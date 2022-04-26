Recent Post
- Twitter agrees to sell itself to Elon Musk
- Judge holds former President Trump in civil contempt
- ‘That’s not OK’: Bash reacts to Fox host’s texts to Meadows
- CNN obtains 2,319 texts that Mark Meadows gave to Jan. 6 panel
- Attorney who questioned Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts to her comments on the stand
68 comments
And all the while Rudy G is saying…”not until I get paid”!!
Nah he’s been cashing in selling images from Hunters lab top…… aren’t those images illegal Rudy?
@ROGELIO PEGUERO Who is Hunter, dear?
Omarosa, banks too, and a whole bunch of construction workers.
@Real American Joey Biden’s son.
Looks like more grifting emails going out to pay for his contempt fines.
No, Trump prefers texts. That way he can get to those who do not have email.
It’s easy to grift a religious cult.
$10k a day?!? I can’t wait to see how far this goes.
So very soon I will not hear about Trump each day. He is going to jail.😭😭😭
@Martin Egboh hahaha you hear about Trump because you like to hear about Trump…I want to only hear about Trump too after the disaster our current president has got us into.
@Martin Egboh Trump isn’t going to jail! Do you know how stupid that sounds? Also putting a previous president of the United States into prison is some third world banana republic type BS! This is pure political harassment!
I mean CNN spent $300 million for 3 weeks of streaming people pay a lot for time
Doesn’t he have like a hundred of these judgements against him? Lol…
😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣
Yep !!!….👈😂
To all those saying this doesn’t affect trump at all really: if he has court debts, he cannot run for president per law
@kydrythm 780 Million is about 5.5% of Florida’s total state tax revenue.
@shooter7a wow.
5%
Look out Florida!!!!
@kydrythm that is actually significant. a 5% budget short fall is a big deal.
@Anonymous5314 check your math!!!!
I wonder how much they paid that guy to hold the “hold them in contempt” sign?
Not much, a six pack and a pack of smokes
Who’s “they”?
@3rdminist3rI suppose it is whoever the commenter does not like, including the news station.
@Michael Flack I know. I was just seeing if he was going to show his ignorance again
@3rdminist3r you? Did you pay the guy?
It’s a shame that when election board of supervisors can be subpoenaed 3 , 4 times for compliance with no repercussions .
@Robert Arthurs haha that’s hilarious! No wait you are serious? Let me laugh even louder 🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣😂😂😂🤣😆🤣😂😂😀😂
@Dave Lane Keep the dream alive and good luck it’s only been 6 years of accusations keep faith. Hold your breath for faster results.
Yes,I can do that!😀
@Dave Lane
To swing?
Say what ?
Trump gonna be like 🗣️ this whole damn court is outta order!
😂
Trump be “It’s a Witch hunt ”
That’s right Donald
We will brake your curse
@dathyr1 Hope so too
But civil might not cover that
They can garnish his income
Withhold income
Good just because he thinks he’s better than anybody else and above the law just proves that he is NOT!!!
🥱
LMK when he’s sentenced…for *anything*.
This means nothing.
Yes,I can do that!😀
And put him in jail as well, so he can contrate.
Who cares ? Big damn deal. He will continue to grift. I don’t agree with the current president on some issues nor do I disagree with issues that ex president trump installed. Both sides need to man up quit jerking the people around and serve the people who elected them. U.S. politics are the laughing stock of the world 🌎.
Judges don’t hold that people should be in contempt. They hold them in contempt. There is no should about it.
You want to try Is saying it again but in real English?
@ARK1X no I don’t want to try saying “is” again in real English. I don’t believe I ever did try to say “is.”
Look ☝
@Cactus Coder what
3.65 million per year is affordable for someone like him to pay the fine indefinitely.
It’s hilarious how the courts benefit those with the most currency.
They need stiffer fines for the rich. They need to put Trump in court to testify and not his goonie lawyers.
The judge can increase that if he doesn’t comply, up to and including jail time. While this is a civil case, contempt in civil cases can be civil contempt or turned criminal contempt. Currently the judge his holding him less then 1/2 the max daily fine and not holding it as a criminal contempt.
What if he refuse to pay? I doubt they’re going to put him in jail. That would go against “the presidents are above the law” rule.
@J DeMartini Not yet but I hope he grows some and soon
Poetic Justice would be Trump getting indicted on the 4th of July
Not a legal expert, but it almost seems as though the request stands denied. If a judge says, you are required to pay a lump sum of money daily if you do not surrender your first born child to them and you respond that you have no child, no children then how could they charge you or hold firm ground that they are doing their job. No they are not doing their job, they are obviously trying to apply unreasonable pressure to a situation that may well have no solution. I’d have to suppose if a judge said they needed papers I did not have, I would apply to a higher level of authority in claim of abuse of power, targeted harassment, and presumed political bias, requesting new legal representation that which was not found in such things. The deep state influence on the nations justice system is not justice, it is slanted with special interests.
Fact ☝️
The past 6 6 years have really showed the American ppl our justice system is a complete joke.
Lol
Lol not just Americans, the World.
IF THEY ONLY HAD A TEST WHERE HE COULD SHOW HOW SMART HE IS
Yes,I can do that!😀
@Irfan Irfan Your comments here are very repetitive
Is that the extent of your English knowledge or are you just another troll
Never occurred you would ask that of Joe Biden right. That man is obviously brilliant.
Lol
Why does an innocent person have to be scared to talk!?
Well imagine that it took them that long to get something going against the orange maniac🤔
