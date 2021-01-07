Jon Ossoff Will Win Georgia Runoff, NBC News Projects, Dems To Control Senate | MSNBC

NBC News projects that Democrat Jon Ossoff will win his runoff in the election against Sen. David Perdue. The result leads to the projection that Democrats will regain control of the U.S. Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote. Aired on 01/06/2021.

Jon Ossoff Will Win Georgia Runoff, NBC News Projects, Dems To Control Senate