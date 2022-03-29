Recent Post
Until the words “Trump” and “indicted for multiple federal crimes” appear in the same sentence, I won’t hold my breath.
Leonaza da 🐐
I think the same thing about obama!
@Studebaker Hoch
Not true…liar!
@B. T. Fck NAZI USA
Either everyone is accountable under the law, or no one.
@TheGodatwar also setting up the paper tiger of trump didn’t commit genocide isn’t going to work either. You are presenting an argument as to where if you are rich and Powerful you get away with crime. I’m just wondering where’s your barometer? Is it some crime? Are we talkin misdemeanors? Or is it just a blanket get-out-of-jail-free card for anything you do? And why is that okay with you?
What part of history did you miss.. as that’s NEVER BEEN how any society EVER exercised Jurisprudens. I’m not saying what was is fair, certainly not a fan, but it’s all recent human history and is EMBRACINGLY CORRUPT in every nation.
@Cropper CopperI told you already… Bill Clinton went to Epstein’s rape Island 28 times. Epstein recorded everybody that went on the island and the FBI covered up the video tapes.
@California Volcano Fck NAZI USA
When people break the law they are supposed to go to jail. Too bad the head of the DOJ doesn’t seem to know that.
@Parker the mental gymnastics one has to do to even get to the reply you get to…. how do you even get to the conclusion that “I’m getting hurt with words”?
Jesus christ…. must be painful to critically think and actually use some of your mental competence. Oh who am I kidding, you’re a Trumper. Enough said. Far to gone to ever be able to critically think. I hope you enjoy being remembered by history as absolute fools and traitors.
This will never happen in US courts. Most corrupted country ever
As a trump fan Biden and trump should probably be in jail
Hillary?
Accountability means nothing in an unjust system, is now the precedent.
@shschesschamp too many delusions to count. You could take a whole semester of college and not learn all of them
@shschesschamp my ex wife has turned into a maniac after trump was elected and she’s watched Fox News 6 years straight. Now she’s just bitter and angry. My 18 year old daughter hates her. She accuses me of being a liberal even though I’ve voted both sides before. She’s morphed into a different person.
@Brian Korth Unfortunately its all that Russian and Qanon propaganda that they put so much energy into no matter how outlandish it is. So much confirmation bias in that massive rabbit hole, or maybe even bottomless pit at this point.
@shschesschamp yeah. I’ve known her for over twenty years and now I can’t even talk to her, she’s full of hate and anger.
Yeah we know from watching the deal with Clinton
There is just one problem, Merrick Garland passed away the second after he was sworn in…..
So far, AG Garland seems like an empty suit. I hope he proves me wrong but I’m not holding my breath.
@mugwump242 you misspelled “bum”
“Proof beyond a reasonable doubt” that s the standard to convict not to charge!
You know what will happen if Trump is charged? He’ll become 100x worse than Julian Assange, Edward Snowden and Daniel Ellsberg combined. . The gloves will come off completely, and what ever skeletons in America’s closet he can show will be shown. Believe me, there’s plenty.
It’s called fake news keep watching and hoping 😂😂😂 trump24 blk vote
When prosecutors see the evidence is not credible to convect beyond the shadow of a doubt usually will not prosecute the case because a loss makes them look bad and if they bring charges and later find it to be uncredible the cases are usually dropped nolle pross
But you only need reasonable suspicion to charge somebody
Unfortunately the corruption that was apparent in the DOJ doesn’t know the difference.
The standard to charge a crime is not beyond a reasonable doubt. That is the burden of proof to obtain a conviction. To charge a crime only requires a grand jury to find probable cause that a crime may have been committed, which is essentially the same standard required of the police to effectuate an arrest.
@Dan Deber it came out last year, the rpeublicans investigated and there is NOTHING there that is incriminating.
and prove there is 5k pages
It has been confirmed Ukrainian business associates in an article where corrupt, and biden sent his son to work there. The Crack head remember.. here’s an off-the-wall question is it standard procedure for the Democratic party supporters to take the word of a Crack head!?!?✋
@Dan Deber WRONG again sugar,
I follow FACTS something you don’t know how to do,
@psycobleach46 tullis you are only told there’s no proof. You’re media omits hunter and burisma in Ukraine. Biden used 1 billion to get a prosecutor fired, on video lol
Judge said out loud what AG refuses to acknowledge.
It’s coming. Garland is a very meticulous man.
AG Merrick Garland won’t do anything anyway…
@Chinedu Opara looks like someone may have gotten to the SDNY Prosecutor Damian Williams. He is stalling on the case, to the extent that several of his subordinates that were trying the case with his predecessor have quit in protest.
