation that exists at the southern border.
@Gangster 404 I SEE THAT *”WHATABOUTISM DISEASE”* IS STILL RUNNIN’ RAMPANT IN RUSSIA 🇷🇺 HUH?!😂😂😂
@Lotta Sunshine ask Obama what he walked out with. Yeah, or any of the Bushes. Rules for thee, not for me.
At some point, when you have a hundred charges looming, they should throw you in jail while you wait for prosecutors to grow a pair.
THE DOJ-FBI KNOW WHAT THEY’RE DOING AND THAT’S WHY THEY’RE NOT RUSHING TO PROSECUTE TRUMP TO PLEASE THE COURTS OF PUBLIC OPINION ✌️😂
Lindsey Graham did not make those comments by mistake. This isn’t a Wash’s mouth out with soap for saying something bad moment. He said what he said knowing full well that validating the extreme of the party was going to be the result!
Every time. Every _single_ time, I’m flabbergasted that instead of getting laughed out of court, each court seems to look at Trump’s nonsense lawsuits and appeals seriously. It seems as if any day we’re going to hear a court respond to Trump and say, “You’ve brought up something we have not tested in the courts 200+ year history; therefore, we will hear your case on why Biden is a meanie for not crying because you called him Sleepy Joe and then had the audacity to win the election anyway.”
@Lotta Sunshine since when did the fbi wait for al capone….
@L D since when did the fbi wait for al capone….
@HMQ Fox News sheep hear and obey! 🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑
The DOJ needed the extra pages in their filing because they are using a Sharpie and printing in caplital block letters so that Trump can understand
Also everything had to be in pictures so he could understand what was in front of him.🤣
Lolololllolllloool
🤣😂😅🖖✌️🦋🤪😬
“Oct 9, 2018 — Senator Lindsey Graham once said that Republicans would “get destroyed” if they nominated Donald Trump as their presidential candidate.” Lindsey was right on that one.
FUNNY THAT HE DIDN’T TAKE HEED TO HIS OWN WORDS SINCE TRUMP HAS HIM FACING CHARGES IN GEORGIA RIGHT NOW=OOOPSY😂😂😂
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
Lindsey Graham is part of the reason why we’re at this point he’s spineless he could have done something years ago to help…Vote 💙
@sharon shaw that’s why we need term limits! They become too powerful and can’t stand the thought of losing it.
@J B-I-M 💯 absolutely
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
Eric’s dad needs to realize, that he has no say over what happens to these secret documents anymore…
The issue of a special master is moot where the confiscated documents are now in the possession of NARA and not the DOJ or FBI. Any litigation appealing the decision regarding the repatriation of presidential documents, as determined by the “filter team” with ODNI and NARA, would have to be an administrative appeal in the DC Circuit naming these indispensable federal agencies as respondents. General Garland should submit the privileged documents under seal to Judge Cannon with any findings of criminal activity given the evidence in plain sight and should also ask the judge to issue another subpoena for any additional documents known to be missing. Trump commingled his personal documents with top secret docs demonstrating criminal mishandling and he clearly knew the presidential documents were under subpoena so the plain sight exception to privilege applies. You snooze, you lose.
I was with Phil Mudd up to the point where he said Graham is a good guy.
Well, after all, his name is Mudd.
“Such a rush” on the raid… Politically motivated? Trump was given a year to reply and return all of said documents, where’s the political aspect!