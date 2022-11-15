62 comments

    4. She also called Governor Elect Hobbs a coward. She’s not only a bad loser, she’s insulting, nasty and was defeated by a better candidate.

    5. @Mike LaPointe 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 you’re ridiculous. I needed a good laugh. Thanks.😂

  3. Gubernatorial candidate and highly buffed lady boy Kari Lake lost because she was a hater. The country is sick of haters and their divisive intentions.

    1. Yep! I voted for McCain on a State level but not for President. Palin the beginning of MAGA flash and stupid was his downfall. Was a RINO till 2019 went officially DEM and will vote blue forever more. GOP is fruit bat crackers now.

    4. Well that worked out well, could you imagine all the other misfires that she could have accomplished had she won or cheated…….maybe she did cheat & lose, I mean she did fashion herself after trump!

  5. It says you can’t impugn the integrity of voters in Maricopa County by calling them cheaters and expect their votes.

    2. And all the big others: Pima, Coconino. Without them couldn’t fight off the insanity of Yavapai, Yuma, Mohave County.

  6. No one ever told you about “humble calves,” Kari? lol. Congratulations Katie!! Congratulations America! Democracy Prevails.🥂🍾

  8. The point Scott Jennings made about Maga candidates making the party smaller by even rejecting McCain republicans and then being surprised they lost is really spot on.. The strategy comes from an arrogance and overconfidence that has been brought crashing back down to Earth.

    1. @michael tabor I don’t think so. Those strings are all being pulled by the GOP donors. If they wanted the Court to wait, they would have issued the order. The Christian Nationalist members of the SCOTUS are beholden to the Federalist Society, which is funded by Republican donors. It’s all intertwined and orchestrated.

      The right-wing faction of the SCOTUS needs the GOP in power, that’s why it was such a dumb move. The threat of the Dem’s re-balancing the Court by adding Justices is real, which is the last thing the Fed. Soc. wants, which means it’s the last thing the Justice Liars Club wants.

      Still a mystery why they pulled that trigger early.

    3. I’m 70 and remember when Republicans were fiscal conservatives but social progressives. They need to return to that if they intend to stay viable as a party.

  10. When you make a joke about an old person being attacked and assaulted, calling people bastards, admitting you won’t concede if you lost….WELL DAMN..what do you think was gonna happen???

    BYE KAREN LAKE 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    3. @lamontma1 I bet she’ll doing a Karen right now..and will be till 2023…
      Those Maga fools don’t know how to loose gracefully 😂😂.

    5. @Suzanne Kelly That’s because they watch too much Fox News…
      If I were them, I’ll quit watching Fox News…I mean look at their botched Red Wave prediction 🤣🤣🤣.

    1. One would think, though first you need a sense of decency and self respect to even care about that… something apparently lacking in Ms Lake and her ‘fans’.

    4. I’m in Quebec and smoking Sager n Sour at 5:30am to celebrate. And now I’m wired. Thank you Kari Lake? ;)–*

  12. I can see Kari Lake calling someone soon: “I just need to find 21,000 votes. Come on, it’s not that hard.”

  16. Really impressed with Katie Hobbs smart and cool handling of a very troublesome and antagonistic opponent. Katie had the right strategy by maintaining her quiet dignity and composure, and steering clear of fire-breathing KARIZILLA.

  17. *Thank you America! And Thank you to all the people, specially the young people for saying their future and our democracy*

  19. Great job, Arizona! Congratulations, Katie Hobbs! You didn’t have to debate the other person because the voters saw the calm and common sense in you. Awesomeness!

  20. “I’ve never seen a group of people who think the point of a political party is to make it smaller and then act surprised when they don’t win.”
    😂😂😂

