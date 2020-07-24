John Lewis’s impact on civil and voting rights | USA TODAY

Veteran civil rights activists and congressional colleagues remember Rep. John Lewis.

Activists who started the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and members of Congress discuss John Lewis's impact on civil and voting rights.

