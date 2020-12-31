JTA Against Temp Teachers Layoff Plan – December 29 2020

TOPICS:
JTA Against Temp Teachers Layoff Plan - December 29 2020 1

December 31, 2020

 

Trusted News
12 Comments on "JTA Against Temp Teachers Layoff Plan – December 29 2020"

  1. Fiona Clacken | December 30, 2020 at 10:32 AM | Reply

    🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

  2. Nerd Neuron | December 30, 2020 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    I’m a student and the laying off of school since March is very hectic and messing with my learning💯💯💯😧😧

  3. Funloving girl | December 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Very sad 😞

  4. John Steer | December 30, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    This is what u voted for why don’t they sue the former member of education and former member of energy pretrojam and take the money and pay the teachers who works trying to educate the future children’s of our country or is it that the so call government only takes the resources of the country and put in off sources and get fat😪

  5. BANTU'SISTA | December 30, 2020 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Nothing new THE GOVERNMENT OF JAMAICA DON’T CARE ABOUT THE PEOPLE OF JAMAICA WAKE UP WAKE UP FAMILY

  6. aiah innerDami | December 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    2:44 Beautiful 💋💋love u💋💋

  7. Kevin Evans | December 30, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    More ignorance on the way !!! This is the reason Jamaica is depressed

  8. Natarine Reid | December 30, 2020 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    So sad

  9. Hewan Tardiel | December 30, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    When you Guys was to go back to school the jta stop school from reopening stop talk about online when internet is rubbish everywhere where coronavirus is high school is keeping Don’t blame the government if you guys don’t want to go back to school why pay you for no work done cut staff no money

  10. Derrick Braithwaite-Mais | December 30, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️

  11. Pauline Mitchell | December 30, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    Kmt foolishness

