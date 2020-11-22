Judge Dismisses Trump’s Pennsylvania Election Lawsuit | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Judge Dismisses Trump's Pennsylvania Election Lawsuit | MSNBC 1

November 22, 2020

 

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's campaign in Pennsylvania, saying it contained "strained legal argument without merit."» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Judge Dismisses Trump's Pennsylvania Election Lawsuit | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

85 Comments on "Judge Dismisses Trump’s Pennsylvania Election Lawsuit | MSNBC"

  1. EyefoxMJ4EVR | November 22, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    Trump always says things are rigged if they don’t go his way.

  2. China Winston | November 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Sick of the whole Trump administration!

  3. 3Speedboy | November 22, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

    So this is all the winning Trump was saying we’d get tired of

    • 612Tiberius | November 22, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      @Joe England,
      *” Right. Sure thing. Thanks for showing us the way.”*
      Obviously someone has to, and should have done so decades ago before you and your ilk became brainwashed by religious indoctrination. Perhaps it not too late for you.
      In the meantime, where is your credible evidence for your little god character?

    • Joe England | November 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      @612Tiberius No offense, but I really think you need to lighten up a little and let this go. You’re not going to win a score by demanding “credible evidence” again and again. It’s not a compelling tactic, it misses the point, and it’s pretty clear by now that neither of us is being swayed. I suggest we agree to disagree, and leave it at that.

    • mike jett | November 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      Trump is the best liar!

    • 612Tiberius | November 22, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      @mike jett,
      Actually, he’s terrible at lying too – quantity does not equal quality. In fact, the more he lies (with the same frequency other people breathe) the less believable he proves his words to be.

    • 612Tiberius | November 22, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @Joe England,
      And what was that credible evidence again? Oh, that’s right – there is still absolutely none.
      And until, or unless, any such credible evidence is provided – by ANYONE – the claim/assertion/belief that any god exists is nothing more than baseless, unfounded, superstitious speculation with no rational justification whatsoever.
      Humanity needs to “let go” of religion – we would collectively be much better off not leaning on that emotional and anti-intellectual crutch.

  4. MerrieMelodies Fan | November 22, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    Glad it was a dismissed just like he needs to be from presidency.

  5. SWS-Vlogs | November 22, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    Former President Trump needs to be reminded over & over that he is a . . . . LOSER!

  6. Jozh | November 22, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

    It’s insane how half the country is tolerant of fascist behavior.

    • Larry Horne | November 22, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      On god!

    • Seablack66 | November 22, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Morris Dancer Dream on dips hit

    • Flummoxed Marmoset | November 22, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      Trump is more accurately called a petulant little child. His supporters are also children basically.

    • Haramasch Abrasir | November 22, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      @Cliff Perkins the problem is the horseshoe model that is being taught in the US (and also other Western countries’). The horseshoe model doesn’t remotely portray the truth of the political landscape. Any renowned historian can confirm that this model has no scientific basis.

    • Haramasch Abrasir | November 22, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      @Sean Mtak Democrats are asbolutely not tolerant to China and communism. I’m a real communist and Democrats despise me. They are neoliberal capitalists. I don’t know where you right wingers get your education and your paranoia from. Democrats are far from being a leftist party, you people don’t even know what Socialism is.

  7. Nota Bene | November 22, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    “If yоu саn’t tаke сare of yоur siсk in the соuntry, fоrget it, it’s аll оver.”
    ― The Dоnаld @ Lаrry King Livе, Оctоber 1999

  8. Richard Parker | November 22, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

    Just like the whole world “dismisses” his pathetic attempt at destroying democracy.

  9. Ralph Boyd | November 22, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Just in, a Federal Judge just affirmed Trump’s Butt Hurt over losing isn’t evidence of Voter Fraud.

  10. Jeff Smith | November 22, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    This circus demonstrates how far the GOP will go to abandon democracy. Those Who Can Make You Believe Absurdities, Can Make You Commit Atrocities.

    • Pete Pav | November 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

      To be fair, many of the GOP have either distanced or told Trump to move on. Trumpism is showing its ugliness & total lack of respect to the very core of American decency. These people, & I am not from the US, do not deserve to be called citizens of the US when they so blatantly crap on their country.

    • Amelinda TOEIC | November 22, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      B..oh
      yeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8

    • MrSparklespring | November 22, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

      The minute he leaves the WH he must be handcuffed and brought to jail!

    • Bakin13 | November 22, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      Well said.

    • Keylow oneone | November 22, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      us Trump voters are 100 and 10% supportive of your democracy just not in our constitutional republic I know you Common Core liberals are incapable of reading the format in which the United States Constitution was written in but there is a non cursive audio version available on YouTube for the Obama Common Core students

  11. Ocean Rock | November 22, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    Can’t wait to have intelligent and honest people in charge.

    • Ween Fain | November 22, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

      Don’t hold your breath then lol To honestly believe ANY politician are honest in the US is insane..

    • Steam fish White rice | November 22, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

      Hey guys don’t pay this no mind.Trump is pulling another scheme to get money from his naive & gullible supporters to pay for his court battles once he leaves office He’s making them think it’s about fighting the election but it’s NOT!

    • Danielle Pacheco-Moufarrege | November 22, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

      Courts are closed on Sunday.

    • Kevin Bedard | November 22, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

      Liz Warren, here’s what she said:
      Elizabeth Warren (MA), Amy Klobuchar (MN), and Ron Wyden (OR) expressed concerns in December 2019 regarding three leading election technology companies “vulnerabilities” and “lack of transparency.”
      In a letter was sent to Staple Street Capital, investor in Dominion Voting Systems, and two investment firms, took issue with “vulnerabilities and a lack of transparency in the election technology industry and the poor condition of voting machines and other election technology equipment,” Warren’s office said of the letter.

    • moneyrunnr | November 22, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

      Kevin Bedard but that was in the past. And as they stated we had the most honest election. No fraud nothing to see here..lol It’s ok to lie/cheat/riot/loot/murder/dox and harass if you’re a leftie.

  12. Jeffrey Whipple | November 22, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    Trump still grifting off the Stupid? Good!!! The less money they have, the better for the rest of us…

  13. Juggler1525 | November 22, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    Trump Administration:
    Step 1: File lawsuits with no evidence and false facts.
    Step 2: ???
    Step 3: Profit.

  14. Brainstorming Plus | November 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    Let’s get rid of this absolute ridiculous “administration” (to say the least) once and for all❗

  15. Southpaw 88 | November 22, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    ‘Stop golfing and concede’: Maryland’s Republican governor

  16. goo goo g'joob | November 22, 2020 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    This guy confirms everyday what a loser he is.

  17. Peri Kimball | November 22, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Trump is the worst president in the US History

  18. Brian Szymanski | November 22, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    Biggest loser ever lost a fortune from his father’s estate, lost casinos, airlines,steaks,university, presidency……Could go on and on but being the biggest loser is enough .

  19. Yui | November 22, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    Turns out courts don’t accept Breitbart articles.

  20. Tonia Shelton | November 22, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    This is madness. Everything the republicans were whining about in 2016 they, themselves are now doing.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.