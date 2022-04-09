27 comments

  6. 🎊 l🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉👏👏👏 Congratulations, Madam Justice…breaking the glass ceiling…in the USA…Hallelujah🙌🙌🙌🙌💙🇬🇧

  7. Congratulations to her Hñonor judge Jackson and can you imagine how proud her child or children and family must be to sit there and listen to her and to know that she’s going to be a Supreme Court Justice or I don’t mean she’s going to be I mean she is. It is the most inspiring thing ever. I have one question where’s Oprah💖!!!

    4. @CoolhandLukeSkywalkr Leave it to a disgruntled troll to “rain” on a beautiful moment. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♀️

  9. What a well-spoken, humble, wise, experienced, sincere and kind woman. This is an amazing day for America. All the best in this next phase of your career Judge Jackson.

  11. Well pick for sure!! She’s really making the all nah’s look really bad with that speech what a world class woman!!! Well deserved position!!

  12. Wonderful delivery of words in the humblest moment. Best of luck and wish your honor Jackson

  13. Congratulations Judge Jackson!!! A blessed day in our democracy!! I’m sure your family is so VERY proud!

  14. Congratulations!!!!!!!
    “It only took 232 years and
    115 prior appointments for a black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court” “Persevere”

  15. God bless my honor, Judge Jackson! You are an inspiration! Shine , shine, shine! May the light of God always shine upon you! You have make me proud! God bless you!

  16. We Made It!!! Yes!!!! Congratulations to everyone who has held the Dream in their hearts for so long.

  18. What a brilliant mind and yet a humble personality. God bless you, Honorable Lady Justice Getanji J Brown.
    My best wishes for a successful career.

  19. It’s amazing that we have a new and highly well regarded person for the Supreme Court. I’m anxious to hear her opinions on important issues. I would also offer kudos and thanks for President Joe Biden.

  20. What grace, dignity, humility, intellect, beauty, brilliance, accomplishments!!! It’s amazing to witness this whole process. Thank you Judge Katanji Brown Jackson. You have brought so much joy to all the decent people of this world! God bless you!

