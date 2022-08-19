Recent Post
48 comments
I’m here for the release of the seals.
The first seal will open very soon. Trump’s return.
Watching all of this play out in real time beats, days of our lives, general hospital and as the world turns all together! 😅🤣😂😆🤣😅
So true but where’s the popcorn 🍿 🍿🍿🍿
@Aaron Christoffersen “Boomer” and “Woke” is about the stupidest words I’ve ever heard. I do see them used occasionally when people are referring to QAnon conspiracy theories.
Release all, what’s the DoJ afraid of?
@T.D. Herrington that’s an assumption….an excuse not to be transparent
An informant? Wonder who they work for? Wouldn’t that be incriminating itself? Is this what trumped up charges are?
im working on it
Kushner???
Barron led them to it… daddy let’s me play in here..
Send the Tangerine Mobster to jail. You do not need the Affidavit to know this goose is cooked.
Good
Due process commie.
@Brian Johnston Which is it 🤔 communist or socialist 🤔 defending our public schools is obviously not a very good idea.
That judge should be disbarred for gross negligence.
Is he a toddler?
@Jill why what’s the doj hiding 🤔we do want full transparency
@Jill It seems like they are trying to be as fair as possible to all parties. The press wants it. Trump said he wanted it, DOJ seemed ok with re-dacting it.
Why didn’t Trump’s own lawyers file to unseal the affidavit 🤔 almost makes me think that Trump didn’t want it unsealed 🤔
The judge wants to unseal documents involved in an ongoing investigation? They need to push this up above the level of judges that trump owns.
@Michael Johnson How would the judge be contravening Rule 6(e)? Wouldn’t he have a lot of discretion on the matter so long as he considers the necessary factors?
Carrie Cordera is exactly right the potential of other cases to follow will have to be treated the same and this is not good. I myself believe that they should not release the affidavit until either the case is dropped or they indict. I say Leave it up to DOJ to decide !
The “no man is above the law” argument is wearing thin.
Including DOJ and the FBI?
@Bentley Malshi them to
It’s always the one’s you least expect
The news is that a judge didn’t open the evidence. That’s the news. Lol
Affidavit lists prime source as a speculative editorial by Maggie Haberman in the NYT.
Found; Declassified documents on Crossfire Hurricane.
@case barreoltt Do you support trump?
@neil A Why do you ask?
I’d love to hear Stelter’s take on this.
@Cryst C O Less than the guy you supported Bush
@Cryst C O Yes a list would be great 👍👍
@Cryst C O That wasn’t the summer of love… It was the summer of insurrection.
In the course of appealing my divorce settlement which was made without me even being in the room, the judge told the opposing attorney “You lied to me. If you don’t go outside and settle with this man, I’ll make sure you never win another case in this court so long as I’m presiding judge”. Yes folks, it happens. Orders get pencil whipped all the time.
It’s bs she need to come clean 🪥 and so does judge
They should redact them the exact same as Barr done to the Mueller Report
13848
Has anyone ever been charged for that?
DOJ “sure, we will release 50 pages of blacked out paper” lol
Respect to the DoJ and FBI for not giving in to pressure. There was a great deal of evidence that prompted them to search Mar-a-Lago. Trump thinks he is above the law.
Famous but incompetent. Trump 2024
I’m am ⌚ me work
TRUMP ! The Best There Is, the Best There Was, the Best There Ever Will Be !
Lol, trying to get nuclear documents is easier than getting t-rump taxes
The affidavit is bogus.