67 comments
Damage assessment. Why did Donald steal this info? For profit, a bargaining chip? What the hell.
@Carlos Rivas “Wait…. Does THIS mean MEXICO’s NOT paying us for the wall??”
Donnie will chew up the few remaining crayons Hope Hicks got for him when this gets too close to him.
Then lay a magenta and chartreuse colored egg! Cockadoodledoo!
How I wish to be a fly on the wall at Donnie’s lunch tomorrow to witness his reaction. 😂
@Charles Rezac , Damn, you and everyone else beat me to the same comment!
@Roman Ward Well, having a foreign agent as president isn’t something they had expected to deal with.
He will accuse them of hiding something. Even though that is exactly what a redaction does lmao
@Owen Alden Don’t you think that having an ex-White House Counsel’s opinion might have some standing?
I would certainly find someone like that infinitely more believable than that sort of individuals that Fox News often chose to parade to their viewers (Mike Lindell and Sidney Powell).
But I suppose they eventually got their comeuppance when they were served with the defamation suits (that they’ve since been desperately trying to have dismissed).
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr they provide a warrant not evidence against you.
Pretty the same way we felt by trying to read the heavily redacted Mueller report !
But with the Mueller report, we had all that “help“ from the ever honest and ethical 🙄 William Barr!
Do you understand why it’s redacted?
What Reducted part are you talking about the part where the FBI gave
false information to the Fiza judge.
It’s well known and proven now so before you say oh they didn’t do that. And look like a fool.
@Woody Graham sure it is. Lol
Whatever the document says, trump will spin it like he’s the victim.
@LA And yet they got a tax cut.
@Ed maybe you can visit trump in prison and thank him for your $2 tax cut. Bring him a Diet Coke.
@Ed math eludes you.but trump loves the poorly educated.
@LA Because Millionaires pay all the taxes. If you give a millionaire a 1% tax cut and someone who makes a 1k a year a 1% tax cut. Will the millionaires 1% of tax cut amount to more cash being saved compared to the person who made 1k tax cut?
1,000,000 x 0.01 = 10,000
1,000 x 0.01 = 10
So you see. Bigger tax cut for the rich because they save more money on taxes. But still, the little guy also got a tax cut, just saved less money.
He will 100% say “look how much they redacted, they’re hiding the truth”.
Now, lets watch the video and see how correct i am shall i?
@J.M. it’s lost it’s punch with intelligent people who aren’t super gullible
I want to see the non redacted Mueller report @ Bill Barr and Donald Drumpt
And he would be correct.
You know it brother this time they got them for sure
How’s Donnie going to try and obstruct or contact witnesses if the pesky DOJ has redacted the information? Enough of the playing politics with the private citizen and hold him accountable.
They are going to see the unredacted, we don’t get to see the classified info. That is why they are redacted.
@Carlos Rivas get some new talking points, will ya?
Trump: “Damn that sunlight! Why does it always follow _just_ _me_ !?!?!
Pretty much.
🤣😂😂
But yes, 😄😄😄
His lawyer didn’t block the release either!!! He opens his mouth and inserts his foot!! Nothing new!
Why would his lawyers block the release of documents they want to be released?
He will deny reality and stubbornly refuse to get his affairs in order.
@Lilliana Ramsey A troll bot – haven’t seen one of you in at least a day.
He will use the copies of the documents that he has to blackmail his way out of jail……
@Bluechip one multimedia Mmm, Fair point.
@Klemheist everybody keeps asking why he took them…..
Hilarious to see how they spin getting what they asked for.
I wonder if t-Rump is clever enough to see Garland isn’t playing his games.
This is the second times he’s called Garland’s bluff and twice he lost. It’s hilarious.
Call me crazy, but it sounds like Trump is seriously 100% comfortable with these documents being made public.
For decades we have been allowing the most extreme among us to set the agenda. I say F that. There are so many of us both on the Right and the Left who love America and want her to be free for all people. We can’t let them do this anymore. Our freedom to make intimate choices in our lives is under attack and is too precious to cede to them.
@John Steward VOTE!!! Vote!!! Vote!!!
Chaos and drama always follows a malignant narcissistic personality disorder. This one is on a national stage and that makes him more dangerous
I am happy for former FBI Andrew McCabe and his wife for surviving Trump lies, Trump vindictiveness, and what evil man Trump did to McCabe. Karma is following Trump around and making Trump pay for his evil doings.
It’s too soon to say that karma had found his balance. He’s fine.
@Minute Meditations Even if not in this life, in the next …
@Auntie Connie Don’t count Trump out quite yet, he could rise like freakin’ orange Phoenix.
I can’t think of a more unbiased FBI agent than Andrew McCabe.
If a book is ever written on how to be unbiased and be an FBI agent, Andrew McCabe should write it
He did this to himself and no one in their right mind feels any sympathy for someone who put us all at risk by his egotistical lying and his narcissistic ways. He’s beyond vile. He’d sell us out for pure greed if he hasn’t already.
@arinabee2 as they chase him he’s overturned roe vs wade from his golf cart. Hahaha
@arinabee2 the walls of unplanned parenthood we’re boarded up hahajaja
@arinabee2 closing for 6 yrs straight yet he’s golfing and having rallies hahaha
CBS News – respect to you.
Emma this is CNN not CBS news
@Zu Su Good luck with that….
“We can’t have someone in the Oval Office who doesn’t understand the meaning of the word ‘confidential’ or ‘classified’ ”
– Trump, July 2016
LOCK HIM UP
@Paul Mcgillen Enough said…
The walls are closing in
Who helped him remove all those documents. They stole them over at least a year, and they knew it was illegal. All need to be charged and spend the rest of their lives in prison.
A big problem with all these analysts that try to put consistent reasoning to Trump’s actions is that Trump does not think in a rationally consistent manner.
That is why he will do things that are totally contradictory.
He confuses everyone by doing that.
That confusion is not really intentional, but it often seems planned and intentional.
It puts everyone off their game.
Actually with respect I have to disagree. It is well known that he learned his wizardry ways from an infamous New York lawyer, Roy Cohen, also DTs lawyer who used chaos, truth and lies interwoven to great success. Fascinating story, part of the McCarthy hearings, he was the chief counsel I think.
@Snowflake says… Yes, he was, taking his seat right next to McCarthy.