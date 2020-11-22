A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's campaign in Pennsylvania, saying it contained "strained legal argument without merit."» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Judge Dismisses Trump's Pennsylvania Election Lawsuit | MSNBC
Trump always says things are rigged if they don’t go his way.
@Nathaniel Johnson and I say to that….only a fool believes in his heart,that God does not exist.
@Sunny Kingston that must be why trumps trying to get our polity home where they belong….
@Luke Huber if you can go shopping you van vote in person
If you can protest. And destroy you can vote in person…
Sick of the whole Trump administration!
I challenge you to watch the first 20 minutes of this news conference from 2 days ago and you’ll see MSNBC isn’t giving you the whole story. https://youtu.be/T8LiGZhK-bg
@China Winston China, your opinion doesn’t count. up your standards a notch. You speak like a 4 years old kid….oH or is it your IQ …?
@Michael I’d like to respectfully request that everyone stop scolding me for making a statement. Thanks in advance.
@W W If it looks like trump and sounds like you it is NO FREEDOM! I’m not a Democrat and I know what freedom and patriotism is …..
Dude you ain’t it!! 😘
@China Winston Unfortunately you’ve got more than one!
So this is all the winning Trump was saying we’d get tired of
@Joe England,
*” Right. Sure thing. Thanks for showing us the way.”*
Obviously someone has to, and should have done so decades ago before you and your ilk became brainwashed by religious indoctrination. Perhaps it not too late for you.
In the meantime, where is your credible evidence for your little god character?
@612Tiberius No offense, but I really think you need to lighten up a little and let this go. You’re not going to win a score by demanding “credible evidence” again and again. It’s not a compelling tactic, it misses the point, and it’s pretty clear by now that neither of us is being swayed. I suggest we agree to disagree, and leave it at that.
Trump is the best liar!
@mike jett,
Actually, he’s terrible at lying too – quantity does not equal quality. In fact, the more he lies (with the same frequency other people breathe) the less believable he proves his words to be.
@Joe England,
And what was that credible evidence again? Oh, that’s right – there is still absolutely none.
And until, or unless, any such credible evidence is provided – by ANYONE – the claim/assertion/belief that any god exists is nothing more than baseless, unfounded, superstitious speculation with no rational justification whatsoever.
Humanity needs to “let go” of religion – we would collectively be much better off not leaning on that emotional and anti-intellectual crutch.
Glad it was a dismissed just like he needs to be from presidency.
@Mohammed Idress blm are thugs and criminals
@Paolo Facciolo seems to me. You read one thing and feel like you know it all. Actually its not that surprising.
@Mohammed Idress That’s right certain black lifes matter CBLM
isn’t it funny how these white privilege morons pandering to us
Former President Trump needs to be reminded over & over that he is a . . . . LOSER!
@Mohammed Idress It’s called “TRUTH” (ALM) !!
@Bob SmithYou use the terminology “Racist” yet look at all the “Mean & Hateful” things you say about our “President Trump” you are without a doubt a “Hypocrite” in every sence of the word & “THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE” If You Let It !!
In Jim Carey’s voice
@Jeff Hess Being racist is VERY VERY different from being “mean and hateful”. Either way you prove that you are racist then? Also “sence” is spelled sense man.
Anyways, people that scream about “TRUTH” and “SETTING YOU FREE” tend to be cult members/crazy so….
It’s insane how half the country is tolerant of fascist behavior.
On god!
@Morris Dancer Dream on dips hit
Trump is more accurately called a petulant little child. His supporters are also children basically.
@Cliff Perkins the problem is the horseshoe model that is being taught in the US (and also other Western countries’). The horseshoe model doesn’t remotely portray the truth of the political landscape. Any renowned historian can confirm that this model has no scientific basis.
@Sean Mtak Democrats are asbolutely not tolerant to China and communism. I’m a real communist and Democrats despise me. They are neoliberal capitalists. I don’t know where you right wingers get your education and your paranoia from. Democrats are far from being a leftist party, you people don’t even know what Socialism is.
“If yоu саn’t tаke сare of yоur siсk in the соuntry, fоrget it, it’s аll оver.”
