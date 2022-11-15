Recent Post
62 comments
The fact that she felt comfortable to call anyone a BASTARD is absurd
@brady chick bot
@Joey bot
She’s vile …
I don’t understand how people can be this morally bankrupt, lacking empathy and humanity
She also called Governor Elect Hobbs a coward. She’s not only a bad loser, she’s insulting, nasty and was defeated by a better candidate.
@Mike LaPointe 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 you’re ridiculous. I needed a good laugh. Thanks.😂
i want to see her face when she know she lost, that clown been trash talking like crazy
Coward won congratulations
With or without the Instagram face filter she’s ALWAYS using?
She had that delusional dysfunctional dismantle blank stair look on her face🤣
Gubernatorial candidate and highly buffed lady boy Kari Lake lost because she was a hater. The country is sick of haters and their divisive intentions.
“McCain Republicans get the hell out!”…done and done
Yep! I voted for McCain on a State level but not for President. Palin the beginning of MAGA flash and stupid was his downfall. Was a RINO till 2019 went officially DEM and will vote blue forever more. GOP is fruit bat crackers now.
Were they able to surgically reattach her feet?
They did!
Well that worked out well, could you imagine all the other misfires that she could have accomplished had she won or cheated…….maybe she did cheat & lose, I mean she did fashion herself after trump!
All Democrats should push McCain as a folk hero 😂 The Republicans use JFK for his Christianity.
It says you can’t impugn the integrity of voters in Maricopa County by calling them cheaters and expect their votes.
Orrrrrr it proves her right.
And all the big others: Pima, Coconino. Without them couldn’t fight off the insanity of Yavapai, Yuma, Mohave County.
Great Point!
No one ever told you about “humble calves,” Kari? lol. Congratulations Katie!! Congratulations America! Democracy Prevails.🥂🍾
My heartiest congratulations miss Hobbs GOD be with you always
The point Scott Jennings made about Maga candidates making the party smaller by even rejecting McCain republicans and then being surprised they lost is really spot on.. The strategy comes from an arrogance and overconfidence that has been brought crashing back down to Earth.
@michael tabor I don’t think so. Those strings are all being pulled by the GOP donors. If they wanted the Court to wait, they would have issued the order. The Christian Nationalist members of the SCOTUS are beholden to the Federalist Society, which is funded by Republican donors. It’s all intertwined and orchestrated.
The right-wing faction of the SCOTUS needs the GOP in power, that’s why it was such a dumb move. The threat of the Dem’s re-balancing the Court by adding Justices is real, which is the last thing the Fed. Soc. wants, which means it’s the last thing the Justice Liars Club wants.
Still a mystery why they pulled that trigger early.
I was a Republican for 18 years and the Trumpism made me leave.
I’m 70 and remember when Republicans were fiscal conservatives but social progressives. They need to return to that if they intend to stay viable as a party.
Pride goeth before a fall.
gunner! Hush! Don’t tell them.
He said it better than I’ve ever heard
When you make a joke about an old person being attacked and assaulted, calling people bastards, admitting you won’t concede if you lost….WELL DAMN..what do you think was gonna happen???
BYE KAREN LAKE 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Nancy Chandler She did? Well damn..That lady is seriously sick in the head…
@lamontma1 Inevitably, she will be screaming long and hard about how “the system” done her wrong.
@lamontma1 I bet she’ll doing a Karen right now..and will be till 2023…
Those Maga fools don’t know how to loose gracefully 😂😂.
@Mrs HP She does look like a Karen 🤣🤣🤣, hair style and all.
@Suzanne Kelly That’s because they watch too much Fox News…
If I were them, I’ll quit watching Fox News…I mean look at their botched Red Wave prediction 🤣🤣🤣.
Thank you, Arizona, the world is watching.
One would think, though first you need a sense of decency and self respect to even care about that… something apparently lacking in Ms Lake and her ‘fans’.
Watching from the UK and breathing a sigh of relief that Katie Won.
The world doesn’t give a sht about a governor race in AZ. But U.S. leftists do.
I’m in Quebec and smoking Sager n Sour at 5:30am to celebrate. And now I’m wired. Thank you Kari Lake? ;)–*
@Dan Reiser This from a country that jails people for pronouns and punishes protestors.
I can see Kari Lake calling someone soon: “I just need to find 21,000 votes. Come on, it’s not that hard.”
@Funner Media video of Hobbs being recorded burning thousands of votes?
@Cory Allen if Republicans won Arizona they’d be saying how much they respect Arizona for being fair
@Cory Allen GET OVER IT LOSER! 😂
@w kahn GET OVER IT LOSER! 😂
@Lora Larose “Look! I just need 11,000 votes. Gimme a break.” – DJT *MAGA tears…… delicious*
She won’t be anyone’s worst nightmare for one single night much less eight years 😂😂😂
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Maybe her husband’s😂
“I’m going to win and i will accept the result.”
Lmao.
Reminds me of Pompeo’s “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”
Best news I’ve heard all day. Kari Lake would have been a nightmare for Arizona.
Really impressed with Katie Hobbs smart and cool handling of a very troublesome and antagonistic opponent. Katie had the right strategy by maintaining her quiet dignity and composure, and steering clear of fire-breathing KARIZILLA.
AZ made the right choice …. Hobbs will do a much better job for them.
Walk like a Lady
Hiding in basement.
*Thank you America! And Thank you to all the people, specially the young people for saying their future and our democracy*
“Arizonians know BS when they see it.” Lake was absolutely right, and that’s why she lost.
Great job, Arizona! Congratulations, Katie Hobbs! You didn’t have to debate the other person because the voters saw the calm and common sense in you. Awesomeness!
“I’ve never seen a group of people who think the point of a political party is to make it smaller and then act surprised when they don’t win.”
😂😂😂