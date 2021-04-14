Comedian and advocate Jon Stewart appeared on Capitol Hill this week supporting legislation for veterans suffering from illnesses believed to be related to toxic exposure during overseas deployment. Aired on 04/14/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough: Join Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist, for in-depth and informed discussions that help drive the day's political conversation. Top newsmakers, Washington insiders, journalists, and cultural influencers, come together on Morning Joe for unparalleled insight and analysis around the day's biggest stories.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Iraq #Afghanistan #MSNBC
Jon Stewart Advocates For Iraq And Afghanistan War Veterans | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Think of all the civilians suffering from the same smoke and ashes inhaled!!
“Cancerr alley” in Louisiana.
In the fight for good healthcare…our military should be a HUGE priority! One of the rewards for protecting
us should be GREAT healthcare.
VOTE AND GET RIG OF YOUR REPUGLICANS FIRST ACTION.
Dems in congress have excellent free healthcare for life- I’m so sure they want that for you though.
We can spend 50 billion on jets.
@CasinoVa Beach All of em should be ashamed. All politicians have failed our veterans.
I don’t advocate for anyone to join the military, but I do advocate for all who serve to recieve the best medical care. They are our responsibility and it’s shameful that they have to beg for help. Kudos to Jon Stewart.
To bad the VA no longer treats pain. Not emotional and definitely not physical.
INDEED!! They’re suppose to be our responsibility or so President Lincoln stated & eventually was written & signed into law & as a quote for the VA Buildings & a suppose to be comfort for our Veterans! How pathetic it is that we can spend ALL of the 💵in the world on a war but we can’t/don’t/won’t take care of the very ppl that fight it for us!
@B Weeks-Marshall Your right & THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE! Most ppl do seem to forget the rest of you. I try my best to include ALL Veterans & if I have failed to show you or give you & every other Veteran their dues then please accept my sincerest apologies!! THANK YOU ALL VETERANS
@B Weeks-Marshall As are you! Likewise I wish you all the best life has to offer: happiness, health, love, friends & family as well & a peaceful life forward!
I’m a recent widow of a 100% disabled Veteran. He drew 100% from the VA & he drew SSD. They’re saying I don’t get nothing from him b/c we live in KY now but we were married in D.C. that doesn’t matter to them! He passed away Dec 29, I have received not a penny since! So good luck to all of you who are taking them on! I HOPE 🤞 & PRAY 🙏 YOU WIN!! THANK YOU AGAIN 💖
Best medical care?
way to go John , America needs to provide health care for veterans and they have not been doing it, nor for us civilians exposed either.
Trump tried
Jon Stewart cares waaaaay more about the 9/11 firemen dying from cancer and our veterans dying in needless wars than every GOPer combined
@Josie Fox because the GOP controlled the senate for most of his presidency? because America was different then and there wasn’t support to pull troops out? because the GOP labeled Obama as a muslim terrorist… maybe???
@Josie Fox Great question, depressing answer. I gave up on Obama once n for all with DAPL.
They should no be there in a first place. How many innocent lives ,children, women these war criminals killed? The whole war was based on lies,cheap propaganda and war crimes. I have had lots of respect for Jon but he is pushing false narrative by trying to glorify the murderers and this I will always oppose.
Pity to see good men losing their integrity, humanity and decency for what lame politicians present them as their “patriotic duty”.
Straight up before it’s too late.
Dunno if anyone cares but yesterday I hacked my friends Instagram account by using Instapwn. Just google for it if you wanna try it
@Bridger Royce Trying it out now. Looks great so far 🙂
Vietnam vets went through similar issues with agent orange exposure and more….
Don’t even bring up the woefully underfunded mental healthcare for vets.
Yet working class kids are still dumb enough to allow themselves to be bribed into murdering innocent Arabs on behalf of corporations . The US military tours schools to recruit impressionable -youths with few other opportunities. Does anyone here think that Donald would ever allow Baron to serve ???
Jon Stewart is my personal hero. The VA and the US government have not held up their end of the bargain we made to serve and protect our home.
Maybe take a chunk out of the pentagon’s budget to pay for their care. The army command decided to use burn pits so they should have to eat the cost of that decision.
The burn pits are not the most serious danger they was exposed.
*They Was Exposed To Nuclear Radiation Used By The United States!*
DAISY CUTTERS, DEPLETED URANIUM ROUNDS! (Nobody’s reporting of all the mutant babies born, and all the people that died and dying of cancers!)
There was none in IRAQ. Before the European Troops Came.
I ended up with toxic levels of many heavy elements after living near burn pits and debris piles in Iraq. Fun stuff like Cesium, Thorium, Antimony, Lead, Mercury and more. It deposits in your organ and muscle tissue and eats away at you (also makes you a bit crazy). Turns out Burning electronics, bullets, and other munitions is hazardous. who knew!?
The goveernment and he military knew aleady. Besides, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know yourself.
@BLT8645 but who knows about sarcasm?
It’s hard to be mission first oriented, and care. It’s a pickle my kids won’t get stuck in.
Much love and prayers Brethren Amen God bless Humanity Amen.
Thank you for your service Vets. Hugs
I don’t care if a veteran has been out of duty for 100 years, they deserve lifetime care and nothing less!
For doing what? going to other peoples countries to destroy other peoples lives and then claiming it was to defend the freedom of people all the way back in America who’s freedom was never at risk from people in other countries who wanted to be left alone in the first place?
The American media propaganda is very good, it will have you believing the actual bad guys are the good guys
EXACTLY 😃🌹🦋 this is & was in response to MaryLovesMakeup77! I for sure did NOT want anybody to be confused into thinking I was agreeing with Articulate Scallywag
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
These veterans should be cared. I hope that everyone regardless of political affiliation will support care for them
Lung transplant holyshit😮. That was one of my duties I think once or twice a week. When the back of the 5ton gets filled with garbage, take it to the burnpit.
Thank you, Mr Jon Stewart. As a retired Army Veteran I salute you.
John Steward is such an outstanding person. Imagine if our politicians were this decent… Yeah, I can’t imagine that either.
The bloody dust as well – had a cough for 2 weeks when I was 1st deployed
Nothing screams “Support Our Troops” like saying we’re not convinced there’s anything wrong with you – it’s inconclusive, so you’re on your own.
I’m 48 I remember all those yellow ribbon 🎗 magnetic bumper stickers. Hmmmm where are they now?
Thank you Very much for pushing the Issue.
on 02:45 – you have a Sound Issue..
Thanks
Thank you for exposing and keeping this in the media – respect to Jon Stewart.