John Lewis’s impact on civil and voting rights | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
John Lewis's impact on civil and voting rights | USA TODAY 1

July 24, 2020

 

Veteran civil rights activists and congressional colleagues remember Rep. John Lewis.
RELATED:

Activists who started the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and members of Congress discuss John Lewis's impact on civil and voting rights.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#johnlewis

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

10 Comments on "John Lewis’s impact on civil and voting rights | USA TODAY"

  1. 11 B Follow Me | July 24, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

    he was one of the most racist people in congress, he hated white people and even black people, look at his district, the rats were boxing in the streets

  2. David Hale | July 24, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    There’s not one right today that whites have that blacks don’t.

  3. UnexpectedPigeon | July 24, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    What about the trail of tears? All the Indians who were literally slaughtered

  4. Lipo | July 24, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    I didn’t like him at all. I thought he was a coward and a terrible legislator.

  5. Tom Meyers | July 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    Legendary for his pancreas farts

  6. USA EAGLE7 | July 24, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    TRUMP 2020!!
    4 MORE GREAT YEARS!!

  7. ve justice | July 24, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Trump won electorial vote by 73,000 votes, Ohio threw out 73,000 mail in votes in 2016 cuz they were received to late to b counted. Mail ballots at least one week in advance. Nothing can b taken for granted, pls vote.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.