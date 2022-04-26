68 comments

    1. Nah he’s been cashing in selling images from Hunters lab top…… aren’t those images illegal Rudy?

      Reply

    2. @Martin Egboh hahaha you hear about Trump because you like to hear about Trump…I want to only hear about Trump too after the disaster our current president has got us into.

      Reply

    3. @Martin Egboh Trump isn’t going to jail! Do you know how stupid that sounds? Also putting a previous president of the United States into prison is some third world banana republic type BS! This is pure political harassment!

      Reply

  5. To all those saying this doesn’t affect trump at all really: if he has court debts, he cannot run for president per law

    Reply

  7. It’s a shame that when election board of supervisors can be subpoenaed 3 , 4 times for compliance with no repercussions .

    Reply

    1. @Robert Arthurs haha that’s hilarious! No wait you are serious? Let me laugh even louder 🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣😂😂😂🤣😆🤣😂😂😀😂

      Reply

    2. @Dave Lane Keep the dream alive and good luck it’s only been 6 years of accusations keep faith. Hold your breath for faster results.

      Reply

  9. Good just because he thinks he’s better than anybody else and above the law just proves that he is NOT!!!

    Reply

  11. To obtain financial freedom, one must be either a business owner, an investor or both, generating passive income, particularly on a monthly basis..

    Reply

    1. Take it from one who has it and buy a house in Missouri and dream Wrangler with forex trade profits. I started with Mr Michael Wayne of financial education and he has been my handler and guider for the past years

      Reply

    2. Access to a good information is what the investors needs to progress financially and in life. Here is a good one and I’m grateful.

      Reply

  13. Who cares ? Big damn deal. He will continue to grift. I don’t agree with the current president on some issues nor do I disagree with issues that ex president trump installed. Both sides need to man up quit jerking the people around and serve the people who elected them. U.S. politics are the laughing stock of the world 🌎.

    Reply

  14. Judges don’t hold that people should be in contempt. They hold them in contempt. There is no should about it.

    Reply

    2. @ARK1X no I don’t want to try saying “is” again in real English. I don’t believe I ever did try to say “is.”

      Reply

  15. 3.65 million per year is affordable for someone like him to pay the fine indefinitely.
    It’s hilarious how the courts benefit those with the most currency.

    Reply

    1. They need stiffer fines for the rich. They need to put Trump in court to testify and not his goonie lawyers.

      Reply

    2. The judge can increase that if he doesn’t comply, up to and including jail time. While this is a civil case, contempt in civil cases can be civil contempt or turned criminal contempt. Currently the judge his holding him less then 1/2 the max daily fine and not holding it as a criminal contempt.

      Reply

  16. What if he refuse to pay? I doubt they’re going to put him in jail. That would go against “the presidents are above the law” rule.

    Reply

    1. @J DeMartini Not yet but I hope he grows some and soon
      Poetic Justice would be Trump getting indicted on the 4th of July

      Reply

    2. Not a legal expert, but it almost seems as though the request stands denied. If a judge says, you are required to pay a lump sum of money daily if you do not surrender your first born child to them and you respond that you have no child, no children then how could they charge you or hold firm ground that they are doing their job. No they are not doing their job, they are obviously trying to apply unreasonable pressure to a situation that may well have no solution. I’d have to suppose if a judge said they needed papers I did not have, I would apply to a higher level of authority in claim of abuse of power, targeted harassment, and presumed political bias, requesting new legal representation that which was not found in such things. The deep state influence on the nations justice system is not justice, it is slanted with special interests.

      Reply

    2. @Irfan Irfan Your comments here are very repetitive
      Is that the extent of your English knowledge or are you just another troll

      Reply

  20. Well imagine that it took them that long to get something going against the orange maniac🤔

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.