@Ellen Faulkner At least NYC is going to get Trump.
We don’t need an interpretation of what the judge said, hell, he speaks English.
We need news!
This doesn’t mean squat until a prosecutor gets off their rear end and actually file criminal charges against these Fascist seditionists.
And Russia gots ahold of hunter and bidens biolabs why isn’t fake news covering this
@Htate sil Move on Brah, you’re living in the past like Bone Spurs Donny tRump, Hunter never worked for Daddy like those tRump Spawn have.
“Justice delayed is justice denied.” — William Gladstone
You have nothing clown
@Mark Lasky If you had any balls we’d be seeing your picture with the Jan. 6 crowd. So quit posing.
@Mark Lasky But I bet the DOJ does. Enjoy the show.
Money talks, bullshit walks..
@Marco Esteban Gosh, I was about to comment Same 😁
Two sets of rules: one for the rich and powerful and politically, and one for the rest of the people.
@Nonewhere Listens
Because the obvious overwhelming evidence that is out in the public domain we just ignore. Uh huh. 🥔✅
One set of rules for conservatives and one set for the rest of us
As a non US individual it seems to me that punishment in the US legal system is inversely proportional to ones bank account and/or celebrity status…
Yep, sledgehammer approach for deceitful miscreant conservatives who choose to exploit decent ppls naivety and weaknesses.
Americans fight for democracy and justice everywhere except in their own country. Weird and kind of sad.
What kind of democracy broken democracy? You dislike Republicans who keep the constitution and save Americans.?
@charz pak where are you living,under a rock
Everyone is sick and tired of “talk” and no action when it’s all been blatantly clear from the moment it all happened what crime was committed and who is to blame. I don’t think anyone by now thinks 45 will get punished
As an European, I have long thought that the US isn’s as free relative to other democracies as it’s people seem to believe. I think that due to the american system polititians care more about defending big corporations (the ones that “donate” millions to their campaigns) instead of it’s people. I also think that the US constitution is outdated, many democratic countries are in their 3rd constitution or more, and the US is literally the first modern constitution (hence by far the oldest). To make it clear, I’m not saying that the US constitution is trash or bad (and I definetly don’t deny it’s significance in democratic history), or that it should change anything in it’s core nature, just that it needs some updating or a review. The US lacks some of the legislative protection to protect it’s own democracy that other countries have, and I think this whole situation shows it very well. No matter how I feel about the US’s democracy, I never thought that I’d ever see in my life such an attempt against american democracy go unpunished. This guy literally invaded congress to try to overturn a democratic decision, and over a year later he has faced NO consequences. Ironically, this idiot with no respect for democracy and the democratic process is still one of the most popular politicians amongst republicans (I read most popular even, but dunno if it was true), who are supposed to be the “patriotic freedom loving” americans. I guess an authoritarian dictator is acceptable as long as they have guns (so im not misunderstood, Im actually a gun nut that defends gun rights in europe, my comment is referring that it seems its all these people care about). How this potential dictator is still not being prosecuted is beyond me, I do not believe for a second that US law isn’t prepared to face such an event and that it isn’t illegal. Right now, I honestly see him ALMOST as much of a threat to world democracy as Putin, he belongs behind bars for what he did…
I wish everyone that’s not an American stay out of American politics. IT DOESN’T MEAN A THING WHAT YOU OR ANY NON AMERICAN THINKS OF OUR COUNTRY! I’m also fed up with ignorant sheep that don’t have there fact’s correct ( in and out of America).
i agree and it’s frustrating to see him free to do as he pleases. it’s like he’s made a game of it to see exactly how much he could get away with, and then it worked because he knew all the weaknesses he would exploit
@the patriot lol you’re unhinged. Opinion isn’t exclusive to one’s residence. The world is much more than your narrow, xenophobic and ignorant diatribe. You’re a frog in the well with this kind of mindset. Get educated and do better. Or if that’s too much then do the world one favor and kindly don’t procreate.
A federal judge figured out what we all knew years ago…
And nothing will come of it.
Merick Garland, we see you, we know that it’s up to you to carry out justice. If we don’t see Trump in court, at least testifying, we know it was justice failed. And denied
Dear Department of Justice, give us justice! It’s literally your one job that we pay you for!
The judge here wrote regarding Trump’s January 6th Insurrection, “the illegality of the plan was obvious.” I wholeheartedly agree with this statement, obvious illegality.
People in the US are tired of “remarkable this” and “significant that” and are waiting for trump to be held accountable for anything!