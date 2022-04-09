Judge Jackson in remarks: I am the dream of the slave April 9, 2022 27 comments Tagged with Biden Supreme Court Pick, cnn, Happening Now, Judge Jackson, Ketanji Brown Jackson, ketanji brown jackson confirmation, latest News, Newsroom, President Joe Biden, US Supreme Court Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
27 comments
Very well said. Congratulations 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💯
Congratulations well done
Good speech! She talks substantively.
So poignant! Touching! God bless you!
A beautiful day. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson ❤️
Congratulations Ms.Jackson, I wish you all the best 👍🏾
🎊 l🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉👏👏👏 Congratulations, Madam Justice…breaking the glass ceiling…in the USA…Hallelujah🙌🙌🙌🙌💙🇬🇧
Congratulations to her Hñonor judge Jackson and can you imagine how proud her child or children and family must be to sit there and listen to her and to know that she’s going to be a Supreme Court Justice or I don’t mean she’s going to be I mean she is. It is the most inspiring thing ever. I have one question where’s Oprah💖!!!
That was a great speech. Congratulations 🎉❤
What a well-spoken, humble, wise, experienced, sincere and kind woman. This is an amazing day for America. All the best in this next phase of your career Judge Jackson.
Seconded
Congratulations Judge Jackson, well deserved.
Well pick for sure!! She’s really making the all nah’s look really bad with that speech what a world class woman!!! Well deserved position!!
U couldn’t have said it better. Spot on.
Wonderful delivery of words in the humblest moment. Best of luck and wish your honor Jackson
Congratulations Judge Jackson!!! A blessed day in our democracy!! I’m sure your family is so VERY proud!
Congratulations!!!!!!!
“It only took 232 years and
115 prior appointments for a black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court” “Persevere”
God bless my honor, Judge Jackson! You are an inspiration! Shine , shine, shine! May the light of God always shine upon you! You have make me proud! God bless you!
We Made It!!! Yes!!!! Congratulations to everyone who has held the Dream in their hearts for so long.
Again many congratulations and blessings to you Judge Jackson. I applaud you on everything.
What a brilliant mind and yet a humble personality. God bless you, Honorable Lady Justice Getanji J Brown.
My best wishes for a successful career.
It’s amazing that we have a new and highly well regarded person for the Supreme Court. I’m anxious to hear her opinions on important issues. I would also offer kudos and thanks for President Joe Biden.
What grace, dignity, humility, intellect, beauty, brilliance, accomplishments!!! It’s amazing to witness this whole process. Thank you Judge Katanji Brown Jackson. You have brought so much joy to all the decent people of this world! God bless you!