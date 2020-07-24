John Lewis’s impact on civil and voting rights | USA TODAY

Veteran civil rights activists and congressional colleagues remember Rep. John Lewis.
RELATED:
Activists who started the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and members of Congress discuss John Lewis's impact on civil and voting rights.
