NBC News projects that Democrat Jon Ossoff will win his runoff in the election against Sen. David Perdue. The result leads to the projection that Democrats will regain control of the U.S. Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote. Aired on 01/06/2021.
Jon Ossoff Will Win Georgia Runoff, NBC News Projects, Dems To Control Senate | MSNBC
Thank God. I am so grateful to the people of Georgia. Thank you for changing the dangerous course of this country.
It wasn’t just Georgia. All states voted. This was the one state that had suspenseful runoff election.
Yes they did. They deserve all the praise for doing what Kentucky couldn’t do.
Your welcome 👍👍👍
We did it GA!!! Wooohooo!!! Congrats Jon and Rev! Bye bye Moscow Mitch!!! 🙌🎊🎉🎇🎆🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
All hail China Biden…idiots think they did something good!! 🤣😂🤣🤣🤦🏻♂️
A blessed day to you. 💜💙🍑
Thankyou from the bottom of out families heart. Grateful for tough Geogia voters!
Love,
Family of 4 from wat too red Oklahoma!🥳💙🌊💪🏾💪🏿💪🏼
@Ryan Hanifan better than russia trump
@Ryan Hanifan I think those idiots you’re referring to are the Trumpists, poor people who think they are supporting democracy by cracking down on one of its major pillars, the election. I can’t believe people still believe Trump’s BS even until now. All hail these beautiful words: “Moscow Minority Leader Old Fart Mitch McConnell🐢🐢🐢”
*Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell*
That just makes me smile ear to ear ;0
Minority Mitch…has a nice ring to it for sure
All hail the end of an era, the era of Moscow Old Fart Mitch McConnell, and the rise of not an obstructive Senate, but a new Senate, who will pass laws to help Americans get back on the right track!
Ditch Mitch
@༺KING༻ he’s gone…. minority speaker, and part time insider trading tipper.
Republicans are engaged in futile sedition, while Dems are busy taking charge of the Senate.
@Catherine Todd true, Trump’s been trying to tap into his supporters emotions ever since he lost
@Kelvin Blackstein what is the reality???
@Kelvin Blackstein 1) I am American
2) The left are far more educated than the right!
If you put the states in order of the % of people with an advanced degree. The top NINETEEN states, are ones which voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election!
Republicans are dumb as rocks!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._states_and_territories_by_educational_attainment
@main AO Even before he lost. Just like the last election. It was rigged… until he won. Lol. Tapping his supporters for more than emotion. He’s raised 200 million off of this. Nice payday, which is the whole purpose.
@Kelvin Blackstein it’s funny how you type “hahaha” to hide that your upset🤭
We owe you one, Georgia.
Thank you so much Georgians 💓 💗 God bless
Actually, we owe them 2.
we owe the 100
love you georgia !!!!! ❤️💕
I can eat peaches all day, even the fuzzy ones 😋
I love Georgia!! You made America a better place..
💙💙💙💙💙💙🙏🙏🇺🇸
At what point do Trump’s cult of supporters wake up to the fact that they were the bad guys all along?
@B. Mundt well, For one…you ain’t the Dumb one….
Trumplodytes
After what happened today! Trump and ALL of them ought to be ashamed of themselves! Twitter just suspended Trumps account for a least 12 hours.
Don’t hold your breath on that one. For trumpturds stupid is forever.
ummm hmmm let me see………….oh yeah i know…………NEVER They are not smart enough to figure it out they cant even figure out how to tie their shoes without instructions with pictures
Congratulations Sen. Jon Ossoff. Georgia a million million million million million thank yous. God bless you all
We are awake. Trump and his cronies are out of here
@Flemming Hedemann You better have hard evidence or you’ll eat a Dominion lawsuit. 😆
@Flemming Hedemann Your addiction to Newsmax and Hannity will land you in a rehab. Stop binge watching tucker as well
@WarplaneMaster X I’m pretty sure you have no idea what socialism actually is
🙏🙏🙏 yes and yes!
MINORITY LEADER, MITCH sounds absolutely GLORIOUS to my ears!! Thank-you, Georgia!! 💙💙
I would have rather had him gone completely, but this is a good compromise.
@NiNi J Yes, plus it has a good ring to it
Thank god. So sick of the right wing and it’s deleterious affects on this country.
Dude, we watched in horror in 2016 when imbecile Trump was elected POTUS. Seven billion people saw him as a cretin, why did the American electorate not see him for what he is??
@Pedro Correct, let us not fail to remember the actual flesh and blood individuals that gave a tremendous effort to bring out the vote.
Much respect to Abrams (very biblical name btw 🤷🏾♂️) and all the rest, ya heard.
Big up.
Stay blue Georgia.
You’re most definitely on my mind.
@Pedro Stacey Abrams is Awesome! 🇺🇸 All Real American Patriotic people Know this. Only treasonous traitors of America Don’t, like stupid trump cultists.
I agree totally!!
Hard to believe what happened to America. Thanks you Georgia.
Dear Donald, There’s nothing so tragic and pathetic as an idea whose time has passed.
https://youtu.be/mkPXIrUSrf8
Georgians really came through for the US and the majority of Americans who voted down the party of terrorism. We all thank you.
STRIKE 3. Thankfully the Dem’s now have the Presidency, House & Senate. Now LOCK HIM UP before Trump does even more crazy things & damage to America.
@Daryl Porter they don’t deserve a voice, they embrace authoritarianism
The you Georgia and welcome to the big time it’ll never be the same southern state . Your state now is a political force you showed and proved what matters is what count …
Thank you Georgia, traditionally a ‘red’ state, for soundly repudiating Trumpism.
Yes!! Thank yall❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Thank you, Donald, for triggering a civil war within the GOP and handing democrats full control of the government 😂
Trump is a real winner.
@Melissa H He’s a whiner.
When Hillary “lost” Dems got busy rebuilding their party and running a historic number of women and people of color. Who are the snowflakes now?
Thank you Georgia, Rev. Warnock , Senator Ossoff , Stacey A!!!
Dems won because Trump was horrible. They didn’t change anything, they didn’t go further to the left. Bernie would have been the real deal. Nevertheless, i’m glad that the republicans got humiliated
Tks to Georgians & Stacey Adams the rest of her group that worked for this victory Thank you Thank you
Let this be a testimony!!! Your vote DOES matter!!!
Now we have 2 honest people in positive enforcement of democracy.
Presidency ✅
House ✅
Senate ✅
Checkmate!!
@ Renee lewis
OooooWeeeeee!
Yep that’s a trifecta: WH, House of Rep, and Senate. This is the country’s response to you Trump!! GTFO 👉🏻
Blue wave
Well played madame, well played.
@GHN1013
Dems must do an election reform right NOW! GOP will try to do more voter fraud!
We should all pledge to go to Georgia (after Covid) and spend alot of money. Thank you Georgia, you’re everyone’s favorite state.
It is time for all the traitors in the House and the Senate who enabled today’s insurrection to resign in shame and disgrace.