― The Dоnаld @ Lаrry King Livе, Оctоber 1999
@Bernhard Schwarz Trump university wants you bad
@Bernhard Schwarz MORON…
@Bernhard Schwarz Thinking your gene pool could use a little chlorine.
Spoken like The True LIAR he is.
Just like the whole world “dismisses” his pathetic attempt at destroying democracy.
@Steam fish White rice THE BEST IS YET TO COME!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Not! The team already knows the state courts in democrat states will deny them. This is the path to the US Supreme Court. Um, and we now have the majority there. Stay tuned for a whoopin’
@No Name No name, no idea. Good fit.
Somewhere out there, there are a couple of trees working very hard to replace the oxygen you’re consuming. Now go & apologize to them.
@Brutu Boso Oh get fkd, moron
Just in, a Federal Judge just affirmed Trump’s Butt Hurt over losing isn’t evidence of Voter Fraud.
Good luck with that. 😄
This circus demonstrates how far the GOP will go to abandon democracy. Those Who Can Make You Believe Absurdities, Can Make You Commit Atrocities.
To be fair, many of the GOP have either distanced or told Trump to move on. Trumpism is showing its ugliness & total lack of respect to the very core of American decency. These people, & I am not from the US, do not deserve to be called citizens of the US when they so blatantly crap on their country.
The minute he leaves the WH he must be handcuffed and brought to jail!
Well said.
us Trump voters are 100 and 10% supportive of your democracy just not in our constitutional republic I know you Common Core liberals are incapable of reading the format in which the United States Constitution was written in but there is a non cursive audio version available on YouTube for the Obama Common Core students
Can’t wait to have intelligent and honest people in charge.
Don’t hold your breath then lol To honestly believe ANY politician are honest in the US is insane..
Hey guys don’t pay this no mind.Trump is pulling another scheme to get money from his naive & gullible supporters to pay for his court battles once he leaves office He’s making them think it’s about fighting the election but it’s NOT!
Courts are closed on Sunday.
Liz Warren, here’s what she said:
Elizabeth Warren (MA), Amy Klobuchar (MN), and Ron Wyden (OR) expressed concerns in December 2019 regarding three leading election technology companies “vulnerabilities” and “lack of transparency.”
In a letter was sent to Staple Street Capital, investor in Dominion Voting Systems, and two investment firms, took issue with “vulnerabilities and a lack of transparency in the election technology industry and the poor condition of voting machines and other election technology equipment,” Warren’s office said of the letter.
Kevin Bedard but that was in the past. And as they stated we had the most honest election. No fraud nothing to see here..lol It’s ok to lie/cheat/riot/loot/murder/dox and harass if you’re a leftie.
Trump still grifting off the Stupid? Good!!! The less money they have, the better for the rest of us…
Trump Administration:
Step 1: File lawsuits with no evidence and false facts.
Step 2: ???
Step 3: Profit.
Step 2 is to strengthen his Trumpist base, trick them and raise chaos and violences.
Let’s get rid of this absolute ridiculous “administration” (to say the least) once and for all❗
‘Stop golfing and concede’: Maryland’s Republican governor
@Morris Stanley Pretty Brown skinned?
@Regulatory Affairs enjoy driving down your “socialist” road network
@Think about it Played as a fool…By a Fool!
@Sam S If your reliable news is Soros overseen, globalist propaganda, I have none.
This guy confirms everyday what a loser he is.
Donald needs to be escorted OUT of the WH…”Hannibal Lecter”- style!!!
@PrisonKilljoy Look at the start date on that account. We’re going to see a lot of posts like that in the coming months. Paid agitators and people who think that a civil war will be ‘fun’ are going to be crawling out of the woodwork.
@Cynna1065 Yes, good point. I haven’t been feeling well and didn’t do my due diligence by checking the account. Thanks for the heads up and I agree. Stay safe.
@PrisonKilljoy Stay safe and feel better soon!
Trump is the worst president in the US History
Biggest loser ever lost a fortune from his father’s estate, lost casinos, airlines,steaks,university, presidency……Could go on and on but being the biggest loser is enough .
Turns out courts don’t accept Breitbart articles.
This is madness. Everything the republicans were whining about in 2016 they, themselves are now doing.