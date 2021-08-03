JTA Warns Face to Face Classes May not Happen in September | TVJ News – August 2 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
8 comments
Parents need not to pay these ridiculous auxiliary fees and get headsets and devices for our kids… in preparation for online learning.
This is all a setup, we can’t trust man, trust God because only God can help us…
Unu stop forcing people to take the vaccines.
I would prefer to keep my grandchild hom. Prefer to have her dunce and living rather than getting vaccinated and ( ?!)
??
STOP THE SCARE-MONGERING !!!!
And it (Face-to-face classes) should NOT happen the next school term, at least. Unvaccinated students (those who have to be in this time) could very well spread the virus that puts us in great danger (teachers, parents and all stakeholders). If there’s currently none available for any of them, then we would be in trouble if they gather in large numbers. We ought to obey the health protocols more than anything else.
The teachers must stop getting pay. The lazy teachers and their president want to stay home and get money
At first I didn’t understand what the Prime Minister was saying about compensation for vaccinated teachers. After listening to this guy speak, it makes sense now.