Jon Ossoff Will Win Georgia Runoff, NBC News Projects, Dems To Control Senate | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Jon Ossoff Will Win Georgia Runoff, NBC News Projects, Dems To Control Senate | MSNBC 1

January 7, 2021

 

NBC News projects that Democrat Jon Ossoff will win his runoff in the election against Sen. David Perdue. The result leads to the projection that Democrats will regain control of the U.S. Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote. Aired on 01/06/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#JonOssoff #GeorgiaRunoff #MSNBC

Jon Ossoff Will Win Georgia Runoff, NBC News Projects, Dems To Control Senate | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

75 Comments on "Jon Ossoff Will Win Georgia Runoff, NBC News Projects, Dems To Control Senate | MSNBC"

  1. Kym Bartley | January 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    Thank God. I am so grateful to the people of Georgia. Thank you for changing the dangerous course of this country.

  2. Sunshine Monroe | January 6, 2021 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    We did it GA!!! Wooohooo!!! Congrats Jon and Rev! Bye bye Moscow Mitch!!! 🙌🎊🎉🎇🎆🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊

    • Ryan Hanifan | January 6, 2021 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      All hail China Biden…idiots think they did something good!! 🤣😂🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♂️

    • Brittany - Porn STARS ღ*GO MY PROF!LE* ღ | January 6, 2021 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      A blessed day to you. 💜💙🍑

    • KanersVykes Brothers | January 6, 2021 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      Thankyou from the bottom of out families heart. Grateful for tough Geogia voters!
      Love,
      Family of 4 from wat too red Oklahoma!🥳💙🌊💪🏾💪🏿💪🏼

    • VSKM 1997 | January 6, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      @Ryan Hanifan better than russia trump

    • Mary Ann Ramos | January 6, 2021 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      @Ryan Hanifan I think those idiots you’re referring to are the Trumpists, poor people who think they are supporting democracy by cracking down on one of its major pillars, the election. I can’t believe people still believe Trump’s BS even until now. All hail these beautiful words: “Moscow Minority Leader Old Fart Mitch McConnell🐢🐢🐢”

  3. Ezra Kirkpatrick | January 6, 2021 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    *Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell*

  4. Allan Burns | January 6, 2021 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    Republicans are engaged in futile sedition, while Dems are busy taking charge of the Senate.

  5. Juan Aguiar | January 6, 2021 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    We owe you one, Georgia.

  6. Susan Allen | January 6, 2021 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    I love Georgia!! You made America a better place..

  7. SkyP1e | January 6, 2021 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    At what point do Trump’s cult of supporters wake up to the fact that they were the bad guys all along?

  8. Lucy Merkom | January 6, 2021 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    Congratulations Sen. Jon Ossoff. Georgia a million million million million million thank yous. God bless you all

  9. Kc 82 | January 6, 2021 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    MINORITY LEADER, MITCH sounds absolutely GLORIOUS to my ears!! Thank-you, Georgia!! 💙💙

  10. nlawson2004 | January 6, 2021 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Thank god. So sick of the right wing and it’s deleterious affects on this country.

    • Ian M | January 6, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

      Dude, we watched in horror in 2016 when imbecile Trump was elected POTUS. Seven billion people saw him as a cretin, why did the American electorate not see him for what he is??

    • nlawson2004 | January 6, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

      @Pedro Correct, let us not fail to remember the actual flesh and blood individuals that gave a tremendous effort to bring out the vote.
      Much respect to Abrams (very biblical name btw 🤷🏾‍♂️) and all the rest, ya heard.
      Big up.
      Stay blue Georgia.
      You’re most definitely on my mind.

    • Ted Hartman | January 6, 2021 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      @Pedro Stacey Abrams is Awesome! 🇺🇸 All Real American Patriotic people Know this. Only treasonous traitors of America Don’t, like stupid trump cultists.

    • Debra Sanford | January 6, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

      I agree totally!!

    • Opera Singer | January 6, 2021 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      Hard to believe what happened to America. Thanks you Georgia.

  11. Alfred Hornung | January 6, 2021 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Dear Donald, There’s nothing so tragic and pathetic as an idea whose time has passed.

  12. Ronald Carpenter | January 6, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    Georgians really came through for the US and the majority of Americans who voted down the party of terrorism. We all thank you.

    • Wayne Harris | January 6, 2021 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      STRIKE 3. Thankfully the Dem’s now have the Presidency, House & Senate. Now LOCK HIM UP before Trump does even more crazy things & damage to America.

    • GiantsJets718 | January 6, 2021 at 8:37 PM | Reply

      @Daryl Porter they don’t deserve a voice, they embrace authoritarianism

    • Boris Velasco jr | January 6, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      The you Georgia and welcome to the big time it’ll never be the same southern state . Your state now is a political force you showed and proved what matters is what count …

    • Gene Mars | January 6, 2021 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      Thank you Georgia, traditionally a ‘red’ state, for soundly repudiating Trumpism.

    • Fred Simmons | January 6, 2021 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      Yes!! Thank yall❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  13. Johnny English | January 6, 2021 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Thank you, Donald, for triggering a civil war within the GOP and handing democrats full control of the government 😂

  14. Nata Lewis | January 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    When Hillary “lost” Dems got busy rebuilding their party and running a historic number of women and people of color. Who are the snowflakes now?
    Thank you Georgia, Rev. Warnock , Senator Ossoff , Stacey A!!!

    • Christian Psychonaut777 | January 7, 2021 at 5:50 AM | Reply

      Dems won because Trump was horrible. They didn’t change anything, they didn’t go further to the left. Bernie would have been the real deal. Nevertheless, i’m glad that the republicans got humiliated

  15. Janie Tijerina | January 6, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Tks to Georgians & Stacey Adams the rest of her group that worked for this victory Thank you Thank you

  16. Renee Lewis | January 6, 2021 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    Let this be a testimony!!! Your vote DOES matter!!!

  17. Diana Calzadias | January 6, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    Now we have 2 honest people in positive enforcement of democracy.

  18. Renee Lewis | January 6, 2021 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    Presidency ✅
    House ✅
    Senate ✅

    Checkmate!!

  19. Claude Pollard iii | January 6, 2021 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    We should all pledge to go to Georgia (after Covid) and spend alot of money. Thank you Georgia, you’re everyone’s favorite state.

  20. ruth depew | January 6, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    It is time for all the traitors in the House and the Senate who enabled today’s insurrection to resign in shame and disgrace.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.